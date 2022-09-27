How The Increase In Saints Shows The Decrease In Quality Science

This post is about Science. It will not seem so until the end.
Most know the Catholic Church had, and still has, the position of Advocatus Diaboli, a.k.a. the Devil’s advocate. The canon lawyer who takes the position of prosecutor against the defense. The defense advocates for the sainthood of certain individuals.
According to the Catholic Encyclopedia (this is from the turn of the last Century), the Devil’s advocate’s “duty requires him to prepare in writing all possible arguments, even at times seemingly slight, against the raising of any one to the honours of the altar.”
This is to be praised because, we emphasize, of those required “even at times seemingly slight” arguments. Compiling every bit of relevant evidence in favor of your case is, after all, what a competent lawyer must do.
This is in the vein of the West’s argumentative style of justice. There’s no need for us to rehearse the arguments, for you know them well, that the best way to discover truth is open and robust examination. Married, of course, to the judgement of an impartial jury.
The consequences of sainthood are, or were, and should be, important, and designating sainthood should not be taken lightly. All relevant and pertinent information must be publicly given. Nothing hidden. No secrets. Especially since you’re asking people not involved in the decision-making process to act on the results.
Enter John Paul II, now himself a saint. As Pope, he reduced the powers of Devil’s Advocates’s office, weakening its powers and ability to advocate against sainthood.
After this move, in a curious coincidence, the number of newly proclaimed saints shot up. Whereas in prior days the proof required for sainthood was burdensome and difficult to procure, it is now somewhat easy, even trivial.
The man in office now, as of this date, has conferred sainthood on 909 individuals. This is not a typo. Nine hundred and nine. There was a “group canonization” in this, which boosted the numbers. But still, it’s 909.
Pope Benedict the XVI canonized forty five. But Benedict, God bless him, was in his heyday known as a hard ass. Theologically speaking.
His predecessor, saint JP II, slipped 482 through the door.
From the Thirteen Century (records before are not as sharp), if this article is accurate, double digits were exceedingly rare, happening only four times or so, before our three examples above, with three of the four being quite recent.
Naturally, given population increases, we might expect, given a current background level of saintliness, more saints now than before in history, simply because there are more people alive now who might considered.
Yet no one—that I know, anyway—argues for anything but a decrease in saintliness. Current headlines concur in this depressing opinion.
Therefore, we must account for the increase in official saints in reasons other than population growth. And one prominent reason is standard “democratic inflation”, i.e. the loosening standards, in membership.
And those standards have been loosened, in part, by requiring less of the Devil’s advocate. By ignoring, that is, those “even at times seemingly slight” bits of evidence against a candidate.
I said this post was about Science. Now, please, this well known clip:
Carl Sagan's words on the existential threat to technological societies from charlatans exploiting the ignorance of people & pols to take power & wealth from them were prescient. Demonising CO2 to diminish our economies is just that. Feynman explains how. https://t.co/fmp9n3kOpj
— Brian Catt (@catandman) August 31, 2022
Feynman’s advantage is both sublime and profound. The physicists of old were lucky, or they chose their objects of study well. The objects under examination, large or small, were amenable to isolation. They could be pulled out of ordinary life and put into cleverly oh-so-carefully designed experiments, all meant to tease out cause.
As Feynman said, it isn’t easy. Indeed, discovery of cause is brutally hard. It’s error-prone, it’s confusing, it’s subject to confirmation bias the same way a Pride parade marcher is to disease. The easiest person to fool, as people used to say, is oneself. They might still say it, but most now don’t believe it.
We have in Science made it at least as easy to “prove” results as JPII has to canonize “saints.” And we did in the same way as the Pope. We have hamstrung the Devil’s advocate.
Evidence against hypotheses is ignored, castigated, even thought suspicious, or inserted by dark “deniers.” Or by “racists”, “homophobes”, whatever.
Modernism is not Catholic. Wojtyla is not a saint except in Modernism.
Hear, hear, Mike.
