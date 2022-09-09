Self Hating Whites The Cause Of Much Grief

Here’s a series of fascinating statistics.

1/n If 2016 was the year white liberals started rating non-whites more warmly than whites, 2020 was the year they started.. a) rating whites as more violent than blacks pic.twitter.com/zLiEFFh876 — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 2, 2022

The FBI data—an agency which is not known for its willingness to tell uncomfortable truths—shows that blacks are about 10 times more violent than whites. There’s some year-to-year and geographic fluctuation and so forth, but whatever the precise number is, it is not small, and never has been. Indeed, the “gap” is only widening in favor of greater black violence. The situation is nowhere near Equality.

It is therefore pure fantasy to suggest Equality. What, then, is it that explains how white woke (a.k.a. liberals) believe whites are more violent than blacks?

Is it the same reason why white conservatives don’t rate the difference anywhere near Reality? Their trend is toward Equality, which is false. The trend is inverted. Why?

The next stat, similar to the first, is laziness. Same signal in the woke saying whites are lazier than blacks, and with conservatives saying the opposite, but with the trend toward Equality. Realizing the difficulty in measuring “laziness”, we’ll pass it by and move to the next item.

..and c) rating whites as less intelligent than blacks pic.twitter.com/gzSHqlYpcV — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) September 2, 2022

Once again, the conservatives trend toward Equality, and the woke say black superiority holds. Now that it truly interesting.

The question remains: how in the presence of abundant, and easy-to-discover information that is discordant to these answers, do people come to believe these things?

The author of the stats also wondered:

Something to consider is that the socially desirable ‘I don’t want to seem racist’ response here should, in theory, be just rating the groups equally on all traits. To go beyond that suggests genuine animosity (which would accord with trends in anti-white feeling thermometer scores)

And, for the woke, he thinks some of the signal is explained by “an attempt to proclaim their anti-racist bona fides–which, interestingly, now seems to require expressions of anti-whiteness.”

Conservatives aren’t known as being anti-white, though. Surely some are becoming more that way, but enough to show that trend? Plus, the same author has some (albeit not strong) data on anti-white feeling:

Currently formatting my dissertation (hope to share it with you all sometime next month). Here's an interesting chart of trends in 'anti-white' feeling thermometer scores. VSG panel estimates are noisier, but the jump from ~1% in 2011 to ~18% in 2020 is remarkable pic.twitter.com/OlQDxwLjet — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) March 23, 2022

A slight uptick in anti-whiteness by conservatives at the very end, but an uptick within the given uncertainty. Really not much change for both conservatives and moderates. Huge increases in white hatred among the woke, which is of course no surprise.

We’ll come to the woke in a moment. But this data, if accurate, means something besides animus must explain conservative and moderate opinion trends toward Equality.

It is, as the author suggests, in part surely a desire to prove oneself is not “racist”, even if it’s just signaling to an unknown poll taker. And what is a “racist”? All evidence says it’s someone not sufficiently despairing of whites. Blacks, for instance, can’t be “racist”, we are told, regardless of their behavior toward any person not of their race.

This definition of “racist” is confirmed by those signs which read “It’s Okay To Be White”, which were met with howls and outrage and shrieks of panic by the woke. In spite of them being unable to articulate precisely why the words were “racist”.

Another portion of the explanation would be Equality itself. Relentless propaganda, from birth to death, that Equality is the true state of the world, a utopia only held back by “racism” and other isms and phobias. Theory above Reality. Or, rather, people answer to what Theory demands, because Equality is “really” there, but masked.

Some of this explains woke answers, too. But, like the author says, it can’t be a complete explanation. Active hostility must be there, as we see.

The funny thing about it, given whites are still a majority, and as all experience already proves to us, this animosity must be itself largely from whites. Whites hating other whites. Self-hating whites. Whites believing themselves both irredeemably evil because they are white, but simultaneously granting themselves a kind of sainthood for recognizing their whiteness and condemning it.

This is not sane.

It is just this side of complete lunacy, though, because these self-hating whites have not yet done away with themselves, as their beliefs demand. Instead, they seem to believe that if they think hard enough about their evil whiteness, the evil of it passes into a deplorable, which is a white who does not condemn himself for being white.

The woke, though, to cleanse themselves from the original sin of whiteness are happy to consider eliminating deplorables.

