The Horrible Predictions Of Climate Change

Here are some horrible predictions of climate change, first from Newsweek, then from Time magazine. Most of this will be familiar, indeed quotes like these are our daily fare, but please do read these especially for they reveal something most interesting.

Newsweek:

There are ominous signs that the earth’s weather patterns have begun to change dramatically and that these changes may portend a drastic decline in food production…The drop in food production could begin quite soon…The regions destined to feel its impact are the great wheat-producing lands of Canada and [Ukraine and Russia]… [Climatologists] “are almost unanimous in the view that the [temperature] trend will reduce agricultural productivity for the rest of the century. If the climate change is as profound as some of the pessimists fear, the resulting famines could be catastrophic. “A major climate change would force economics and social adjustments on a worldwide scale,” warns a recent report by the National Academy of Sciences, “because the global patterns of food production and population that have evolved are implicitly dependent on the climate of the present century.”… …satellite photos indicate a sudden large increase in Northern Hemisphere… Climatologists are pessimistic that political leaders will take any positive action…The longer the planners delay, the more difficult will they find to cope with climate change once the results become a grim reality

Time:

In Africa, drought continues for the sixth consecutive year, adding terribly to the toll of famine victims…In Canada’s wheat belt…disappointingly small harvest. …global climatic upheaval…The trends show no indication of reversing. Climatological Cassandras are becoming increasingly apprehensive… Telltale signs are everywhere…catastrophic… Even if temperature and rainfall patterns change only slightly in the near future in one or more of the three major grain-exporting countries…global food stores would be sharply reduced…Climatologist Kenneth Hare, a former president of the Royal Meteorological Society, believes that the continuing drought…gave the world a grim premonition of what might happen. Warns Hare: “I don’t believe the world’s present population is sustainable if [trends continue].

The world’s population was just under 4 billion at the time Hare frightened the reporter. It is now just under 8 billion. Simple math shows that this is roughly double.

Hare gave his prognostications in 1974, the year in which the Time article warned of “catastrophic” global cooling. We “sustained”, in spite of Hare’s predictions, so far anyway, for 48 years past his guess.

The Newsweek article came in June 1975.

And it was global cooling.

Newsweek:

…the earth’s climate seems to be cooling down… …satellite photos indicate a large sudden increase in Northern Hemisphere snow cover…amount of sunshine reaching the ground in the continental U.S. diminished by 1.3 per cent… Others regard cooling as a reversion to the “little ice age” conditions that brought bitter winters to much of Europe and northern America between 1600 and 1900…

Time:

However widely the weather varies from place to place and time to time, when meteorologists take an average of temperatures around the globe they find that the atmosphere has been growing gradually cooler… …unexpected persistence and thickness of pack ice…ice and snow cover had suddenly increased by 12%…Areas of Baffin Island in the Canadian Arctic, for example, were once totally free of any snow in summer… The changing weather is apparently connected with differences in the amount of energy that the earth’s surface receives from the sun… …dust and other particles released into the atmosphere as a result of farming and fuel burning may be blocking more and more sunlight… …Scientists figure that only a 1% decrease in the amount of sunlight earth’s surface could tip the climate balance Temperatures have been as high as they are now only about 5% of the time [of all time]…another ice age.

“You can’t use any of this, Briggs, you fool, because we now know more than we did then.”

This is very true. We do. For instance, we now know that scientists haven’t learned from their mistake and, now as then, lapse far too readily into bombastic overwrought needlessly frightening silly predictions of doom.

We also now know that all those curious cooling signals—the little ice age, the sun’s effect on climate, the cooler temperatures from 1600-1900, the times when Baffin Bay was clear of ice—all those signals somehow went missing, or are now denied (to use a popular word).

Incidentally, is this a case of “he who controls the data controls The Science?”

We also now know that we are in a far different political climate than in the 1970s, with half our global rulers anxious to steal as much as they possibly can, while the other half works on surveillance and control tools to implement their anti-Reality Utopian schemes.

We know that climatology was a small field in the 1970s, and we now know it is huge today, with many hangers on, and suffering badly from the ravages of peer review and the cancerous effects of having too much money and attention paid to it.

One thing we know that’s not new. Propaganda works. Just ask any activist if they heard about the articles above.

