Let’s Catch Up On Racial Pandering

The feds initiated a set of new initiatives to pander to blacks. Why, though? Have the older methods been deemed insufficient? Whatever the reason, the White House announced every department will begin Diversity hiring and promoting harder.

Still odd that they’d do this, though. Blacks already overwhelmingly vote in favor of the regime, and there is nothing on the horizon to indicate that this is changing. It’s more likely these new efforts are the expected doling out of race-based patronage based on ideological grounds. Because they can, they do.

We now have a black woman on SCOTUS, a lady who got her position because she was a black lady. As we predicted at the time of the nomination, it is now “racist” to remind anybody that she got the job because she was a black woman. So learned a professor when he reminded his college-student audience of this fact, causing yet another hersteria harmattan.

We have had several recent instances of black supremacists either killing or trying to kill whites. I’ll mention only two. I’d mention more, but, believe it or not, regime propaganda outlets usually hide the race of murderers when they are not white.

Unfortunately, the FBI is not yet at that level and still reports murders by race. Which cause all sorts of angst for Equity researchers.

Frank James a week or two back attempted to slaughter a score of whites in New York’s subway. He has already been forgotten.

Then there was there was that black SUV which plowed into the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The SUV was aiming at whites, and, unlike James, managed to kill five. By sheer coincidence, a black man, Darrell Brooks Jr., happened to be in the SUV when the SUV decided to commit murder and mayhem.

Vehicular homicide is a nice segue into the noticeable increase in black traffic deaths caused by diminished police presences in certain areas, which itself was caused by the summer Of Mostly Peaceful Riots, which were caused by George Floyd meeting his final reward, an end even more predictable than in Godfather III.

Speaking of crashes, the propaganda organ of record had a Sunday piece lamenting the ubiquity of white male pilots. They won’t be happy until they see black woman strapping on wings.

Airlines have started to do more to diversify. United recently launched a flight school with the aim of hiring thousands of pilots in the years ahead, at least half of them women or people of color. Other carriers have launched similar initiatives, too. The goal is to staff up to meet the industry’s aspirations. But for the people carrying out those ambitions, becoming a pilot is less about meeting an existential need and more about fulfilling a personal dream.

Since Diversity & Perversity quota hires necessarily always—absolutely always—lead to a reduction in standards and quality, insurance companies ought to restore crash insurance kiosks in airports.

Luckily, insurance companies aren’t, for now, under the watchful eye of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch—who, incidentally, met the entry qualifications for a Supreme Court seat. Inside of sitting on the bench, she will march on Amazon, as she already did on Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Tyson Foods, and submit them to a Racial Diversity Audit.

I got a crisp new five dollar bill that says Amazon will be found Not Diverse Enough. Any woke reader want to bet against me?

Schools are already plenty Diverse, but grades haven’t reached the blessed state of Equity yet. This is why the National Council of Teachers of English insist “The time has come to decenter book reading and essay writing as the pinnacles of English language arts education.”

Same kind of thing is happening in math. Annoying and difficult concepts are being left behind, and anti-racism is taking their place. Like in Seattle. Instead of memorizing the quadratic equation, students will bend their minds to “analyze the ways in which ancient mathematical knowledge has been appropriated by Western culture.”

They will learn, not math, but to “value their mathematical identity.” In this they will be aided by earnest educators ready to “redefine mathematical learning through cooperative learning, engagement, advocacy, and action.”

How many Seattle mathematical graduates will go on to become airline pilots? Hard to answer: it involves techniques of estimating uncertainty, techniques which are irredeemably racist.

There will be a lot more DIEing in schools, thanks to the conservative Supreme Court. They have declined “to block elite high school’s admissions policy” complained about by a parents group. Not enough blacks, too many Asians, you see. “Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have granted the request from the parents’ group”. Alas, conservatives Amy Rabbit Barrett, John Roberts, and The Lady Killer thought pandering should continue. The woke wing, whose vote was never in doubt, did the expected. Blacks at the school went from 1% to 7% because admission standards were….raised, do you think?

I saved the best pandering for last. Turns out Harvard founders had slaves. So they’re going to blow “$100 million to study and atone for its extensive ties with slavery”.

You only atone for sins, ladies and gents. The “study” bit is obvious BS, a way to reclassify the money they would have already spent on DIEing.

Why is this the best news? For the same reason we had to tear down any last vestige of the Confederacy, it is now clear we must destroy all traces of Harvard.

We must purge, fire, and hunt down anybody with a slavery-tainted Harvard degree. This is the end for them!

