Troy Redux, On The Shores Of Kiev — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Where there is no vision, the people perish.

That scriptural saying is about to be tested — again. We never tire of this exercise. It’s a spiritual DNA thing, evidently.

There no vision because our leaders have forgotten what to look for. They have forgotten the difference between tactics and strategy; rather, they confuse the two, mistaking one for the other.

So I find myself, alone again, back on the shores of Ilium. Troy, that is. Wondering if anyone else can see what I see. The latest (and maybe last) re-play of the Great Lesson, which we never seem to learn.

As I argued in my book, The Iliad and The Odyssey are the Old and New Testaments of the ancient pagan world. Like our own OT and NT, each of these tomes has a theme. Their OT’s theme was open aggression. Their NT’s theme is deception.

When it became clear in the The Iliad, after ten years on the beach and Troy still stood strong, the leaders of the (Western) Greeks decided it was time to change the plan. We can’t fight our way in, they said. So, let’s see if we can fool our way in.

The deception worked! Of course it did. It’s always worked. Ask anyone in the Garden.

Here is what nobody at the top now seems to see. We have convinced ourselves that the empty beach-borders of Uke-Troy are the result of our Trojan prowess. We have driven away those pesky Greco-Russian Orthodox barbarians! Just look at the maps: all those invading troops that were across the top of Ukraine and arrayed against Troy (Kiev) have vanished. Almost overnight!

See? We were right! All we had to do was sanction those stupid Russkies and feed hectoring Z all the missiles he could eat, and we’d win! Well, aren’t any of the doubters going to apologize to us, and our amazing NATO-naughts, for doubting our psyop power and skill? Of course, the MSM never doubted us, nor the rest of the Imperial echelons. They will certainly be rewarded.

Yes, indeed, it was only idiots like me who refused to buy the lie, nor take the vax. Why did I resist? Because I could see it coming. It’s not like it wasn’t foretold, you know. We didn’t need Laocoon and his sons to tell us this would happen. We had our own prophets. They too have been strangled.

Who told us that Troy, the Movie has gone into syndicated re-runs? There were two. One told us the strategy, the other told us the tactics that would be used.

The first was Anatoly Golitsyn, (the highest-ranking KGB defector of all time) who told us in 1961 the strategic truth, in his prophetic works New Lies For Old (updated as The Perestroika Deception). He warned us, in plenty of time, that we would be deceived. On a gargantuan scale no less. After all, the bigger the tale, the easier the sale, as any salesman knows. Ask Bernie Madoff.

(Note: Check out the sale price of the Perestroika book: $478 for a mass market paperback? Obviously, somebody at Amazon doesn’t want you to read this. Get the free PDF on New Lies For Old.)

What was the goal of this planned Russian deception? Like at Troy, to get past our gates, of course. Why? To sack our city, and kill us all. And how would they do this? Well, after they realized open aggression wouldn’t work (in 1959, that is), they decided to shift gears to deception. In other words, they changed strategies. And so, as Golitsyn told us, they would go from shouting ‘We will bury you!’ to muttering ‘We will bury ourselves’. And then, they would appear to do just that. But as we all (should) know, appearances can be deceiving.

Perestroika (reconstruction) and Glasnost (transparency) became the buzzwords of that coming day, when the new lie was sold. By that greatest of all travelling salesmen, Gorbachev. On New Year’s Eve 1991, no less. Here you go, chumps, drink up and watch as we appear to disappear.

Too bad nobody bothered to decipher Gorbachev’s meanings. At least, nobody in our ‘intelligence’ services. It’s not for nothing that date was set. For indeed, a New Age was about to begin. One we wouldn’t see till it was too late. As in, today.

The new strategy gambit (Glasnost, transparency) was to appear to be gone just long enough to get everyone to believe they were actually gone. As in, for good. First, they disappeared from the DEW-line radar in 1991. Then from the economic radars as well.

The second part (Perestroika, reconstruction) would then take place, unseen to all who didn’t understand what was happening. That reconstruction was to be the wholesale leapfrogging of the West, militarily and financially. That is to say, to abandon the two millstones of Soviet weakness, vis-a-vis the West. The prophet here was Yuri Bezmenov. Listen to him as he speaks of what has been done, tactically, to shape the upcoming battle.

