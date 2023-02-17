What’s Your Ideas Why Science Is Broken?

Very busy these next few days.

Long-time readers will know all my reasons I think science is broken, but I wonder what yours are?

I’m preparing for my talk tomorrow at the Broken Science Initiative event in Phoenix, where I’ll cover some of this.

I have another, bigger longer speech coming up soon, also part of this Broken Science Project, where I’ll have the opportunity to get into the meat of things. The hardcore fundamental problems of science which would be there even if we removed the obvious cancers, like Woke & DIE. More details on this coming shortly.

I’ll give a breakdown of this weekend’s event Monday.

