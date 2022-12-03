“More to review from the Biden team” — Open Thread

Special Saturday post.

I am delighted to say that I had guessed wrong about Musk. I had thought he’d never fight the Regime in any serious way. Very happy about my cynical mistake.

8. By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: “More to review from the Biden team.” The reply would come back: “Handled.” pic.twitter.com/mnv0YZI4af — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Remember: Official Disinformation requires necessarily there to be Official Truths, and an agency or agencies tasked with creating, promulgating, and policing those Official Truths. That agency is the frighteningly named Department of Homeland Security.

And, as predicted and observed, the Regime had to work with Big Tech in this regard. It becomes so usual that, as we see in Taibbi’s thread, Big Tech begins to anticipate what it might be asked to do. They do so willingly and eagerly.

The Twitter story is fascinating, with much to discuss. But the real question is how NPR listeners (mostly academics and Experts) are going to take it (note the date).

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter?? https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

Big question is how propagandists will spin this. They have many tools: Attacking the messenger, ignoring it, downplaying it, claiming it was “bipartisan” censorship. What do you think we be the biggest?

Of course, nothing much will change because of this. The Regime won’t admit error, Biden will toddle along reading his teleprompters, propagandists won’t lose their jobs. But maybe a normie or two will admit he was wrong.

More is coming later today, Taibbi said.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



