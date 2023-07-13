Russia’s Patience, Russia’s Victory — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

The good news? The Empire is crumbling. The bad? It’s happening very slowly. Too slow for the impatient, that is. That group, of course, does not include Komrade Vlad. From his point of view, everything is right on schedule. The problem for most people is that they cannot imagine the vast scale (and timing) of this task.

And so, for Vlad, it’s good news and good news. Why? Because his task is what we call ‘controlled demolition’. Bring down the house, but don’t play Sampson. Do it from afar. A slice at a time. On every front. Like clockwork. Harness the Troika and stay in control. Slow is good, Komrade.

Most men do not see that every empire stands on three legs: Strength, Wealth and Belief. Vlad must file down each Western leg a notch at a time, all in sync. Grinding, not breaking. Very tricky work. Demands great precision, skill and nerve. Still, one may have all these traits, yet only succeed if supremely possessed (eh?) of the virtue of patience. In spades. I think I have accurately described him. Let us review.

It’s clear (to all who actually look) that Russia cannot lose the current shooting war. Why? Because she cannot afford to, that’s why. This is existential for her. And that’s apart from the obvious fact that she has at least a 10:1 advantage in everything that materially matters. Russian strength lies in her guns, ammo, factories, manpower, natural resources (of every kind) and finally, a thirty-year tech head-start. Courtesy of western Imperial hubris, convinced that they had actually beaten those cunning Greeks who seemingly disappeared from the shores of Troy in 1991. Now those Greco-Russian Orthodox are back, and it’s too late. They’re inside the gates, and Troy’s aflame.

But the Imperial stool has three legs, as I said. Each must be leveled evenly. If any one leg disappears too quickly, the Emperor’s men may panic and hit the big red button. That’s not Vlad’s goal. No, he wants peace. On his terms, of course. And he wants a profitable victory at the same time. Which means he must move smoothly, even if it means appearing too slowly. All thing come to those who wait. And the wait’s not idle. No, the fog of war covers a lot of what’s happening at the other two legs. Let’s look at the other legs named Wealth and Belief.

I’ve written before about the concept of autarky. The self-sufficient nation. Only Russia can claim that title today. America could, if only we would. We have everything Russia has (proportionately), but only from a national perspective. But we cannot do this globally, supporting an empire. Empires exist through offense. Projecting force, globally. This is incredibly expensive. Someone has to pay for this. That would be our victims. All of whom are (or were) yoked to us by the petro-dollar. But that is changing, rapidly.

Captive nations are restless and resentful. They see hope for a real jailbreak. They see Russia, and her jiu-jitsu President, successfully resisting Western economic blackmail. Russia is actually prospering from foolish western sanctions. Forget all those statistics about the weakening Ruble. Remember, a weaker currency only hurts when you import goods. But if you are a net exporter, it is wonderful, as it allows you to capture global market share in whatever you are selling. Given that Russia sits on two-thirds of all natural resources, guess what they’re exporting? Everything. Guess who’s buying? Everyone. Except feckless America and her idiot Euro-dwarfs.

Don’t kid yourself. We’re still buying Russian oil, titanium, uranium, diamonds, gold, etc. in industrial quantities. We’re just doing it second hand. We’re buying it from middlemen, like India. Guess who’s making money from this? It ain’t us. And guess who is selling to China and India and Iran all those things (like cheap energy and raw materials) Europe used to buy directly from Russia? Right.

In case you aren’t buying this version of reality, remember how China became rich at our expense. A weak currency. That (and the off-shoring of our factory base) fueled the creation of the largest export economy ever. In China. Bottom line, the crumbling of the western Wealth front is matching the collapse of our military Strength front. It’s not widely noticed because the smoke of the battlefield clouds the markets. What a coincidence, Komrade. How lucky is Vlad, right?

Last and most importantly, we must look at the third leg of the Imperial stool. The leg of Belief. The leg that actually is more important than the other two, from a survival perspective. No nation, regardless of her wealth or military might, can last indefinitely if her people lack belief. Belief in both their nation and their God. They are most powerful when they are hand-in-hand. And until recently, Russia lacked this requirement. Why? Because she had adopted a Western outlook. And no, this is not a recent thing. It began with Peter the Great, and his embrace of ‘modern’ European values. I say ‘modern’ because I distinguish (as Peter did) between medieval European Christendom and Enlightenment Europe in the late 1600’s. Peter fell in love with ‘things’. And Europe was where ‘things’ were designed and made.

Peter made every effort to change the mentality of Russia. Starting with the Church. And the new society, enumerated in the Table of Ranks (much like the Bolshevik Nomenklatura). He did it more ruthlessly than any Tsar before him. The Bolsheviks were merely his descendants. They were simply a continuation of his attempt to out-European the Europeans. He and his descendants tried this for over 300 years. Until Vlad said ‘basta’. Enough! Russia has now turned away from Europe (and us, by extension) when it became clear that nothing would ever induce us to allow Russia to join the ‘intellectual’ brotherhood of Enlightened Europe. And now, when these fools need Russia most, they have once again put a thumb in the Russian eye. But Russia will get her revenge. Let Europe eat cake. If they can bake it, Komrade.

So, Russia has turned inward, it would appear. But actually, it has turned to the East. As it always does in times of national peril. Most of which occurred at the hands of Europe. Swedes, Poles, Lithuanians, French, Austrians, Germans, you name it. Why Russia ever wanted to emulate her tormentors is a puzzle. But that time is over. Russia is not done with Europeans, as peers, however. She will soon be their master. They will beg her to do it. But she will bring some Eastern ways when she comes. (And she is not done with the East either).

When she comes, she will no longer have her inferiority complex in tow. Now she will come as the truly ‘enlightened’ ones. With a people whose ancient Slavic memory has been revived. And her pride renewed. Pride in nation, pride in Church. But, alas, as always in Russia, in that order.

Still, it is a remarkable recovery. By his skillful management of the battles in Ukraine, Vlad has shown his countrymen an overwhelming concern for their safety. Whether civilian or military, they understand his patient prosecution of the Special Military Operation. And they appreciate his ranking of safety over vengeance. They have responded in kind. The people are firmly behind him, as they flock to the enlistment centers.

To sum it up, the westernized dilletantes have left, for Europe. The muzhiks are glad they’re gone. They’re glad Vlad is their patient but crafty leader. None of them flocked to the false flag Prigozhin raised in Rostov. (I believe he was operating with and not against Putin). Regardless, the effect is the same. No one joined ‘the revolt’. No one betrayed Russia. And now, Vlad has free rein to do whatever it takes ‘to win’.

What does it take to win? I’ve already told you, you goose. Patience.

Be patient while the army continues to consume the entire Western armory (apart from their nukes) in the meatgrinder of the Donbass, while minimizing army casualties.

Be patient while the Russian economy gains strength and size (and the West decays from her stupid sanctions).

Be patient while the Church and society revive with newfound pride and self-respect (and the West paints rainbows on everything, especially their children).

In a word, be patient while Vlad files down each leg of the Western Empire, in tandem, while building the new one that will replace it. Without a nuclear showdown.

After all, why waste men, money and morale on the West, when they are busy doing themselves in? Why waste it on the West, when Russia will need it in the East, when she takes on her real (and truly effective) enemy.

Yes. That would be China. Then Vlad will do what Biden could not. That one, when it happens, will not need patience. Just nerves of steel. It will be over in a flash.

Welcome to Moscow, Komrade. The Third Rome. There will be no fourth.

So say the Patriarchs of Moscow.

Oremus.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

