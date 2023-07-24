Forecast: Massive Increase In “Climate Change” Propaganda On Its Way

Announcement Next week I am on vacation as I prepare for the Cultural Event of the year. There will be no new posts: there may be classic reposts.
You have heard that we live in an “our democracy”, a form of government in which rulers insist people vote on as many things as possible, at the highest level possible. If people must vote, they must be given ideas about the things on which they are to vote. Which therefore necessitates the populace must suffer constant propaganda to ensure that the votes come out the right way.
NYT Health tweet: “So you want to go outside — despite the heat, heavy rainfall and poor air quality affecting millions this summer. Here’s how to determine whether it’s safe to leave the house.”
Clicking brings us to the headline “Is It Safe to Go Outside? How to Navigate This Cruel Summer.”
An Expertocracy guarantees a steady stream of advice propaganda. Married to the effeminate Cult of Safety First! we get the NYT Health section.
The authoress of the article is nervous lest someone venture outdoors and die instantly from, well, what? She mentions wildfires. Do many people stumble blindly into wildfires? Did people forget, and need to be reminded, that walking into a wall of smoke or strolling into a copse of flaming trees is unhealthy?
She goes on to warn that if it’s hot, you, too, may become hot from the heat! She discovers there is an Expert in weather-that-might-be-harmful. “The best way to navigate a flood situation is to prepare early, Mr. Lamers said, and being aware of your risk levels will help you prepare better.” Who knew?
Anyway, why does she assume it’s safe inside? Because it’s cooled by electricity produced by burning oil, gas, or coal? Never mind.
This is low-grade propaganda, yes, but it’s also constant, of the same idiot kind in which the radio has been warning us forever to put on a sweater when there’s a chill in the air. Here it’s exacerbated by throwing in “climate change”, to impress the false idea that bad weather was never as prevalent as now.
There are, though, much better examples of propaganda.
We’d be forgiven for believing there is a secret contest among propagandists to produce the most hideous provocative frightening map of routine summer temperatures. Here are a couple of entries, from a large and growing field.
Cerberus—not my name: the name propagandists gave it: they are now naming heatwaves!:
After sputtering in rage after seeing that, I predicted “Since these propaganda maps began appearing a few years ago, all shades of red have been used. Next step: drawing flames on the maps.”
It was not long after this that this map appeared.
Flaming British Bundle of Sticks (source):
Yet worse were still to come.
The Gates Of Hell Opened (source):
Spanish Hades (source; note the clever legend of temperatures exceeding 60 C, or 140 F in civilized units, which are nowhere on the map):
A gentleman who lives in the part of France pictured above sent this photo of the day as it was in Reality (source):
My next prediction was: “Now that red is exhausted, and flames have been used, the next step in weather maps is animation using writhing-bodies in agony, drawn from Hieronymus Bosch. On TV they’ll add screams of the damned. For anything over 85.”
Then we have this tweet:
My predictive powers are spent. Perhaps you can foresee what will come next. Maybe they’ll dispatch screaming female members from the Cult of Safety First! to come to homes and screech that it might hit 80. EIGHTY!
This prophecy is also fulfilled in your hearing: “BBC viewers have been left baffled by ‘misleading’ weather maps that appeared to show Britain among European countries experiencing scorching temperatures – despite below average temperatures across the UK.”
Propagandists are not chosen for their intelligence. That is to say, propaganda spokesmen and spokeswomen are not that bright. They will read whatever is given to them in complete sincerity and conviction. They can be most convincing. Three years of coroandoom panic should have convinced you of that. Propaganda works, and works well, which is why it is used, and guarantees it will continue to be used.
The big question is how much of this is directed, and how much the natural simpleton behavior of chasing the other guy. One nitwit tries to panic the audience, the other propagandists gaze in wonder at the effort, and rush out to best it? Or do the oligarchs behind the media company agree on the message “Scare them”? Some combination, likely.
The real difficulty with propaganda is backing away from it. Using a normal weather maps would be like admitting there is no reason to panic over “climate change.”
