What’s Your Ideas Why Science Is Broken?

Very busy these next few days.
Long-time readers will know all my reasons I think science is broken, but I wonder what yours are?
I’m preparing for my talk tomorrow at the Broken Science Initiative event in Phoenix, where I’ll cover some of this.
I have another, bigger longer speech coming up soon, also part of this Broken Science Project, where I’ll have the opportunity to get into the meat of things. The hardcore fundamental problems of science which would be there even if we removed the obvious cancers, like Woke & DIE. More details on this coming shortly.
I’ll give a breakdown of this weekend’s event Monday.
Greed
Political Agendas
Stupidity
Media Headlines
Those controlling the purse strings decide the foci through funding, grants, board memberships, hiring practices, ….
Politics are everywhere – sometimes running interference, mostly creating kingdoms of power and wealth.
Stupidity is promoted; intelligence is decried.
Newsmakers are just that. Media decides the stories that get attention and then presents the information whatever way increases ratings.
The lying began in earnest here in the USA during the 1960’s, under the cover of the “civil rights movement”. Everything since is the inevitable response to the abject denial of reality, combined with the inevitable Cult of the Left purity death spiral.
@RT – You misspelled “presents the information whatever way reinforces the narrative.”
We have seen how former news agencies have been completely willing to throw away fortunes in service to The Narrative.
0. all malfunction is man-made, from misdirection by omission to inconsiderate consequences.
.
1. citizens temporarily[!] lend their attention to those who they tolerate as messengers / instructors / trainers.
.
2. but the acadæmlich [sic] organized irresponsibility abuses the earnestness-oriented, truthfulness-oriented, sincerity-oriented trust of the net taxpayers.
.
3. for each statement, the messengers/ instructors/ educators would have to write whether/ how it is based on memory politics or truth-oriented history.
.
4. I recommend starting with Ancient Egyptology and its peripheral subjects and highlighting the truth-oriented history.
Government funding of “The Science”.
Its pretty simple, the left’s “long march through the institutions” has been completed and now everything must be aligned to their politics. And their ideas are all based on lies so they lie constantly (even to themselves).
Science cannot be aligned to lies and still function.
“Long-time readers will know all my reasons I think science is broken, but I wonder what yours are?”
Science is broken for the same reason(s) that our culture is broken.
With admitted faults, our traditional culture was based on a combination of individual liberty and national unity, that rewarded excellence and sought truth. Solution-based, positive and ambitious, our culture was a petri dish that nurtured science-based exploration. Economic rewards were gained by adding value to society–inventions and innovations that revealed hidden truths, increased efficiency or met human needs were of great value. Each person was responsible for their own success or failure. By striving and achieving, with good luck, anyone could, and did, achieve the American dream.
Our culture today is a debased, degraded, decomposed shell of the culture that propelled America to the pinnacle of human achievement. A sinister, hate-based infection has destroyed our legacy culture, and the science at its core. No more are truth or creation of added value sought after or rewarded. Now rewards are showered on those who claim victim status based on race, sex, ethnicity, or choice of perversion.
This is the degraded and perverted cultural context in which your question bubbles up. Science is broken because our truth-seeking, liberty-cherishing American culture is in shambles.