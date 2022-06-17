How Saying “Food Production Battered By Climate Change” Illustrates The Corruption Of The American Regime

In an interview with Ed Luttwak, who is always worth listening to, he being one of those rare souls that crop up in history who seem to know everybody important, his interviewer for The Tablet said this about the once United States:

When I look at the United States from the outside, as an America-loving outsider, I see a country in the throes of one of those periodic implosions that are not entirely legible to non-Americans. You have manias about race. Manias about gender identity. You have the willful disaggregation of universities and other institutions under the banner of wokeness, which is a doctrine of blind obedience to a party line established by people who are 95% illiterate and can’t remember what they decreed last week. Policy is a product of hardened dogma, and therefore inevitably fails. Gas prices are crazy. Nearly 50% of children in urban school systems have basically just stopped going to school. And you have a so-called elite that spits hysterical contempt for the people in whose name they ostensibly rule, denouncing them as a pack of racist, sexist, white supremacist, transphobic, gun-toting disease-spreaders who will hopefully soon die out and be replaced by a more obedient class of servants. I guess it’s not surprising that the American aristocracy is pretty much the worst aristocracy on Earth—bad manners, bad taste, bad art, hostile to religion and the popular arts. Their concept of largesse is to establish a foundation to combat climate change by instructing the yokels not to eat meat. The last aristocracy that showed this kind of contempt for its own people and popular folkways was the French in the days of Marie Antoinette.

Parenthetically, he ended that fine accurate rousing summary with this answer to a question many of us have: “So far as I can tell, the person who is in charge of the main parameters of U.S. government policy commutes between his mansion in Kalorama and his mansion in Hawaii, on his way to becoming a billionaire. But it is forbidden to speak of him.”

Now let’s focus on the assessment itself. It is accurate. But incomplete. For he left out the regime’s astonishing habit of elevating midwits, the ignorant, and the unteachable into command positions. Behavior which itself is a symptom of their lying. They lie about everything, and constantly.

Take this example from Time magazine:

“‘The world’s food systems are being battered on three fronts: suffocated by climate change, shaken by the COVID-19 earthquake, and suffering from the cyclone of war,’ writes Lawrence Haddad.”

They now tell open obvious outright ostentatious lies, really quite stupid lies, lies not even half as clever as a kid explaining his didn’t take the cookie.

And they expect us to believe them. Rather, they expect us not to dispute them, to go along with them. They use these lies as diagnostic tests. “Look at Smith over there. He nodded when we said the world’s food system is battered by climate change. He is one of us.”

He is, too. One of them.

I grant that this Haddad himself may be one of the army of midwits employed to do the regime’s dirty work. He might in his soul believe, really believe, that food systems are “battered” by “climate change”, even though food production is up everywhere (plants eat CO2), and he might really believe coronadoom crippled the economy, even though it was foolish harmful government “hardened dogma” on coronadoom that did it. The only thing he’s close to being right on is the needless war, initiated by the regime when it stupidly installed a puppet government in Ukraine.

So Haddad might be a believer akin to, say, an academic. But the people above him know everything he said was ridiculous. This is why they chose to promote him, and promote the thousands of other Haddads who plague regime-approved “content.”

But maybe I am wrong, or at least too optimistic. Maybe our rulers are just as stupid as they appear to be. Like John Kerry rejecting the necessity of new drilling. Because “climate change”. How frightening to think he really does believe this!

Still, I think The Tablet interviewer is closer to the mark. When we consider it’s not only “climate change”, but money and the economy, race, health, education, sexuality, right and wrong, the law, and on and on for so long you’d grow weary reading the list.

The lady pictured above today’s post owns a lot of electric car stock, having just sold some, making a pile.

