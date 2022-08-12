The Fall Of A Culture In One Minute Ten Seconds

It’s all here, in this one video. The complete explanation for the last three years, and more. Sound on for the full horror:
Those born after 2000 vs one from 1980?
— Tansu YE?EN (@TansuYegen) August 7, 2022
I have been informed by Experts that the noise accompanying the video is “music.” This is scarcely plausible, given it sounds more like a fire broke out at a robot factory at which the workers were stoned out of their minds and couldn’t escape the flames, but I am not inclined to disagree with Experts, so music it must be.
But if it is music, then the time left to us must be very short indeed.
Anyway, here, in case they are deleted, are some of the top responses to the video.
literally every weather expert says you should NEVER walk through flood waters
1. It could be electrified
2. It could be deeper than it appears
3. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you down and sweep you away
4. It could carry harmful debris
Literally every weather Expert. NEVER. Danger! Danger! Danger!
Another:
Those being cautious vs the guy wearing sandals walking through potential polluted sewer water.
The matriarchal Safety First! cult has committed unmentionable sins with the cult of Science, the two producing the mutant child you see here. Deference to Experts, no matter how indefensible Expert opinion is, with the toxic femininity of avoiding anything that even hints of danger.
I hope you were wearing your mask when you read that. And have had at least your third booster, all while social distancing. Wash your hands when you’re finished. Do you have any idea what could be lurking on your keyboard?
We, most of us, have surrendered completely to the Safety god. The chief tenet of this religion is that all risk can be eliminate through proper scientific study, and through vigilant control by Experts—who are those, I remind us, with expertise and credentials but employed by the regime to give them cover.
Doubtless worry that there could be anything in that water was in those kid’s minds. Whether it caused them to freeze in horror is not clear, for there is also the Expensive Tennis Shoes Theory.
[Woman] Generation gap is not the reason it’s expensive shoes vs ordinary slippers.
[Man] Those kids were afraid of getting their shoes and socks wet. The other guy had flip flop on.
[Man] One has sandals on, the others have shoes they’d rather nor get wet and ruin. So they think about how do do that….bet you also say nothing upsets you, but these two seem to really push some buttons for you
[Man] The kids are using sneakers and the guy uses sandals. Why damage the good sneakers?
[Man] Older guy was wearing flip flops and there was less water on the surface where he entered the cross walk…I took this too seriously, didn’t I?
Why are kids wearing such expensive tennis shoes? Shoes that can’t get wet? Does no one recall the purpose of shoes?
Even if the shoes were expensive, the remainder of their outfits is cheap crap. Cheap ugly barely utilitarian crap. A bare step over wearing nothing at all. Everywhere everybody goes about satisfied to look ugly.
The last major theme was this:
Prime example of older people thinking they’re better than young people whoever tweeted this
This is because the older man was better than the younger men.
As confirmed in this popular video:
— Bill????? (@BillH2022) August 8, 2022
The grip of the matriarchal effeminate toxic femininity scientistic cult of the Expert will only tighten.
Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
I think if I had new shoes on, I would have taken them off before crossing to keep the wife happy.
BUT, if they had their PPE gear they could have crossed more safely, because … Fauci. And we all know, if you question Fauci, you question SCIENCE.
Nice music.
Oh this was a good one.
I know this will sound curmudgeonly, but kids aren’t kids anymore. I was born in 1956, we went outside and played in, on, and around everything. Yes of course it wasn’t SAFE. We got dirty and were greatly AT RISK. We were, however, part of our environment.
My grandkids always have to have their tablet close by. That is their environment.
Thou doth protest too much. The music, while certainly not my style, is far from sounding “like a fire broke out at a robot factory at which the workers were stoned out of their minds and couldn’t escape the flames.” And while I wholeheartedly agree that those two “kids” are poster-boys of the decades long-game of effeminacy grooming males, your purist stance has more holes than Swiss cheese, regarding your question, “why are kids wearing such expensive tennis shoes?” Far be it for me to claim the title of ‘historical expert’, but I remember vividly, children of the 60’s, 70’s, and even some of the 80’s, acting the same way with the popular, albeit far cheaper, popular sneakers of that time…..Chuck’s & Ked’s, we miss you. Especially when they were that (NEW) pair you received (if lucky) right before a new school year started, and would be wearing for the next year at a minimum, until you received the next pair right before school started again. And as Dad and Mom would remind me, especially Dad, to not tear them up and abuse them, because that was it for the school year AND next summer.
Right on, Jerry!
Man. . . as kids, my pals and I would have stomped back and forth most of the day in that water with our Pro Keds on. We’d be soaked all over, not just our sneakers.
The sneaks would go sloosh-squish all the way home. Mom would shake her head, but in an understanding way.
Wow, great comments here. Where I grew up, before they put in all the concrete arroyos, the monsoon rains would cause water to come flooding into our streets, gutters and allies. Time to get out and play, mostly barefoot or in rubber thongs or canvas sneakers, and see how far our paper boats would go before winding up in a storm drain. I ruined the face of my Raggedy Ann, accidentally dropping her in gutter in front of our house.
Look at the bright side, Briggs. For every video like this, there’s one of a twenty-something wearing a bat-suit while attempting to fly through a slot canyon.
In my view, even worse than young people hesitating to get their feet wet (likely to preserve their over-priced shoes), is them wearing face masks when they don’t have to. Mask mandates have had their intended effect.
The trick is discerning what is SENSIBLE aversion, based on level of risk. For example, strapping a mask across your breathing holes, which mask is proven to be a veritable Petri dish of toxic mold and bacteria, w/ the “surgical” ones laced w/micro-plastics and graphene fibers, and which has pores much larger than a virus, (in order to “stay safe” from a virus with a >99% survival rate anyway), is NOT sensible.
On the other hand, stocking up on a few months’ worth of beans, rice, canned goods and so forth, is a form of SENSIBLE risk aversion, especially when you’ve got a bunch of crazy bastards doing things like taking our farms out of production, shutting down our energy plants, and opening our southern border to military-age foreign nationals from all across the globe.
All those those boys need is a four hour stint on the clam flats in hip boots
with a fast tide coming in.
Another child of the 50s here. Yes, we played *outdoors*, in the mud, rain, hiked in the woods, swung on vines, caught ‘mudbugs’, spiders, ants, whatever. Just be sure you got home before sundown, which meant be aware of predators, which included the two-legged kind.
When the storm drain overflowed at the bottom of my street, it would make about a two-foot deep pool. We’d get our bikes, start at the top of the hill and ride down into it as fast as we could. Fun times.