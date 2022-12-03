“More to review from the Biden team” — Open Thread

Special Saturday post.
I am delighted to say that I had guessed wrong about Musk. I had thought he’d never fight the Regime in any serious way. Very happy about my cynical mistake.
8. By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: “More to review from the Biden team.” The reply would come back: “Handled.” pic.twitter.com/mnv0YZI4af
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022
Remember: Official Disinformation requires necessarily there to be Official Truths, and an agency or agencies tasked with creating, promulgating, and policing those Official Truths. That agency is the frighteningly named Department of Homeland Security.
And, as predicted and observed, the Regime had to work with Big Tech in this regard. It becomes so usual that, as we see in Taibbi’s thread, Big Tech begins to anticipate what it might be asked to do. They do so willingly and eagerly.
The Twitter story is fascinating, with much to discuss. But the real question is how NPR listeners (mostly academics and Experts) are going to take it (note the date).
Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter?? https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf
— NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020
Big question is how propagandists will spin this. They have many tools: Attacking the messenger, ignoring it, downplaying it, claiming it was “bipartisan” censorship. What do you think we be the biggest?
Of course, nothing much will change because of this. The Regime won’t admit error, Biden will toddle along reading his teleprompters, propagandists won’t lose their jobs. But maybe a normie or two will admit he was wrong.
More is coming later today, Taibbi said.
PC-Prog influence operators have a formula. It was developed by professionals a century ago. They have stuck to the formula since then–with spectacular results. When their crimes and conspiracies are revealed, they…
ANDEMCA = Admit Nothing. Deny Everything. Make Counter-Accusations
So–for the latest exposure of their anti-constitutional crimes and conspiracies, they’ll respond according to the formula. There is a long menu of variations of non-admissions and denials–from pretending the issue does not exist, to addressing the issue tangentially but ignoring the main truths, and lots of variations in between. Gaslighting is a good umbrella term for their coming reactions.
But their main weapon to obfuscate their crimes is counter-accusation. These actions include “Wag the Dog,” smoke-screen, distraction, diversion. The common factor is to provide stories for the PC-Prog Media/Hollywood/Academia (and now captive “justice” system) factories to fan flames of outrage against the enemies of PC-Prog.
Get ready for:
Trump to be investigated deeper/indicted/arrested. Allegations/charges/investigations of racism/sexism/homophobia/etc. against a wide range of non-PC-Prog targets: celebrities, politicians, normal Americans, and others.
Get ready, too, for neocons to join in with the PC-Progs in this ANDEMCA operation. Pence, DeSantis, Romney, and the rest of the fake “conservatives” will support the PC-Prog destruction of the 1st Amendment because of “national security,” “anti-semitism,” “anti-racism,” and other DIE tropes.
Don’t be surprised if there is a sudden consensus that immediate American military action in Ukraine (or some other shithole country) is imperative, maybe even a declaration of war.
Or, maybe just a plain vanilla Emergency will do the trick: Flu? Monkeypox? White supremacism? A mass shooting? Terrorism? Anything that they can spin as an immediate existential threat to lock-down and restrict citizens.
“Security,” especially in the formulation “national security,” is the killer concept of our time. It can be used to justify any incursion on our rights…and it has been. Yet no one who avers that “it’s a matter of national security” is ever compelled to face the question “What do you mean by that?” High time, I’d say.