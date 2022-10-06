The Dutch Nitrogen “Crisis” Explained — Jaap Hanekamp Interview

Jaap Hanekamp and I discuss the Dutch nitrogen “crisis.”

Farmers in the Netherlands are unhappy with government wanting to shut them down or reduce their operations, because of a supposed plague of nitrogen.

The “crisis” is, however, completely model driven. First by the Curse of the Wee P, and second by Lack of Skill.

Jaap and I have been involved in this “crisis” for many years, publishing often on how over-certainty there is and about bad models.

Give a listen and find out why the government is wrong and we are right.

You may also watch at YouTube.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



