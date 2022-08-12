The Fall Of A Culture In One Minute Ten Seconds

It’s all here, in this one video. The complete explanation for the last three years, and more. Sound on for the full horror:

Those born after 2000 vs one from 1980? pic.twitter.com/BfMTWj3Uql — Tansu YE?EN (@TansuYegen) August 7, 2022

I have been informed by Experts that the noise accompanying the video is “music.” This is scarcely plausible, given it sounds more like a fire broke out at a robot factory at which the workers were stoned out of their minds and couldn’t escape the flames, but I am not inclined to disagree with Experts, so music it must be.

But if it is music, then the time left to us must be very short indeed.

Anyway, here, in case they are deleted, are some of the top responses to the video.

literally every weather expert says you should NEVER walk through flood waters 1. It could be electrified

2. It could be deeper than it appears

3. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you down and sweep you away

4. It could carry harmful debris

Literally every weather Expert. NEVER. Danger! Danger! Danger!

Another:

Those being cautious vs the guy wearing sandals walking through potential polluted sewer water.

The matriarchal Safety First! cult has committed unmentionable sins with the cult of Science, the two producing the mutant child you see here. Deference to Experts, no matter how indefensible Expert opinion is, with the toxic femininity of avoiding anything that even hints of danger.

I hope you were wearing your mask when you read that. And have had at least your third booster, all while social distancing. Wash your hands when you’re finished. Do you have any idea what could be lurking on your keyboard?

We, most of us, have surrendered completely to the Safety god. The chief tenet of this religion is that all risk can be eliminate through proper scientific study, and through vigilant control by Experts—who are those, I remind us, with expertise and credentials but employed by the regime to give them cover.

Doubtless worry that there could be anything in that water was in those kid’s minds. Whether it caused them to freeze in horror is not clear, for there is also the Expensive Tennis Shoes Theory.

[Woman] Generation gap is not the reason it’s expensive shoes vs ordinary slippers. [Man] Those kids were afraid of getting their shoes and socks wet. The other guy had flip flop on. [Man] One has sandals on, the others have shoes they’d rather nor get wet and ruin. So they think about how do do that….bet you also say nothing upsets you, but these two seem to really push some buttons for you [Man] The kids are using sneakers and the guy uses sandals. Why damage the good sneakers? [Man] Older guy was wearing flip flops and there was less water on the surface where he entered the cross walk…I took this too seriously, didn’t I?

Why are kids wearing such expensive tennis shoes? Shoes that can’t get wet? Does no one recall the purpose of shoes?

Even if the shoes were expensive, the remainder of their outfits is cheap crap. Cheap ugly barely utilitarian crap. A bare step over wearing nothing at all. Everywhere everybody goes about satisfied to look ugly.

The last major theme was this:

Prime example of older people thinking they’re better than young people whoever tweeted this

This is because the older man was better than the younger men.

As confirmed in this popular video:

The grip of the matriarchal effeminate toxic femininity scientistic cult of the Expert will only tighten.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