These tactics, elucidated by Bezmenov, are what has shaped the coming battle, as Scott Ritter tells us must be done to ensure victory. But to do this, they needed time. Time to plan two generations ahead, both militarily and economically. And to do it all unseen. Unseen? Sure. That part’s easy when your opponent is black-out drunk. Which is what we were from 1991 till today. We thought we were the financial wizards, with our magic printing press, printing petro-dollars with abandon. And we thought we didn’t need a new military, ready to fight a new kind of war. Instead, we let the Generals run roughshod over every two-bit power on the planet, with our 3G technology that somehow couldn’t stop guys in sandals with AK’s. Thirty years of these wars then bled us dry of so much that was truly valuable. Meanwhile, Moscow was busy planning the real 5G military. And they’re rolling it out now.

Yes, yes, I know. It’s now time for the eternal nay-sayers to appear and say it ain’t so. That Golitsyn was wrong. And Yuri Nosenko was right. But let me ask you this silly question: if a guy known to be a clan member of your bitterest enemy (Golitsyn) shows up on your door in 1961 and says ‘You’d better watch out, my guys are gonna fool you, big time’, and then proceeds to tell you how they would do it, should you at least listen?

And then he Golitsyn tells you that what you must do, regardless of anything else you appear to see, is to never let down your guard. Because, that is when they will strike. Pretty soon, another guy (Nosenko) shows up and says, ‘Hey, that guy Golitsyn is a liar. He’s trying to deceive you. You got nothing to worry about from Russia. Golitsyn is the real threat’.

All right then. Take each man at his word. If you listen to Golitsyn and he turns out to be wrong, what have you suffered by staying vigilant? But if Nosenko is a liar, and you follow his advice, could you suffer grave, even mortal harm???? Well????

Take a moment and think of Pascal’s Wager in the inverse. Think of Golitsyn as the new inverse Pascal. So, what if someone (Golitsyn) offered you a wager that would cost you your life if you bet wrong. But if you bet right, you won nothing extra. Except that you got to continue living. No big payday, but hey, life itself is a pretty good payday, right?

But Nosenko offers the opposite. He says you can party down because no matter how you bet, there will be no real cost to you. Sounds too good to be true, eh? That’s because it is.

It’s the Boy Scout question: Be prepared vs Miller time. What kind of guy are you? Do you think virtue (being prepared, in this case) is its own reward? Or are you a Beach Party Boy, spending your new-found inheritance (the ‘peace dividend’) on today’s pleasure (‘entitlements’)?

Boy Scouts (back then) didn’t have to panic when the air-raid siren goes off. But Beach boys did. In short, our Generals listened to Nosenko, and started lowering the standards of training (a.k.a. vigilance). We see the results of that today, with our ‘diverse and inclusive’ Armed Forces that we think will scare the enemy.

Nosenko is today’s version of Sinon, the Greek ‘defector’ left behind on the Trojan shore, clinging to the Horse, telling all who would listen that the Greeks left in a huff and wouldn’t be back. Interestingly, Sinon was mutilated by his captors, just as Nosenko was abused by the CIA handlers (at first).Nosenko’s lying poise was enough to convince CIA chief Admiral Stansfield Turner that he was telling the truth about Golitsyn. Nosenko said that Golitsyn was the actual Horse. But with no troops inside. So don’t worry. Be happy!

Again I ask: how can an empty Horse harm you? But if this guy Golitsyn isn’t the Horse, you’d best keep a vigilant eye out for the real one, eh?

So please, please, spare me the Nosenko redux, all you CIA dwarfs. You blew it. Even if Golitsyn was wrong from a pre-planned plot perspective, he turned out to be right from a random-happening Darwinian viewpoint.

Facts are facts. Our Western economy is over an oil barrel. Our Petro-dollar dominance is gone. Our military will be ready to respond forcefully to the Russia-China alliance in about ten years, at Manhattan-project best. Which will be about eight years too late. That’s just from a techno-hardware standpoint. That still assumes trannies and nannies can actually fight, regardless of the weaponry. If you don’t believe me, let’s see you join the International Brigades in Ukraine. Then I’ll believe you’re serious. Deluded, but serious.

