Some Curious Recent Incidents In “Our” Democracy

Well, let’s see how “our” democracy is doing.

Ray Epps is an agent provocateur working, not for the government, but on the government’s behalf. We know he doesn’t work for, not directly for, the government, because they, the government, say Epps was questioned about Jan 6 and that he didn’t work for the government. Which if he did work for the government they would have lied and said, “Ray who?”

Epps was hilariously filmed many times (clips here) during the events of Jan 6 and the night before. My favorite is where he, a large man, was shouting to the crowd, “Tomorrow we go in the Capitol!” and other similar inciting words. He was immediately booed by the crowd who began chanting “Fed! Fed! Fed!”

The crowd knew. And here is how we can know. Epps did not attempt to quiet the “Fed!” shouts, nor engage with anybody who was calling him out. Not that night, nor the next day. An honest man would have said something.

After the 6th, many people were arrested and tossed incommunicado into the dungeon for the crime of trespassing. Some linger in jail still. Nobody important, mind. Just regular people who grew too enthusiastic over what happened in the “election.”

But Ray Epps walked. The one man they had the most evidence on. Evidence which you can see for yourself, not having to rely on American’s federalized police force (FBI).

Now those of us on Team Reality know about Epps, and know that he was working, indirectly, to incite an incident, an incident which could then be used as it is now being used, as a tool for the left to crush its enemies. That they didn’t arrest Epps, and did arrest nobodies, is proof positive that much of what happened was an inside job. Which, as I say, all of us know.

Point is: the regime knows we know. And yet they are so inept, or so confident, that they didn’t even make a show of arresting Epps. Corrupt, but competently corrupt, regimes in the past would have done to at least give a better show to the farce.

I’m fifty-fifty on whether they are just that rock stupid or they are stuffed to the gullets with hubris. Maybe thirty-seventy, because how many of your normie friends have even heard of Epps?

What else? Here’s a small sampling. You will have your own favorites, which you can put into the comments.

A leftist lunatic showed up at Brett Kavanaugh’s house with black intent last week. The day after, a group of leftists arrived at Amy Rabbit Barrett’s house, shouting into bullhorns and being pains in the ass. Then they showed up at Clarence Thomas’s abode.

Showing up at the homes at SCOTUS justices was encouraged by our rulers. Because, of course, the homes were of those justices perceived to be on the right. It’s almost embarrassing to write, but if these lunatics appeared in front of Sonia Sotomayor’s, Elena Kagan’s, or Ketanji Brown Jackson’s domiciles, and especially Jackson’s, the conniption fit by propagandists would cause a tornado of fetid air to blast out of microphones all across the country.

Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmare (a sort of nightmare) worked with the FBI to uncover a plot of FBI agents to involve FBI agents doing FBI things about some sort of thing about a kidnapping they got a guy to say after badgering him to say it.

The cases made against these would-be “terrorists” by the FBI was eventually laughed out of court, but the leaking of the story had its effect, as the story was released at the time of an election. The FBI in charge of the setup was promoted to DC.

And on Thursday, right before the show trial began, Whitmare again worked with the FBI to arrest her leading opponent in this November’s election, Ryan Kelley. Because her opponent, the FBI said, committed a misdemeanor by being on the Capitol steps on Jan 6. The FBI also “raided” his house, the process being the punishment, as they say. (But not Epps’s home.)

Funnily enough, many of the people trying to run against Whitmare have had their campaigns quashed by various legal machinations.

We remember Whitmare was at the time seriously considered as VP for Biden, but she wasn’t black, and they could claim Kamala “The Brain” Harris was, so Whitemare had to sit out the federal election. This was a major disappointment to Whitmare, of course, so you wonder what they might have promised her as a consolation prize.

The Clinton fixer Michael Sussmann was acquitted over lying to the FBI. What happened was that Sussmann lied to the FBI about the “Russian collusion” thing cooked up by the Clintons in order to get the FBI to open a case. Which the FBI did. And then the Clintons “leaked” the story of the investigation. The whole thing was a legal circle of jerks.

That investigation became in the lips of rulers and propagandists proof the charges were true. Once again, the process was the punishment. Propagandists for years taught us that the election was stolen. Not 2020’s: 2016’s. Putin did it. The Clinton’s said.

Then the show trial. Produced by some Hollywood-type producer to elicit maximum tearage. Show trials for thee but not for me, if you understand me.

Flashback: In May 2020, mobs of fat-left rioters tried to storm the White House. They were repelled by police, who were assaulted and hit with projectiles. Democrats and leftists condemned law enforcement at the time for stopping the rioters. #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/lJcwdQHC51 — Andy Ngô ???? (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2022

This is hilariously revealing:

One of these channels is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/73AQpiPiWX — The Recount (@therecount) June 10, 2022

The kangaroo court judges and their propagandists repeated this word ad nauseum: insurrection. And, if you hated Trump as you were taught to, you nodded each time you heard it.

There is no point explaining to you, then, that what happened was not an insurrection. Guided melee may be the best term.

Then comes chairman kangaroo Bennie Thompson, who said 6 Jan was an “attempted coup.” We can’t say this was a lie, not for certain, because Thompson does not appear intelligent enough to know if he understands what a coup is.

It was not an attempted coup. And you believe it was, well, you and Thompson would be terrific chess partners.

Why bother about words? They’re just words, aren’t they? Isn’t a wee touch of hyperbole worth it to save “our” democracy?

Here’s another word. Propagandists had a lot of fun calling the event “deadly”. Not because a Capitol policeman gunned down that tiny unarmed woman and Air Force vet. But because “researchers” were able to tie the deaths of policemen, some of them suicides, after the event to the event itself.

The ties were constructed from wet tissue. But it doesn’t matter. Because what’s a small lie or two in service of “our” democracy?

Meanwhile, after two years of coronadoom “solutions”, gross mismanagement, and outright theft, the price of things is up, Up, UP. You are paying, dear reader. Not them.

Rather than admitting their error, our rulers blamed…Putin. They convinced half the nation to weep for Ukraine, a country most knew nothing about, and they convinced most of us that if a man complained about the price of things that man was a Putin dupe, and an enemy of “our” democracy.

For in “our” democracy, there is only one right way to vote, only one right opinion, only one voice to listen to. You will, of course, have noticed that this is the same, and for the same reasons, as The Science.

