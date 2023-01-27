Pfizer’s Gain-Of-Lethality Research Sting: Clown-World Contagion Comedy

So this is going around:
This Walker is listed as “Director, Worldwide R&D Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning.”
Many of you know, but for those who do not, a “Director” is a mid-level title. Corporations are flooded with them. The word doesn’t mean the English “director”, as in “person in charge.” In business it means “yet-another-peon in the chain.” Usually “Directors” are two gaping, yawning steps below a vice president; after “Director” is “Senior Director”. “Director” means very little.
There is some dispute whether this Jordan Walker in the video is a hoaxer, or worse, some kind of plant from a rival company, inserted there to make Pfizer look bad. To which I say, why bother? They do a good enough job at that themselves. How much in fines has Pfizer been charged for misinformation? But here is a thread on the debate.
A lot of the back-and-forth centers around how high this Walker is in the company. A skeptical journalist thinks because Walker calls himself a “Director” he should have lots of scientific papers and suchlike. Nah. Walker could just be yet another diversity hire, for all we know. “Directors” aren’t usually people of any importance.
Which means another take is that Walker’s job is real enough, and what he told Veritas is likely a mixture of truth, exaggeration, and bullshit. Trying to make himself seem more important than he is.
Indeed, this drama queen admits his bullshit himself. Before throwing a hilarious drama queen fit.
Some arch comedy here. Walker was set up on a “date” with a Veritas reporter, who either was, or was pretending to be, “oriented” in the way Walker obviously is. A third date, Walker says. There is nothing a reporter won’t do to get a story. I guess.
Walker chimps out at the end, and as he pushes and shoves he whines about being touched and hurt. Classic crybully.
Meanwhile, on the wall of the restaurant are two lovely paintings of Our Lord and Our Lady. I could not see whether they were weeping.
Walker himself says he’s not a scientist, that he came from a consulting firm. Which comports with his title well enough.
As far as I know, Pfizer didn’t react publicly to this. Except that they tweeted this shortly after (they do not often tweet):
Take that, haters.
The Veritas story has all the quotes.
Walker, who is quite obviously ignorant about biology, nevertheless might know some of what Pfizer is up to. For instance:
“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating ****ing viruses.”
“From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”
None of that sounds wrong. Which doesn’t make it real, but it sure has the ring-a-ding-ding of truth. Especially that last quote.
Gain-of-lethality research is real. Almost certainly that’s how we got the coronadoom.
One idea behind GOLR is to create viruses in the lab so that drugs can be developed to cure the man-made viruses. Walker himself in effect says this. But there is no evidence that the man-made viruses look like anything like those created in the wild.
GOLR, therefore, is a “solution” in search of a problem. It is immoral. It is wrong. It happens because of hubris. It happens because of Pride. A sin.
My guess is that Pfizer (and others) are doing work along these lines, whether outright, or approaching it as near they can and stay on just-this-side of what they see as the law. For instance, they call it “directed evolution” instead of gain-of-lethality.
Pfizer is a business, and its business is making and selling drugs. From a purely business standpoint it makes sense.
From a sanity perspective, it is nuts, a crime.
Gain Of Massive Profits Research.
He knows enough Covidiana to
brag somehow convincingly
about these matters, and
that might well be it.
Kudos to Pr. Vritas – they for sure know
quite a bit about corporate America’s
Achilles heels.
Federal prosecutors hit Pfizer Inc. with a record-breaking $2.3 billion in fines Wednesday and called the world’s largest drug maker a repeating corporate cheat for illegal drug promotions that plied doctors with free golf, massages, and resort junkets.
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna32657347
Briggs, an intrepid substack writer found the background on our maligned antagonist:
https://brianoshea.substack.com/p/who-is-jordon-trishton-walker
Some interesting attempts to debunk Project Veritas’ work on Walker are coming up today. Some are claiming that the twink who claimed to be a Director at Pfizer is a hoaxter/imposter.
My bet’s on Project Veritas. They have a pretty much perfect record, up to now, in identifying their targets.
The concerted effort by the powers-that-be to erase Walker from the internet are not the machinations of a lone Grindr scammer.
Best guess is that Walker is an affirmative action hire, fresh out of his affirmative action-powered education, given an affirmative action title. He checks a couple of boxes in the corporate ESG requirements, and is a member of a couple “affinity groups.” He may be a Pfizer employee or a contractor, but Project Veritas has always shown excellent due diligence in selecting their targets.
Project Veritas has always demonstrated that they follow classic manipulation/recruitment tradecraft. The first step in running a covert manipulation/recruitment op is Spotting, and the second is Assessing.
Spotting is finding a prospect who has access to your desired information/facility. Part of spotting is doing due diligence on a potential target, beginning the process of ensuring he is who he says he is. After meeting, assessment begins. A big part of assessment is determining that the target has access to the targeted information/facility. Project Veritas, from all previous evidence, has followed this process nearly flawlessly.
It would be surprising if they’ve made a big mistake here. Not impossible, but quite surprising.