All right then, that’s the strategic shift. The shift to deception. A shift as momentous as the one described in the book Faustian Bargain that described the secret alliance of the German High command and their blood-Red-enemies, the Bolsheviks, just after WWI. Totally secret re-armament, accomplished in tandem by two sworn enemies (before Hitler even arrived). A pact that bought both sides the time needed to force a re-play of the previous debacle. It’s amazing what a decade or so can buy you when your first-round opponents (the decadent inter-war West) decide you’re no longer a threat. The effeminates of that day became their own worst enemy. Until the new Horse re-appeared, of course. Just outside Paris.

So much for strategy. Now let’s look at the tactical shift that occurred on the shores of Troy. Tactics are the small building blocks that make it possible to believably accomplish the strategy they were designed to support. Sinon’s appearance on the shores of Troy was a tactical move. The story he told was a strategic move. Tactics often appear to be simple trends, coincidences, happenstances, etc. Until you realize they all fell in favor of one thing—the enervation of you. Only then does the deception at the tactical level become clear, when it is too late.

What would be the tactical face of this broad-scale civilizational application of the new theme of deception? This new tactical theme, like the R&D needed to accomplish the military Perestroika of the German Army, needed enough time to be successfully invested. Tactical deception on this scale takes time. Generational time. They have had it. And it has worked. Ever since we bought the lie that The Berlin Wall fell down, all on its own.

The new tactic was to implement Gramsci’s ‘The war of position’. Rudi ‘Red’ Dutschke called it the ‘Long march through the institutions’. Like Mao’s Long March, it took time. But it worked. Ask Saul Alinsky. Ask Bill Ayers. And Bernadine Dohrn. And their acolytes like Barack. And all their revolutionary friends from the late ‘60’s. Friends that now firmly occupy all the seats of bureaucratic power in the West: Education, Art, Music, Finance, Religion, Technology, you name it, they own it. And you can’t vote them out. Because they aren’t in elective positions.

These tacticians, over the last sixty years, have labored mightily, all in concert with the great new strategy. They have convinced us, and our progeny, that vigilance is no longer a virtue. Vigilance is a white-supremacist, hate-crime-homo-tranny-phobic reaction that is the litmus test of all new virtue, and the signaling it entails. People don’t realize that most of this signaling is actually equivalent to gang-sign communication. A means of identifying their allies. They aren’t really trying to convince you. They have blunt objects for that. People understand the real message: stand down or die. Their words are simply the icing on their cake. And only they get a slice of it. Let them eat cake takes on a whole new meaning.

Now we see Vlad doing his version of tactical misdirection combined with the coming bludgeon. He and his gang appear (again) to disappear, from the shores of Kiev, (a.k.a. New Troy). And all the idiots manning our watch towers (think MSM and MIC) are shouting that ‘We did it, we drove them out’! But Vlad will be back, soon. With a vengeance. This time it will be gloves off for the Ukro-Nazis and their Western paymasters. Once the Donbass fire is extinguished, the real carnage will begin. Achilles and Odysseus didn’t come to catch Helen. They came to burn Troy to the ground. Vlad and Kyrill intend to crush the economic and military might of the West. But given the new reality, on the hardware and commodity side of things, it won’t take much.

One last word. There are some that still labor under the illusion that I harbor pro-Vlad sentiments. Nothing could be further from the truth, and anyone who has followed my writings for over a decade understands this. I have been saying everything I wrote above for over ten years. Long before the cracks in The Empire were visible to most. I have exposed Vlad (and Kyrill) for who they are, a long time ago. And my thoughts have stayed the same. But remember this. My outlook on the past sixty-some years is the only one that adds up. And if things don’t add up, then what’s the point?

Bottom line, Komrades, get ready to go on a harsh diet. In so many ways. Now we’ll find out who was prepared. We’ll also find out who all the idiots were who insisted on pulling that Horse up the driveway.

So, my brothers, take a quick look into your magic mirror. Who do you see? Is it Pollyanna? Or can you finally see Cassandra?