The Novus Ordo, not being the Catholic Church, but a new, counterfeit “religion” has seen a massive growth in “saints,” who are nothing of the sort because the men who declared them as such, not popes, either, because it requires an establishment of its own pantheon as all new religions do, warranted or not. In the case of Roncalli, Montini, Thirty-Three Days, The Deuce, and Mother “Be the best Hindu you can be!” you know the score.
And imagine thinking that The Rat, one of the primary architects of Vatican II, denier of the resurrection of Our Lord, amongst other heresies, is or was some kind of theological “hard ass.”
I used to be convinced by the idea that science came from a purging by procedures of ‘devils advocacy’ – for instance Popper’s model.
But I don’t think this is true – most of the best science wasn’t done like that.
It is really much simpler: a dedication to knowing the truth about something, on the part of the individual scientist (or even of a single individual – some of the best early science involved tiny groupings of just a handful of independent amateurs).
If you really want to know what is true, then you are your own devils advocate; indeed you design your experiments or selective observations to be as decisive as possible.
There is no secret to science in terms of methods – it is just normal human reasoning combined with a genuine motivation to know the truth about something – which includes doing the necessary work and developing the necessary skills.
The reason that Feynman’s example of pseudo-science ‘social science’ is not scientific is (and I speak from many years of experience actively working in that field; as well as in biology and medicine) that almost all social scientists are ideologically driven (almost all *very* leftist) – and motivated to seek confirmation of their ideologies – Not to discover the truth about something.
Real science Can be done in the social domain, by the truth-motivated – but it is always ignored, and often demonized; because it is (“leftists always project”!) invariably accused of being ideologically-driven!
My understanding is that the devil’s advocate went out with the penguin suit.
The standard now is that you are a good person.
God has mellowed out quite a bit since the Fifties.
Good Pope John sat Him down and explained how hard it is to keep all those rules and God finally relented.
He doesn’t fly off the handle and send people to hell for the least little thing like He used to.
Where have you been?
Indeed, “discovery of cause is brutally hard”. Yet here it took so little to ascertain that the causes of the increase in saints is the loosening of standards. What would be other possible reasons?
Soon, Saints will be as thick as British Knights and Nobel scientists. Some new honor must be created to distinguish Superior Moderns from the festering mass of Saints and Knights and Nobel scientists. That new modern honor must be Godhood. Only Godhood can satisfy progressive ambition. Until, of course, the March of Progress has to create some new honor, such as “GodPlus”, to distinguish amongst a deviltry of contending Godkins. And then “God DoublePlus”. Okay, nothing can satisfy progressive ambition. Except maybe destruction: “His Holiness the Grand Annihilator, God-Emperor of the United Nations!” — known affectionlessly by his subjects as, “Big Nil”. Motto: “Destroy Everything!”
The following may be relevant both to Matt’s post of today and of yesterday. There is further information on the current canonization process there as well.
http://unamsanctamcatholicam.blogspot.com/2022/09/an-alternative-take-on-fr-capodanno.html
An Alternative Take on Fr. Capodanno
Here is truth, slowly derived, separating wheat from chaff and scientific garblefarble from reality.
1. The total energy at every point is a constant. (Planck energy.)
2. There is no such thing as negative energy. (This has nothing to do with opposite types of energy.)
3. Spacetime is a field of potential energy, governing motion. (Action is caused by gradients, but the absolute value matters, too.)
4. Space is Euclidean. Spacetime is hyperbolic. (Time is imaginary to make it at right angles to space.) (The study of geometry and trigonometry are fundamental to understanding.)
All else follows. There are no paradoxes. There are no contradictions. There are no infinities. There are no singularities. (Black holes are hollow shells of maximal density surrounding absolutely nothing.)
Yes.
But, if I may, your key sentence could be amended a bit:
“Evidence against hypotheses is defunded, ignored, castigated, even thought suspicious, or inserted by dark “deniers.” Or by “racists”, “homophobes”, whatever.
