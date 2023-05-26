Made Glorious Summer By This Sun Of North

For a while, especially given the snow in early May, and frost late in the month, like last night, I thought summer would never come. Which is why my heart soared like a hawk when I saw Experts weeping that “climate change” will soon be upon us and create unprecedented warming.

Let it come!

I need a chance to finally launder my flannel underwear.

Anyway, welcome to summer, dear readers! The fish are flying, the beer is on chill, the cigars are lit, the birds and beasts rejoice. I look upon all creatures with a warm glow, even them damned hooting rat-birds, whose coo-coo-coo penetrates through all layers of ear protection.

I’m off to points west next week for another Broken Science event. This soiree is long filled past capacity, else I would have announced it more generally.

Publicity is picking up. I was very pleased when ZeroHedge this week highlighted the Hillsdale speeches we did.

The Rot Behind “The Science” From Washington to Davos, experts tell us we need to “listen to the science”, as they push their preferred policies on us, from eating bugs to ditching fossil fuels. My friend William Briggs gave a great speech last month at Hillsdale College about the flawed way science is often practiced today, and how it has been politicized. As Dr. Briggs, a former professor at Cornell Medical School puts it, When someone says, “Listen to the science”, what they mean is, “Listen to me” Dr. Briggs is an excellent speaker, so I recommend watching the video, but he’s posted a transcript as well if you’d like to read it.

Not only is this terrific publicity for the Broken Science effort, it’s pre-advertising for the science book I am my pal Jaap Hanekamp are writing. Selling books and services is how I make my living. For there is no getting rich making speeches. For instance, it cost me about a hundred bucks in gas to make the Hillsdale speech. Though I did score a meal, a free beer, and a room to sleep it off in.

Nevertheless, if your group would enjoy me putting them to sleep, fanned by the gentle breezes of my deranged-monkey-arm-waving stage antics, do let me know.

As I’ve promised many times, I did make some videos. I even learned some basic editing, which is not enjoyable. It was in this editing I made a terrible discovery. To my utter horror, the person in the videos looked just like me! I am unsure what to do about this. The suggestion of a false moustache was advanced, and is worth considering. Briggs as Zapata, the science revolutionary.

Yet not quite a revolutionary. Something greater. Something that happened, but which I cannot yet tell you about, has confirmed that I am Science Conan.

I know these words are true, for I have felt their force. Scientifically. Victory can be ours, and it is sweet when it happens. The fight is worth making.

You don’t even have to decide to have this fight. Our enemies have performed this service for you.

The covid panic is over, it is true, but they must needs have one at all times to meet their dark ends. They are trying “white supremacy”, which gains some purchase, but their largest efforts will be in resurrecting “climate change.” The amount of money and power to be gained in taking over everything—for, they say, everything affects and is affected by “climate change”—is too tantalizing for them to resist.

If you’ve never seen this post on the evidence for and against “climate change”, this long weekend is your chance.

There will, of necessity, be much more on this to come here. Pay attention to it. In the Netherlands, they are using the faux nitrogen “crisis” (tied to “climate change”) to confiscate land. They are moving to take cars in England. More is coming.

Now, my dear readers, the sign on the shingle is true. I am wholly independent. I receive no salary, save the tremendous support I have received from you over the years. For which I am profoundly grateful. Without you, I would not have been able to do this work. You have my deepest and sincerest thanks. Now tell your friends!

Reminder that the blog is mirrored on Substack for those who prefer that platform.

Blessed summer. See you Tuesday.

