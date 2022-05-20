Briggs On The Steel On Steel Podcast Discussing Official Disinformation (which requires Official Truths), The WHO, OEJ, ETC

One day before they “paused” the Disinformation Governance Board, I was interviewed by John Loeffler at Steel on Steel.

The “pause” only means they’ll keep doing what they’ve been doing sans a figurehead sitting in an office. You almost feel sorry for that figurehead, too. For she was sincere: a midwit, sure, but a True Believer, and quite earnest. In many ways, this would have worked in our favor, because she was open and honest about her delusions. Alas, now we will get a politician.

Even though the official office is “paused”, do not forget the Office of Environmental Justice won’t be pausing, and will need those sources of Official Truth we discuss.

“Does the WHO’s latest power grab, and whoever is running our government ceding sovereignty to the WHO in the next health ‘crisis’ have anything to do with this?”

Glad you asked. Yes. The WHO says (with my emphasis) in their binding treaty, which our rulers in Washington signed, that there will be “national and global coordinated actions to address misinformation, disinformation, and stigmatization, that undermine public health.”

I believe I do a poor job explaining this, and welcome reader help. I’ll repeat my warning: in order for there to be official disinformation, there must necessarily exist Official Truths—and there must be agencies and groups responsible for creating these Official Truths.

Because of global education, the past successes of science (see especially yesterday’s post), the increase in surveillance and information technology, the global elite more quickly and easily coalesce around propositions which they define as Official Truths.

Well, we shall have more to say about this later.

When the Official Truths are true, this is a fine thing. When they are false, or uncertain, the by far most likely cases, this is bad. Thus all efforts to increased disinformation policing will lead to falsities and uncertainties being asserted as Official Truths.

It’s not just government and the WHO. Companies like Twitter aren’t quitting, either. Headline: Twitter rolls out ‘crisis misinformation’ policy.

Twitter on Thursday announced a new approach to how it handles misinformation during crisis situations aimed more aggressively at targeting false allegations. The platform will stop amplifying or promoting content about crises as soon as it has evidence that a claim may be misleading. Tweets that violate the new policy will have an interstitial warning placed on them but not immediately be removed. “In times of crisis, misleading information can undermine public trust and cause further harm to already vulnerable communities,” Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, wrote in a blog post… The policy is first being applied to the ongoing war in Ukraine but will be applied to other crises as well moving forward.

Once again I remind you, in order for there to be official disinformation there must necessarily exist Official Truths. Either Twitter will hire geostrategic and diplomatic Experts, or they will have to hire out for them. Perhaps rely, like with global cooling/warming, on universities.

Who knows what the Musk character will do, but Twitter certainly hasn’t stopped, or even slowed, any of their censoring since the deal was announced.

NEW: The Twitter exec who launched the site's "crisis misinformation policy" today is the guy who blocked the Hunter Biden laptop story. He also once called Trump supporters "actual Nazis." @FreeBeacon https://t.co/W2gVyT6yXl — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 19, 2022

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

