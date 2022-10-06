The Dutch Nitrogen “Crisis” Explained — Jaap Hanekamp Interview

Jaap Hanekamp and I discuss the Dutch nitrogen “crisis.”
Farmers in the Netherlands are unhappy with government wanting to shut them down or reduce their operations, because of a supposed plague of nitrogen.
The “crisis” is, however, completely model driven. First by the Curse of the Wee P, and second by Lack of Skill.
Jaap and I have been involved in this “crisis” for many years, publishing often on how over-certainty there is and about bad models.
Give a listen and find out why the government is wrong and we are right.
You may also watch at YouTube.
That was an interesting interview, Matt.
Cui bono? Who is funding these bogus nitrogen studies? Who benefits? Bill Gates, of course, with his vile “alternative protein industry”, in what they are calling “opportunity through substitution”:
“Bill Gates and the Dutch Minister for Nitrogen just partnered in a major food retail company – SILVIEW.media”
https://silview.media/2022/07/10/bill-gates-and-the-dutch-minister-for-nitrogen-just-partnered-in-a-major-food-retail-company/
The Dutch Nitrogen Crisis – FAIRR
https://www.fairr.org/article/the-dutch-nitrogen-crisis/
“Alternative Protein– An Opportunity through Substitution”
“This proposal by the Dutch government has opened the potential for alternative proteins to fill the production gap. The government is becoming increasingly optimistic about the role that alternative protein could play in the future of protein production. The nitrogen crisis should, therefore, be seen as an opportunity for investors to encourage Dutch meat producers to shift production. This can help the Netherlands transition to a sustainable food production system, mitigate some of the risks that stem from regulation, and protect the environmental ecosystem……”
“The government has failed to release any details on the just transition or about supporting farmers financially. This policy shift is an opportunity for the government to capitalise on the benefits presented through alternative proteins, as well as support farmers forced out of the market to transition to alternative protein production. Investors should be prepared for greater environmental regulation of the animal protein industry, and an increase in the production of more protein alternatives.”
“Alternative Protein– An Opportunity through Substitution”
Two words need to be spoken: SOYLENT GREEN
As usual they’re five steps ahead of you they’re sanctioning the
largest nitrogen fertilizer producing country in the world and the
natural gas from which it’s made. The Netherlands is a minor
sideshow compared to the genocidal sequela the war will unleash.
The calculus in its simplest terms is less food = less people. Good
work on the statistical minutia of the WEF nitrogen scam. Nitrogen
fertilizer has allowed the world population to double and triple
in the last hundred years and must be stopped.
Cometh the Horsemen: Pandemic, Famine, War | Michael Yon | #274
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7gAEkzIgvw
It’s a hoax/scam/fraud. The purpose is to steal land. All the shiny discourse about which cup has the pea misses the point — and of course loses. Really folks, will the condos they hope to build in former cow pastures be better for “biodiversity”?
No offense to you and Jaap I hope.
Eurotrash are instigating another world war. The Dutch are collaborator nutballs. They will harvest the wind, again, only this time the fascism will be homegrown. Model WWIII, dummkopfs, before you eat sh*t and die.
