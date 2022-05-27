Please Don’t Go To College — American Greatness

In the year of our Common Era 1625, Cardinal Richelieu made this prediction: “If learning were profaned by being made available to all and sundry, it would be found that there were more people capable of creating doubts than of resolving them, and many would show themselves more apt in opposing truth than in defending it.”

Passing by, only for a moment, the shocking elitism, so appalling to our modern ears, how’d he fare?

The answer is obvious, as is the answer to the solution to the growing madness which surrounds us: Less, not more, education. And more elitism.

You’ve heard the slogan. “We want our college to look like America,” they say. They say it about college, about Congress, the bureaucracy, the bar, the professoriate, almost anything. The reply is: no we don’t. I don’t want my pilot looking “like America”. America looks like the furtive guy at the end of the bar who should have been arrested years ago. Or America looks like that nice old lady we just helped load groceries into her trunk. Pilots look nothing like that. I want my pilot looking like he has the skills, and the intelligence, to fly the marvel of engineering that is a jet aircraft. I also do not want those aeronautical engineers to look like America. I’m keen on them understanding differential equations, and what stress does to aluminum welds.

Go American Greatness to read the rest.

