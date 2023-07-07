Why Universities Are Still Shrieking In Hersterical Fear & Mandating Student Vaccination

The title answers itself, does it not? The seed is there, I mean. A thoroughly masculine word, seed, and therefore inappropriate for today’s discussion. Egg, then. The egg is there.

Interestingly, eggs unseeded are only useful to make omelets. So let’s break some eggs. (Wow, to think you can read these twisted metaphors for free!)

Here’s a list of colleges and universities that still mandate healthy students assuage the fears of effeminate administrators and professors (from this site):

The complete list is on line. My graduate school, Cornell, never tiring of embarrassing itself, dropped theirs only at the end of this May.

I’m somewhat pleased that my alma mater, Central Michigan University, never had a mandate. The local chapter of the Cult of Safety First! there did, however, insist the kiddies strap useless plastic cloths on their faces for a long period. And they made the unvexed kids do useless weekly testing to harass them into getting vaxed. Many frightened professors and administrators there, too.

The No Mandates group maintains a separate list of schools that never required the vax. Not a small proportion of these have the note “Accepts NO federal money”. It’s also no surprise that a great many of colleges on this list are Christian. This is a group of people, in this country, in which you can still find both men and women of courage. Rare, rare.

Harvard, Ground Zero of toxic academia, still has a mandate. Why?

The anticlimactic answer—sorry, friends, no deep analysis today—is that they are the center of toxic academia. They have the most Experts. This means two things.

The first is that you must never forget that Expert calls to Expert. Experts never question Experts in other fields, except over trivia. To question an Expert is to be a denier. Academic Experts, when they consider questioning another Expert, have a terrible fear of being ostracized. But mostly they don’t think of questioning other Experts.

Incidentally, I wonder how many academic Experts would rather choose suicide than have her colleagues call her (of course it’s her) a denier?

Harvard therefore, at the pinnacle, must hold onto Expert pronouncements about the miracle of masks and vaxes. It doesn’t matter whether the Experts are theirs, i.e. Harvard’s, or they are from elsewhere in high toxic academia, or even from the government itself. We saw last week that the White House still requires vaxes and masks for the unvaxed. Harvard can let go when the White House does. But the White House looks to Harvard, since the people who staff the WH want to be thought of as intelligent.

It’s okay to laugh.

The second reason is toxic academia. From toxic femininity, and the predominance of females on campus. Which gave rise to the Cult of Safety First! The old joke, which I’ve told many times, was that a sweater is an article of clothing a child puts on when the mother gets cold. Which makes a mask an article of clothing a student straps on when the professor quivers at propagandistic phantasms.

Toxic academia is the longhouse which award degrees.

Credentialed women at these places, and the effeminate men they surround themselves with (the oldest real men are retiring or have retired), are frightened of everything. They grieve over everything. They rail against any hint of inequality, which they define as when they or their friends do not have more of some desirable thing.

I recall in the midst of the panic one soy boy prof who shrieked like a girl seeing a dead battery on her phone that two of his students, sitting away in the nosebleed section of some large auditorium, were not wearing masks. He was sure he was a goner because of those two boys’ act of terrorism.

Then there was the woman professor who accused one her students of—wait for it…wait for it—“racism” because he would not wear a masks.

Then the prof who made the student remove a mask because the mask had a pro police message on it. Rays of fascism shooting out from the mask killed the coronadoom, I guess.

A few of a legion of such stories.

College is now the best place to learn to be afraid. Of everything.

