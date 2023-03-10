Leighton Smith Podcast: Everything You Believe Is Wrong

Leighton Smith of New Zealand kindly had me on his podcast Wednesday. We discussed, among other matters, my book Everything You Believe Is Wrong. You know, the one my enemies inserted all those typos into.

Incidentally, I’m working on a second edition. I have a whole new chapter on Animal “Rights”, the attack on meat, and suchlike. The rest of the book will be New & Improved! And guaranteed typo free1.

His description:

On this week’s podcast: An independent writer, statistician, scientist, consultant and author of EVERYTHING YOU BELIEVE IS WRONG. A PhD in Mathematical Statistics: now an Uncertainty Philosopher, Epistemologist, Probability Puzzler, and Unmasker of Over-Certainty. An MS in Atmospheric Physics, and Bachelors in Meteorology & Maths. Meet William M Briggs, who spent time with me discussing things that matter; climate, coronavirus, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and much more. We make comment on 15 minute cities and the Net Zero nonsense. And we sift through your correspondence in The Mailroom.

You can listen here, or in various other ways at his site (or this link).

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

1Guarantee not guaranteed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