Drug queen’s hissy fit when delusion bubble popped was hysterical. Almost feel sorry for the poor bastard. Almost. I’ve been finding medical industry insider Sasha Latypova’s writings on Substack of great interest. Of L’affaire Faggy Meltdown she writes:
Sasha’s substack crony Katherine Watt writes:
Those two babes got the bead on Marvin Finklestein’s tawdry conspiracy to hoard the world’s bagel supply.
Link to Katherine Watt’s substack article:
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/why-all-the-breathless-finger-wagging
Here is the way that the official narrative will go.
1.) It will be said that the Project Veritas videos are “edited” and “fraudulent” without giving specifics as to how. Only “conspiracy theorists” believe them.
2.) When enough time has passed for the initial outrage to die down, we’ll start seeing articles talking about how gain of function research (or research called something else but equivalent to it) is necessary, standard practice, etc.
3.) Eventually every claim in these videos will be admitted to, but we will be assured that they were all good ideas.
4.) Even after everything has been admitted to it will still be claimed that the Project Veritas videos are blatantly false and only believed by conspiracy theorists. NPCs will have a knee-jerk reaction of “it’s been proven that Pfizer didn’t mutate the virus!” when the claims come up. Midwits will do the same, but will transition into “but gain of function research is a good thing!” if they are presented with the admissions.
Compare the narrative on Planned Parenthood selling organs of aborted children.
Kent:
When I first saw the “man”, I thought he CAN’T be real, but I’ll agree with your assessment
[ … Walker is an affirmative action hire, fresh out of his affirmative action-powered education, given an affirmative action title. He checks a couple of boxes in the corporate ESG requirements, and is a member of a couple “affinity groups.” He may be a Pfizer employee or a contractor, but Project Veritas has always shown excellent due diligence in selecting their targets.]
He was positively giddy about the attention he was getting … but so giddy he might be speaking out of a number of orifices?
I had a friend back in the day who suggested all computer viruses came from McAfee himself
I guess McAfee checked a few boxes as well?
All you’ve got to do is count the iterations of ‘accidental release’ in the last
36 months of MSN coverage if you want to know if this sub-mid-wit is telling
the truth.
JohnM-
There are reasons Big Pharma hires a lot of ex-cheerleaders as, “sales reps.”
Rudolph-
George Webb is skeptical of the Veritas video. He makes some good points.
It is funny to see the denizens of Twitterland, putatively the intellectual descendants of Diogenes, turning their gimlet eyes upon the bio. of the gay guy.
Where were they when Pfizer (Like the man sitting in the kiddie pool, the P is silent) was pumping out their poison? They were trusting the science because Doctors are worshipped in America because science.
Were you to ask them who was responsible for ending the killer cholera epidemics in England they’d say Doctors.
And they’d be wrong.
It was James Newlands, an engineer, who built the sewer system in Liverpool that stopped the progenitors of the Fab Four from keeling over before the age of 20 (Average life span in Liverpool prior to Newlands was 19 Y.O.)
The people of Perfidious Albion were peeing and pooping in The Thames and they also got their drinking water from there. Where we all the doctors striving to identify and correct the problem?
Putting men like Dr. Semmelweis in an insane asylum, in a straight jacket, because he proved the best practices of the doctors, by not washing their hands etc (the doctors were spreading puerperal fever and killing their patients.
Poor Semmelweis, he was killed by another patient while wearing a straight jacket.
One has to hand it to the doctors of today. Their hands are clean – and so are their consciences – as they kill their patients.
Why do you ALWAYS hear progressives talking about Galileo and NEVER hear them talking about Semmelweis (and many others)? Because science is the one true Church of the Enlightenment.
What is the history of communicable diseases and who is more responsible for curing them and preventing their spread? Doctor or engineers?
I’l take engineers for $100.000 Alex.
This is a Limited Hangout of sorts. He may or may not be telling the entire truth, but having done my own research, we already know all the damage done, and being done by pHarma, their co-conspirators and the media to play dumb. I worked in BioTech for many years and during that time, all the low-level employees knew what was up as we were acquired/bought/sold several times and the money that was spent and thrown away on “life saving” tech. Our small BioTech did have a great product and helped many kids/young adults and that tech has been improved upon after our patents ran out, but that’s the exception it seems anymore as most of these products have a PI a mile long. pHarma is not the answer to the question you never asked.
These companies go through more $$$ than Hunter Biden on a good crack day. It’s a double-edge sword – they must keep the pipeline fresh to keep the Market happy, and also come up with something that looks like it could “save or help” a few lives.
I’ll never forget a developer I worked with that said to me one day, “why do all our products help symptoms, but never cure anyone”? Yes, indeed!
Patrick Bateman would be proud. Pfizer is not your Pfriend.
How to kick the legs out from under big Pfarma and Pfake news?
Ban retail direct-to-consumer advertising by the pharmaceutical industry. CNN would collapse within days.
During the chimping-out climax of the video, my favorite part was the 911 call. I laughed out loud when he hysterically squealed “I’m surrounded by four, five, six white people! I feel unsafe!” Yeah, dude, these white boys are gonna shank you and take your basketball shoes.