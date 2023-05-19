Briggs You Fool! A Reader Attempts To Rebut Arguments Against Morality, Eternity

I’m thinking of starting a new series of posts, classed as BRIGGS YOU FOOL!, in which I cover emails of a certain genre I get.
Email from Anon, in which I add paragraphifications for easier screen reading, but otherwise change nothing:
Dear William,
I was surprised to see in your book, Everything you believe is wrong, that you erred in logic about the existence of a god.
You don’t seem to recognize that morality can have evolved, and any argument from logic (evil implies god, or otherwise) is not an argument from evidence. You state: “If there is no God, whatever argument advance along moral lines necessarily fails, because any such argument is just opinion. But, that would also be true if there were a God.”
After all, any argument about the existence of a God has no information about the characteristics of that God. In fact, we have no evidence to suggest that a God must be moral, or the base of morality.
However, if morality evolved (and some good evidence suggests that it did), then your arguments are also incorrect – morality isn’t “just” opinion (although it can be relative to the cultural situation in which it develops).
You also state: “don’t forget your existence is eternal” and that also has no evidence to back it up. Indeed, the evidence suggests that eternity is a faulty concept, and time, as we know it, began with the big bang. There may be some other kind of time we know nothing about, but the time that we know follows Einstein’s theory of relativity, and so in black holes, essentially stops relative to outside the black hole. And, as far as evidence goes, we die and rot, and therefore are not eternal.
I note that ALL of your arguments for the existence or non-existence of God fail your own rules about discovering which arguments are meaningful. I find it ironic, and interesting, that your entire book is refuting those things we believe while clarifying that the logic of those beliefs and where the evidence must be brought to support anything to determine whether it might be true. Yet, you ignore those same rules when talking about God.
Top note: do not buy the book, unless you really need a copy, for I am, even now, yea this very moment, working on a second edition.
Thanks, Anon, for reminding me of how wonderful my arguments in Believe are. But you forgot that I took pains to say that I would not undertake any argument in the book to prove the existence of God. I sufficed myself to say that if there is no God, there is no evil, and no good. Thus there is no morality. There is only opinion. Your only hope is that your will, and your muscles or your wiles, are stronger than the next guy’s.
Man can “evolve”, which is to say change, but the existence of change does not imply the “evolution” of morality. Your biology, your needs and desires, don’t mean squat in whatever stage of “evolution” they exist. However your biology may make you feel, or fool you into thinking this is right, that wrong, your suffering means nothing. The universe, if God does not exist, does not even not care. Nature does not, and cannot, reach the level of indifference. Because to be indifferent implies an intellect willing to judge, which implies a universal morality, which doesn’t exist if God doesn’t. Morality is just opinion, and opinion meaningless.
Not only that, but if God does not exist, then nothing of any kind matters. How could it? There would have to be something there, and something everlasting, and not just for the moment, that cares about how things turn out, and, in particular, how you turn out. If there is nothing but “blind” forces, then there is nothing that can see you, or see anything.
Of course, nothing cannot explain how there came to be something, and why the something is the way it is and why it is not some other way. So there has to be something.
If God exists, which I say he does, then we can indeed infer certain qualities about him. I don’t do this in the book, because I was not tackling questions about God and his existence and what follows from that, but many have done us this service. May I recommend Ed Feser’s The Last Superstition?
I agree with Anon that time began with change, and the big change seems to be the Big Bang, but I’m open to other theories and evidence about how the Way Things Are began.
Anon is also right that I did not give “evidence” that our existence is eternal. I took it as a premise and saw what followed from it. I did not mean Believe to be a book of theology in any grand sense, and said so within. But obviously I did not say so with sufficient assiduity. I will correct this in the second edition.
imagine a pedagogue confuses explanation with reasoning and lets Einstein create time — ROTFL
All,
My stalker asked a question about this post.
Above I say that if God does not exist, then nothing matters—no thing. Morality does not matter; there is no good, there is no evil. All is opinion, and opinion does not matter.
And Nature does not, and cannot, even reach the level of indifference. Because to be indifferent implies an intellect willing to judge, which implies a universal morality, which doesn’t exist if God doesn’t.
My stalker asks “Can you explain why your god causes, or can’t/doesn’t want to stop childhood cancer?” Note his clever lower-case ‘g’.
No, I can’t explain.
But I can say that those cancers mean zippo, nada, nothing, and less than nothing, if God does not exist.
The survival of any person, or even of the entire race, has no meaning, none whatsoever, if God does not exist. That you care about these things means nothing. It particularly does not mean that I have to care that you care.
How could anything matter? There would have to be something there, and something everlasting, and not just for the moment, that cares about how things turn out, and, in particular, how you turn out.
If there is nothing but “blind” forces, then there is nothing that can see you, or see anything.
