Banning Gas Cars Virtually To Eliminate Virgin Sacrifices To Gaia In California

So Nancy Pelosi’s nephew (once or whatever removed), the current and confirmed ruler of California, has banned sale of new gas cars in 2035.

He does this by sheer will, like a king, this banning of the cars. He woke one morning and said, “I ban thee!” and, lo, the cars were banned. Such awesome power!

Why? Because, he says, “carbon pollution.” And because, he says, “climate crisis.”

What makes this fascinating is that neither of these things exist—and we suspect NPN knows this, too. Which, if so, means he’s lying.

Now why might he lie? For one, he believes he must justify his command. NPN knows the rabble under his command might become restive about having to abandon for scrap their old vehicles, suffering great losses, and then having to reach into their meager savings to buy brand new cars (of limited use). And we know, given the events of Jan 6, our rulers are easily frightened by a roiled populace.

So NPN sought to comfort his subjects by telling them that Science was on his side (he had his Experts pretend to vote about The Science), and that therefore what he commanded is a noble thing. A thing that will please the Planet. Fewer virgin sacrifices will now be required.

Still, one suspects that having to quiet his subjects is not NPN’s most important reason. That is likely twofold: the sheer pleasure of command, and the even greater pleasure of donations.

Forbidding gas cars will force people to buy new electric cars—in a state that already has routine black- and brown-outs because of its inept energy policy (indeed, on Tuesday NPN was out warning people not to use electricity). I stress the word new. And new without the benefit of trade ins (mostly). And for vehicles that cost a lot more than the old forbidden kind.

Which means the people on the selling side—the electric car makers, the charging station makers, the banks—are going to grow rich over this. Rich people are nothing if not generous, and will reward NPN and his crew with donations, ensuring they stay in power and keep the lucrative ban in force.

California has about 39 million people, and has (one source says) about 14.2 million registered cars. All of which are now doomed to the scrap yard—and can’t really be used as trade ins, or not easily. True, car dealers will likely still gas cars as trades, but given California will surely squeeze out gas stations, traders won’t get much for them. Plus, used gas car sales will plummet.

New electric cars cost on average about 66 thousand bucks—a subsidized 66 thousand bucks. Non-luxury gas cars cost about 20 thousand less than this. Anyway, 14.2 million times 66 thou is about 973 billion dollars. Over some small number of years.

This is close to a trillion.

It’ll pop a trillion considering how many must take out loans.

Car loan life is now about 72 months; for those who buy. Leasing is something more eternal. Those who lease usually keep leasing, car after car. It would be about the same for people who take out loans. They would pay about 80 grand in total (including loan costs) for electric cars, 25 grand more on average than for a gas car.

Maintenance costs are surely more in electric cars, too. Here’s a funny invoice for a guy replacing the batter for his Chevy Volt. Just under $27 thousand. Which is to say, $27 thousand. After just over 70,000 miles.

If you didn’t laugh it’s because you missed that Florida tacked on a $1.50 battery fee. Worth every penny, too.

Unless somebody invents something new, the kind of batteries used in e-cars don’t recharge forever. Just like in, say, your camera, they lose efficacy almost immediately. So new battery purchases are about to become a thing. A very big thing.

Most of you won’t care about this last thing, but here’s another instance of the Doctrine of Unexpected Consequences. Electric cars will kill AM radio.

Turns out the cars generate too much electric noise, killing AM reception. You can shield the radios to a certain extent, and add other similar measures, but it’s all in vain, because it’s the car itself that radiates like a broadcast tower. You can’t get the radio antenna far enough from the car.

This will only encourage the movement toward paid services. More money goes bye bye.

