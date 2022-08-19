I am on vacation for a few days. So I have a treat for you. This follows yesterday’s post. Paul Harvey reminding us of inescapable facts.

In which Harvey tells us hard men create good times, good times create soft men, soft men create bad times, bad times create hard men, and it all happens over and over.

“If Uncle Sam ever gets whipped, here, too, it will be an inside job.”

Just by turning left, the world has gone in circles. A nation would evolve from a monarchy into an oligarchy, from oligarchy to dictatorship, from dictatorship to bureaucracy, from bureaucracy to pure democracy, where finally the people would cry out from the chaos and confusion of the street Oh please, God, give us a king! And God would give them a king. And they’d have a monarchy again, and start the whole silly cycle anew. Now either we will profit from the errors of their way. Or it follows as the night the day, our children are going to have to re-live the dark ages, all over again.

In this reckoning, we are now at he bureaucracy stage (Expertocracy), with the pure democracy—called a great evil by all great thinkers—shortly coming.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

