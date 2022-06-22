A Secret Facet Of The Woke Identified!

After months of rigorous investigation, and employing the most sophisticated computerized machine learning AI systems, a fundamental component, a key facet, an integral essential fact, a fact heretofore unnoticed, about the woke has emerged.

It was discovered after ingesting and processing and submitting to intense painstaking analysis many tens of thousands of documents, of which there is an endless supply. Here are three.

Headline One: “Male blood donor, 66, turned away from clinic after he refused to answer a question on whether he was pregnant as part of a pre-donation questionnaire”.

Mr Sinclair, 66, was told to fill in a form which asked whether he was expecting a child or had been pregnant in the past six months. When he complained that as a man in his 60s this question did not apply and he should not have to answer it, Mr Sinclair said staff at the clinic told him they could not accept his blood…. Last night Professor Marc Turner, director of SNBTS, said: ‘We appreciate the support of each and every one of our donor community and thank Mr Sinclair for his commitment over a long number of years. Whilst pregnancy is only a relevant question to those whose biological sex or sex assigned at birth is female, sex assigned at birth is not always visually clear to staff.

Headline Two: “Trans kids’ treatment can start younger, new guidelines say.”

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health said hormones could be started at age 14, two years earlier than the group’s previous advice, and some surgeries done at age 15 or 17, a year or so earlier than previous guidance. The group acknowledged potential risks but said it is unethical and harmful to withhold early treatment… The update is based on expert opinion and a review of scientific evidence on the benefits and harms of transgender medical treatment in teens whose gender identity doesn’t match the sex they were assigned at birth, the group said. Such evidence is limited but has grown in the last decade, the group said, with studies suggesting the treatments can improve psychological well-being and reduce suicidal behavior.

Headline three:

WATCH: The Navy is training its members to create a "safe space" by using proper gender pronouns. Here's their new instructional video, which is modeled after a children's show: Via @Kredo0 https://t.co/9lsBXKFMTa pic.twitter.com/t7DbiVCO2J — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 20, 2022

Here, then, is the key facet, as revealed electronically by a computer after examination of this information-rich cache:

The woke are not sane. They are insane. They lack sanity.

They are crazy. They are daft. They are not in touch with Reality. They are in thrall to falsity.

Their thoughts are abnormal. Their thinking is unsound. They are bereft of reason. The best of them are befuddled. The worst are non compos mentis, only more so.

They are obsessed; they are lunatic. They embrace delusion with greater intensity than a soldier home from leave takes his wife. It was they who resurrected from obscurity the word demented.

If they struggle with all their might to travel the Road to Reality they might make it back to Disordered by decade’s end. Headed in the opposite direction, the speed at which they passed Dunderheaded could not be clocked. They are brainsick.

They were once called irrational prevaricating buffoons, but this so incensed the irrational prevaricating buffoon community that they sued for slander. And won. With costs.

They are bughouse batshit braindead bonkers.

Their tanks ran dry of Reason, they ran long past Empty, and when they went to refuel their desiccated scorched emaciated stunted little gray cells, it was discovered no nozzle would fit their receptacles.

They would be classed as certifiable and institutionalized, only science has not yet invented a term comprehensive enough to encompass their ludicrous loony locoisms, and so they roam free.

They are infected with a mind virus so virulent that coronavirus mutated into a harmless cold in shocked shame because of its inability to keep up.

Their remains will not be touched by vultures, cockroaches, or blowflies, which fear what eating woke brain tissue would do to them. They are so brainless that Zombies refuse to mingle with them.

They are used in medicine as examples to point to when treating schizophrenics, in which doctors say, “See? It could be worse.”

To paraphrase from pop culture: Listen, and understand. The woke are out there. They can’t be bargained with. They can’t be reasoned with. They don’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And they absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.

They are nuts.

