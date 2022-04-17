God became a man, lived among us, laid down his life for us—we murdered God himself—he was resurrected, ascended into Heaven, and asked us to eat his flesh and drink his blood.
This happened. It is happening now.
If that doesn’t amaze you, nothing will.
Joyous Easter to one and all.
The tomb is empty!
https://youtu.be/0-QKuOasMho
“But He was pierced for our transgressions; he was punished for our inequities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.”
Isaiah 53:5 (Written c. 700 B.C.)
“For what I received I pass on to you as of first importance; that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.”
1 Corinthians 15 (Written by Paul the Apostle, 53 A.D.)
“we murdered God”
We don’t need to resort to crass language which we wouldn’t accept from atheists without pretending to be all upset, so we shouldn’t use that kind of description. That is if we don’t want to be hypocrites.
No wonder Swordfish thinks it’s all nonsense
Everybody has sinned and fallen short in the eyes of God.
That is true without pretending to be contrite about something you didn’t do…daft
It is not on everybody. Yet those who were involved were forgiven by Chris immediately. He knew that they did not know what they were doing.
Because God is not irrational and does not blame people for doing what they do not know.
Or not doing what they do not know.
Shame it’s forgotten in every other discussion or consideration.
God is not irrational, humans are, often.
Easer is a time for hope to spring from misery
Yet all around are “losing theirs and blaming it on you”
I stayed up to watch this, it’s old news but only just discovered.
This is whee people get their ideas from. Yet, yes, the church has lied from the beginning on occasion and continues to do so. Those interested in conspiracy…jt’s the jewish perspective
WARNIG: The following may contain fake news but which is which?