This is known as the Problem of Evil. There is none, if God does not exist.
So this flimsy argument from compassion to disproves God’s existence fails in misery.
Some of this is repeat, because I posted it as a tweet.
Anon’s views are symptomatic of a disease I will call a “progressivopathy” that is caused by “progressivergic pathogens”. Such things as morality being founded upon the current views of society (as determined by a consensus of mind-reading experts wearing black robes). As in judges tearing up 800 years of precedent because “Society’s attitudes are changing”. Evil.
If a creator exists one of the many serious errors & mistakes is that from my point of view, as a conscious entity, all I can be sure of is that it’s possible for at least one conciousness to exist & anything the conciousness experiences could be entirely fictitious – not related to anything that exists in any reality.
Now we see why Nietzsche called Anglophone atheists “flatheads.” They do not reason beyond their desired conclusion. Hence, the title of his work, Beyond Good and Evil.
Our Host is enough of an Expert (God, I hope a missile isn’t headed my way) that I am not inclined to slap him before reading what he said. Even if I disagree with his words, I am inclined to try and figure out what his reference frame is and if his words are consistent to his reference frame.
I struggle with the conundrum of morality. My own definition is something along the lines of “if it helps keep everything from turning to chaos… Moral… If it is inclined to turn things into chaos, immoral”..
If the number of babies dying having been born to women who were vaccinated is higher than number of babies dying born to mothers who weren’t vaccinated, does the decrease in population increase the chance of chaos or decrease… These are conversations that need alcohol.. Probably too much alcohol…
Now define how to define when the right amount of alcohol is reached… When one of my buddies started demonstrating to me how quick his hands were, repeatedly, I put forward that that was TOO much alcohol..
John 9:1-12 is the answer.
@Brad, as a young man the question of the right amount of alcohol was easily defined in my peer group- never enough. Of course the vagaries of youth, combined with innocence, naivety and a mistaken sense of immortality all led to one result. A blinding hangover. As youth passes into manhood one begins to temper his alcohol consumption because work, family, faith begin to take precedence. Now, as an old man, I find a couple of beers is exactly the right amount of stimulation to begin an examination of the universe and its mysteries.
Let’s introduce some logic to this:
God, if He exists, does not operate in time or space. It is difficult for us to imagine such a situation and what it means. We thus, will refer to the time before our universe to describe the beginning of the universe when no such thing may exist or could exist.
There is no such thing as infinity in time and space. Why? If there was an infinite amount of time and space in some physical reality, then every possible physical thing must have existed. Explain why something physically possible could not have existed in an infinite time or space. Not only must it have existed but existed an infinite number of times. Which means that this conversation existed an infinite number of times before in an infinite number of variations and an infinite number of times. It’s absurd but logical.
If you disagree, explain why it didn’t happen.
Also, if the universe is infinite or there are an infinite number of universes, there must be an infinite number of God like entities. But we do not see any. (if you disagree explain why any level of intelligence would be limited given an infinite amount time. We are beginning to see what AI can do, why not an intelligence much greater than ours.)
We tend to apply our current physical world to the solution when whatever the cause of this world has no explanation that we can conceive of.
As far a childhood cancer, it and any bad thing one can think of that is possible is a necessary condition for a meaningful universe. If somehow the creator did not allow childhood cancer, there would then be some other condition or situation that would be a deal breaker for them.
So all the objections to God make no sense. Especially since there is no explanation for why anything exists, including Briggs.
I’ll bring a bit of logic to this as well. There is no “if God exists”, simply because we and the mutable, physical part of the universe we currently exist in does exist. Because it is mutable and thus contingent, a being that Is Being, and all actual, had to bring this part into existence. To do that, said Being must have an Intellect, a Will, and Power. We have these, too; but bounded. As far as childhood cancer goes, those are among the many accidents that are tragic; but not evil.
Matt’s post has to do with the free responsibility, the consequentiality, if you will, of human acts, and he rightly says, in effect, that without the free existence of an ordo, there is no way to characterize anything as ‘dis-ordered’ — let alone to propose that Anyone would care, one way or the other.
But in re the purported ‘proofs’ for the Thomist Deus Unus — that ‘God’ — as the source of that ordo: It couldn’t possibly be that some of the inherent, dare we say, nakedly unChristian, contradictions in the analogy of being were already correctly being identified in the Christian West by the beginning of the fourteenth century, and thus that Dr. Feser is just another in an endless line of smarter-than-the-average-bear midwit academics ‘naturally’ available to the end of time, normally to be discounted, often safely to be entirely ignored, but lauded in certain circles because he “brilliantly” and “counter-culturally” comes up with “the right answer.”
“Indeed, the evidence suggests that eternity is a faulty concept, and time, as we know it, began with the big bang.”