Categories: Culture
I was a television meteorologist for 40 years and I saw a slow change from straightforward reporting of the weather into sensationalizing nearly everything. Before I quit the business I became convinced we would soon be required to issued snow flurry warnings. Scare the viewers. Make them feel as if they have to watch in order to survive even average weather. All in the name of getting ratings and now with the added incentive of trying to convince viewers of the false idea that the weather is now worse than ever due to climate change. So glad I am out of that business.
The oligarchs are simply supplying the insatiable public demand for fear. Just as they supply porn, drugs, booze, kardashians, sugar, politicians, tattoos, et cetera, for likewise insatiable appetites. If people would only give up their addiction to sin then civic life wouldn’t look so appallingly stupid. Tell it to Adam & Eve.
One of the new “dooms” is the supposed dearth of fireflies this summer.
Some of us have a superpower called “memory”. We super-humans can remember all the way back to last year, when there was a relative glut of fireflies. In nature, boom years are almost always followed by bust years. It’s a demographic “law”, and even has a mathematical model.
A few of us can even stretch our memories back over 15 years ago, to the Year of the Ladybugs, which was followed by a two year relative lack of ladybugs.
Ann
Europe’s “48°C Horror That Never Was”…ESA, Media Sharply Criticized For Manipulative Reporting • Watts Up With That?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/07/19/europes-48c-horror-that-never-wasesa-media-sharply-criticized-for-manipulative-reporting/
“The hysteria was started when climate sensationalist media outlets in Germany and elsewhere, like the Relotius Spiegel, uncritically cited a sloppily and manipulatively formulated July 13 report from the European Space Agency (ESA), that first referred to “air” temperature:
“Temperatures are sizzling across Europe this week amid an intense and prolonged period of heat. And it’s only just begun. Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heatwave with air temperatures expected to climb to 48°C on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.”
The original ESA report continued, only later specifying that it was in fact referring to surface temperature (emphasis added):
“The animation below uses data from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission’s radiometer instrument and shows the land surface temperature across Italy between 9 and 10 July. As the image clearly shows, in some cities the surface of the land exceeded 45°C, including Rome, Naples, Taranto and Foggia. Along the east slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, many temperatures were recorded as over 50°C.”
“Meant here were not the standard temperatures recorded at 2 meters above ground level that we always here in daily weather reports, which are much cooler, but rather those right at the ground surface. That crucial difference went totally unnoticed by media and journalists, who reported of new record high temperatures. By the time the ploy was exposed by careful readers, the news had already gone around the world.
“Yesterday, the ESA issued a (vague) clarification explaining the difference between surface and air temperature at 2 meters above ground, yet continued to mislead:
“Land surface temperature is how hot the ‘surface’ of Earth feels to the touch. Air temperature, given in our daily weather forecasts, is a measure of how hot the air is above the ground.”
The ESA did not bother to mention how the surface temperature is much hotter than the 2 meter air temperature.”
“Why is our sun so active now? No one is sure. An increase in surface activity was expected because our sun is approaching “solar maximum” in 2025. However, last month our sun sprouted more sunspots than in any other month during the entire previous 11-year solar cycle — even dating back to 2002.”
https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap230711.html
Thus, it’s probably going to be a little warmer over the next few years, and the climate hersterics will continue to foldeth their hands together, and eateth of their own flesh.
Clearly, the only solution is bigger government, funded by “carbon” taxes.
This sort of chronocentricity has plagued humanity since forever (since time immoral?) In the 15th century, Francois Villon asked; “Ou sont les nieges de l’antan?” Now, I just wish Mr. Trump would stop saying “like never before”
one of the hottest days at a particular location on the Ireland West Coast was in August 1947.
My near 90-year old mother is afraid to have her grandchildren visit her in FL due to being plugged into newsfear. There’s the extreme heat, the constant shark attacks, the six reported cases of malaria, the …
Very sad.
McChuck: “One of the new “dooms” is the supposed dearth of fireflies this summer.”
I live on a ranch in a rural area. The fireflies are alive and well. One of the most pleasant things is being out on my night walk with my dog and watching the hillsides and tree lines of my ranch flickering like they have been strung with Christmas lights.
Cloudbuster, the horror.