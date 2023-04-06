Broken Science Talks Now Online

Our first ever Broken Science event was in February, and the talks are now online. Watch them all here.

These are all up late because the sound was busted, and, as you’ll hear, it was only fixed to a certain degree. Here’s my talk:

My “slides” are also available (as are everybody’s). Difficulty with mine is that I have few words on them, and the pictures won’t make much sense to you without the talk.

“Briggs, you wore a tie like you said you would. But where’s your jacket?”

Too hot.

Speakers in Phoenix were from BSI founders Emily Kaplan, Greg Glassman, philosopher and mathematician Jim Franklin, cancer doc Thomas Seyfried, and all-around doc Malcolm Kendrick.

Incidentally, Franklin was a student of the late great philosophy David Stove, and his talk is about logical probability, which will be of especial interest to regular readers.

This also serves as a reminder for next Tuesday the 11th’s talk for the Hillsdale Academy for Science & Freedom, in Hillsdale, Michigan. I was told they’re expecting “400-500” people, but I gather there are still a few spots let, so if you can be in the area, come on over and say hi.

My talk there is how science goes bad through mistaken and misunderstood philosophy.

