God became a man, lived among us, laid down his life for us—we murdered God himself—he was resurrected, ascended into Heaven, and asked us to eat his flesh and drink his blood.

This happened. It is happening now.

If that doesn’t amaze you, nothing will.

Joyous Easter to one and all.

