An Exception To American Exceptionalism — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

When Russia took back Crimea in 2014, Vladimir Putin evidently decided he could not avoid war. So, he made ready. He then publicly played possum for eight years. But in February he told us, in no uncertain terms, Russia was ready, and that the days of Western rule were done.

We are, I believe, witnessing the changing of the guard, from American Exceptionalism to Russian Exceptionalism.

Vlad still has a strain of Marxist inevitability about him. Listen as he declares that ‘Everyone should understand that this process cannot be stopped. The course of history is inexorable.’

He crossed his Rubicon in February. In a way nobody could have predicted. Except Alexandr Svechin. Putin is the star pupil of that greatest Russian military strategist, who was perhaps Sun Tzu’s greatest disciple. Putin has taken them both to heart

Svechin’s main lesson is ‘Each war represents an isolated case, requiring an understanding of its own particular logic, its own unique character’ From that, the Special Military Operation (SMO) was born.

Americans, on the other hand, have fought every war since 1861 in the same fashion. Expeditionary forces, unleashed in an offensive onslaught designed to maximize damage, both military and civilian. Why? Because we were Exceptional, of course.

This has led us to falling for our own BS, as Andrei Martyanov says.

Martyanov is a Russian Naval officer who, in his excellent book Losing Military Supremacy makes this primary point: The West lost its right to world-wide leadership by drinking the Kool Aid of American Exceptionalism. The doctrine that says the rules apply to everyone, except Americans.

Martyanov’s book sets straight the real record of WWII. Russia absorbed the brunt of the Wehrmacht whirlwind, losing 20+ millions in the process. We came in late, fought a few battles against an already wounded army, and claimed half the spoils. And all the glory. And that faux glory went straight to our post-war heads.

Martyanov’s second point is that America never had to (learn to) fight a continental war. As in, defend our own homeland in an existential war. No, the War of 1812 doesn’t count.

America has been an offensive military power for most of our history. And specifically, not on our own turf. We have been lulled into thinking that our oceanic advantage would always prevail.

Andrei’s right: America has never had to imagine, let alone plan against, a foreign enemy that could overcome our position of oceanic protection. And so, we didn’t.

But the Russians did. And ‘somehow’ (as Andrei says) they have leapfrogged us by two generations of military technology. The whole point of their strategy has been to strip us of the safety of our God-given location of this globe. And given our abandonment of the God of The Bible, what could be a more fitting end to our Exceptional Empire?

Russia now possesses deployed weaponry that can span the globe, within the hour. And we, being offensively-oriented, have created no means to defend against them. In other words, we are naked. Our Defense Budgets have bought us nothing. Except a possible Red Button confrontation. For which Russia has prepared. And we have not. Ever seen a Civil Defense shelter? Muscovites have. They see them everywhere.

And now our ‘leaders’ are leading us to Armageddon. Vlad seems ready. We seem not.

But can Vlad play this same game with China? After all, that’s Russia’s true enemy (and ours too). Will Vlad toss our wounded Western carcass to his hungry Chinese pit bull first (thus buying him more time), or will he take them down now? If he doesn’t, will we have to suffer under the Mongols for 240 years, like Russia once did?

That’s somewhat up to us. If we would stop our insanity, Vlad could have Europe, China could have the East, and we could have our own hemisphere. In relative peace. At least, for a while. But only if we lose our exceptional attitude.

America, like the Russia of Nevsky, refused to kneel before Peter (the Apostle). Look what it got us. NeoCon rule and ruin. Now Russia is kneeling before Peter (the Great). Is she repeating our exceptional error?

Daniel the Prophet told us that there would be four empires, but that the last (Rome) would still be present at the end of time. The only question is, will Russia see herself as exceptional among the nations, or will she commit our own error of being exceptional over the nations (and the Church as well)?

