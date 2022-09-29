Should You Join The Military?

Here is what the Military’s Chief DIE officer, a black female naturally, did a meeting over which she was in charge, according to her own words (ellipsis original):

I’m exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions. This lady actually had the caudacity to say that black people can be racist too…I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS…We are not the majority, we don’t have power.

“WE BLACKS DON’T HAVE POWER,” she said powerfully, exercising the tremendous power of her office.

This blind willful ignorance is characteristic of the woke. They must profess themselves beleaguered. They must have, at all times, an Emmanuel Goldstein. These days it’s an “ultra MAGA” Goldstein. Tomorrow it will be something else, but it will be there. Never mind.

Our next example, from a legion of sad items, is the Air Force (the branch I gave six years of my life to), demanding recruits not say “mom” or “dad”.

Air Force cadets are being told to address people in ways that “include all genders” — dropping the use of “boyfriend or girlfriend” and even “mom and dad.” Diversity and inclusion (D&I) training at the Air Force Academy in Colorado includes instruction on how to “use inclusive language,” according to documents

When I was in Basic, they made us write letters home to mom. Now you will be punished for the same. Why? Because, say the effeminates who insist on this scourging of the English language, proscribing “mom” and “dad” will “lift others (motivate our teams)” and will aide in “developing warfighters.”

The military is therefore woke, at least in a public look-at-me-being-woke way. Not every element of every branch is woke, of course. Serious men doing serious fighting still exist. It’s prominent leaders, weak chested men and angry women-for-show, are woke, though, or pretend to be for political gain.

Here then is our dilemma: should you, based young man, join the military? If you do, you will be subject to woke badgering, mandatory vaccines, indoctrination about “white supremacy”, and all the other woke nonsense, like having to pretend woman can be good combat soldiers. Yet if you do not join, we leave the military in the hands of lunatics, job seekers, and enemies of Reality.

If you do join, you have a chance of being sent to fight, and perhaps die or be maimed, for the Empire. Do you want to blow pipelines up for the Empire? Is the Empire worthy of being upheld, or should America mind its own business? Is fighting for your loved ones, your land, your people, the same suffering for the desires of the Empire?

Yet, again, if we—I mean our side—abandon the ranks, the ranks will be left in the hands of the wrong people. What might our rulers do with the military then? Use it on what it considers its “domestic enemies”?

Whichever the right answer is, we know what many think it is. The military is, as you’ve heard, suffering a recruitment crisis. They can’t fill the spots. Now some of that reason is because our youth, following our rulers’ wishes and Expert guidance, are becoming fatter, sicker, and stupider.

Here’s one veteran describing the real reasons why, in a thread you should read whole:

Why nobody wants to join the military. Grab a coffee. Recruitment numbers are way down. Sign on bonuses are at an all time high. The Government has no problem recklessly spending money on the military, so what’s the problem? I’ll tell you. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Here’s his point 6, which matches our last concern (ellipsis original):

6. [People aren’t joining because] They don’t want to fight Americans. Yep…I said it. The writing is on the wall. Many areas are already starting to peacefully Balkanize, if only in the logistical sense of banking, goods, and services. It’s happening Geographically, too. Look at the mass exodus from CA.

And

The God honest truth is that Gen Z is more afraid of our own Government than anyone else in the World. Why should they wear your uniform when you support disarming us? Why in the world would they risk their lives for you?

Our vet knows, as you do, dear reader, that we on our side would fight to defend kith and kin. Even from attacks by our rulers.

Don’t dismiss this thought too quickly. Here is the Pentagon (a WSJ link), inept as is now usual, caught running psyops on us, using Facebook and Twitter and other platforms, to spread propaganda and cause dissension, among us.

The takedowns in recent years by Twitter and Facebook of more than 150 bogus personas and media sites created in the United States was disclosed last month by internet researchers Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory.

Mostly is was anti-Russian propaganda. But some of it tried to juice a war in Iran.

One fake account posted an inflammatory tweet claiming that relatives of deceased Afghan refugees had reported bodies being returned from Iran with missing organs, according to the report.

The military has lied to us, and pro grammatically. It is rational to suppose they will continue to. My favorite line from the report: “Pentagon policy and doctrine discourage the military from peddling falsehoods, but there are no specific rules mandating the use of truthful information for psychological operations.”

Discourage.

Will you join?