The devils advocate is a lot like the putative qualifications of Kamala Harris to be the VP – it doesn’t exist
https://www.catholic365.com/article/5514/no-the-church-did-not-eliminate-the-devils-advocate-position.html
Mr. Briggs, you still don’t get it! Not completely, anyway.
You tell us, “Evidence against hypotheses is ignored, castigated, even thought suspicious, or inserted by dark “deniers.” Or by “racists”, “homophobes”, whatever.” And this is quite clearly true. But you mischaracterize this phenomenon as “evidence against hypotheses”…NOOOOOOO. That’s not it at all.
We live now in Woke World. There are NO hypotheses in Woke World. There is only Revealed Truth.
And this is a critical difference.
It would make no rational sense at all to ignore evidence against what is hypothetical. Gosh, anyone who would do that would be an idiot. BUT — if what is ignored and dismissed is just ‘evidence’ against the Truth, well then it’s only right and reasonable to dismiss it! Who wouldn’t? Further, how can there even be ‘evidence’ which disputes something we Know Absolutely is True?
Obviously there can’t be.
And since there can be no evidence which disputes an Absolute Truth, any so-called evidence (like ‘masking doesn’t do squat’) can’t really be evidence, now can it? The evidence, rather, is revealed as lies…and those who present it, as Lying Liars. They must be cancelled!
In truth, in Woke World, we’ve reached the End of Science. Where we’re going we don’t need Science because we’ve arrived at the point of an ahistorical ‘knowing’ which, of course, exists outside of history, independent of history, as it must … to avoid contamination by all the tainted reasoning produced by Misogynistic, Patriarchal, Heteronormative, Racist, Sexist, Colonialist and Highly Toxic White Males.
In Woke World we Know that my lived truth is equal to your lived truth and that both (and all) lived truths create independent realities. Who needs Science?
Real Science would tell us Men can’t become Women. Real Science would tell us that ‘transitioning’ is impossible. But since we know absolutely that Men CAN become women (simply through the act of declaration), then equally we know that Real Science must be wrong.
As underlined by the Bizarro Scotus Justice Kennedy: “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.”
Does that sound like a place Science lives?
There was a “group canonization” in this, which boosted the numbers
Reminiscent of Rev. Sun Myung Moon presiding over Unification Church’s mass wedding
(your number of saints is chump change in comparison)
The thing that needs to be added, is that THE SCIENCE ™, and SAINT Inc. didn’t just come up out of the ether to exist in a vacuum.
They were set up to serve a purpose. An agenda. They are there to market a product and sell you something.
THE SCIENCE ™ serves THE STATE (c) which runs frequent marketing campaigns for the current thing, from Vexxines to digital ID to Beyond Meat which is beyond plants even considering the crap it is made of.
Meanwhile SAINT Inc. was created to market Vatican II and the easy wide road into Heaven, so easy that every other religion can also do it, and peace amongst men is as easy as talky-talky-talky.
What better way to demonstrate the success of your product than by delivering the goods? That CHURCH v.2.0 is making more saints at 100x the processing speed than ever before?
It is as easy as when Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Franky-boy wants to do one better with his underhanded attempts to put Luther in Heaven. Hence the chocolate statues and official Vatican City stamps.
Gotta make good with rising number of holy by lowering standards and cancelling the skeptics with top-down hammering with no shortage of books and media coverage praising the NEW ORDO of things and poo-pooping the traditional classical critics.
Keep the charade going by doubling down, no matter what illegitimate chump sits in the highest office, it helps to conveniently ignore the fact that they refused, both Church and State to properly address the Russian issue…
There’s still time before 2030 to admit the mistake and make the peace deals according to what was required of you, whether at Minsk, or at Fatima.
Better hurry though… California is banning natural gas heaters when 2030 arrives. We might all be too cold to try anything then… Maybe even post-Nuclear frigid!
Changing the rules of canonization so you can get canonized. JPII had an obvious conflict of interests there.