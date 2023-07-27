People Enjoy The Expertocracy Filling The Gaps Left By Christianity’s Exit

Announcement Next week I am on vacation as I prepare for the Cultural Event of the Year. There will be no new posts: there may be classic reposts.
Regular readers know my name for the managerial state is Expertocracy, a word I think is more evocative of our predicament, given we are run by self-credentialed, high-titled Experts who now rarely call themselves managers. Whichever term you prefer, the end result is the same.
Yesterday we saw that, as everybody knew, belief in the Devil, among other persons, has dwindled these last two decades, and now only about half of Americans express any belief, and given differences in definitions and practical meanings, the real number is probably less than half. The reasons don’t need to be rehearsed.
Except one. Which is the loss of confidence in authority of the Church. There is also, of course, the obvious negative feedback. Less belief leads to less confidence; less confidence leads to less belief.
The point is this: the Church provided most with a trusted institution to define for them Official Truths. Not just in religion, but in morality, politics, even science, which we can define as understanding how the world works. This was adequate, because the great majority of people never need move beyond simple ideas.
Everybody knows Chesterton’s quotation: “When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing, they then become capable of believing in anything.” This may be true, but it remains to be seen where that anything comes from.
Well, history and common experience tells us. Official Truths have been replaced in ex-little-o orthodox Christians by our very own Expertocracy.
What’s more, people like it that way.
Pew confirms this in their new survey “Most Americans favor restrictions on false information, violent content online”.
Most Americans say the U.S. government and technology companies should each take steps to restrict false information and extremely violent content online. However, there is more support for tech companies moderating these types of content than for the federal government doing so, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
Support for both technology companies and the government taking steps to restrict false information online has grown in recent years. For example, the share of U.S. adults who say the federal government should restrict false information has risen from 39% in 2018 to 55% in 2023.
There are niceties to this. Such as “Democrats are more supportive than Republicans”, which can be no surprise, but maybe the stark difference can: 70% vs. 39%.
Majority support comes “even if it limits people from freely publishing or accessing information.” Nobody is ever really against censorship. It just depends on what is being censored.
Support for the Expertocracy’s controlling Official Truths jumped from 39% to 58% in just five years (with all the usual caveats about uncertainty in these numbers). Three of those years being the Expert-created and Expert-exacerbated covid panic.
We recall our litany. If there is Official Disinformation—which rulers, Experts, and a majority of people desire—there must be necessarily be definitions of Official Truths, which are the logical contraries of Official Disinformation.
We’ve also said that if there are Official Truths, there must be an agency or agencies in charge of producing, promulgating, and policing these Truths. The policing is exactly what most desire. And which is exactly what the Expertocracy produces, either directly in the government or in major corporations, the difference between these two entities narrowing.
Experts provide Official Truths in all subjects, fields, and endeavors, mimicking the Church. Or, rather, providing what most used to seek in the Church.
Now if, as I’ve also said before, the Official Truths were themselves universal necessary truths, as the Church provided, then there would be no difficulties. Yet readers here well know the Expertocracy’s Official Truths are anything but necessarily true.
It’s not only uncertainties passed off as certain, and the rank scientism replacing morals, but the outright lies passed off as Official Truths, lies used expressly to control the population. Lies which were carefully chosen as propaganda, and, as regular readers have seen, damned effective.
The vacuum in guidance created by the Church’s fading in importance has been filled by Expertocracy. People are now so used to this form of rule that they’re willing to have Experts police Official Disinformation. Which is to say, to have Experts suppress actual Truth.
In response to the expertocracy, a few observations.
I don’t think people CHOOSE to not believe in something, but rather the position is when there is no evidence for something, is to not consider that something. In other words, I don’t choose to not believe in leprechauns, I’ve just not seen any evidence to support that they exist.
Second, on controlling false news, I think that most people want the government and the industry to do their best to limit the posting of blatantly false information (that we would all agree is false, and is being used to sway opinions and so on) – but they still know that we all should do our own fact-checking. For example, there is an ongoing debate between creationism and evolution (or, nature). While evolution is supported by abundant facts, studies, evidence and logic, people will STILL be allowed to say that evolution is false, even though that claim is incorrect.
Of course, the thing about “free thought”, “free sex”, “free whatever” of the enlightenment is a very dumb myth. Humans need authority (another modern-rationalist myth gone). But the Church doesn’t define science, the Church isn’t even arbiter amongst theological systems, provided they don’t imply heresy directly. I thought that you were going to provide an expert-devised substitute for hell and the devil (Hitler is a concrete paradigm, of course: why would that be?).
As for the numbers, I think that, even though I don’t trust Pew or these surveys, I have to believe that, in this case, they’re real, based only in direct perception (the amount of people brainwashed is staggering), even if it’s often deceptive. But it’s further proof of the fact that people need shepherds: how, after the Russia thing, the Huntrr laptop, the weapons of mass destruction of Saddam, the anthrax fiasco, the Plutonium files, the vaxx effectiveness fallout, the H1N1 retractions, the Lusitania, the Gulf of Tonkin, the second hand smoking crap……… I mean, how after all of that, can they keep believing in this grinding machine? It’s totally beyond me. And it would be very disheartening, if one didn’t have many consolations “outside the political realm”….
And thus why the Church, really the public-facing institutional Church, had to be neutralized, which Vatican II did so very successfully. Our enemies have known for a long time that opposition had to not only be put out of the way, but prevented from holding any kind of power against them.
Which is why the Christian Churches were the first target. The seminaries were infiltrated back in the mid 19th century, just as the universities were infiltrated in the early 20th.
Our enemies have developed playbooks, and they stick to them, because they have proven to be successful.
The current theories (there are competing versions) of evolution by natural selection are not, in fact, supported by facts. They are, instead, a crumbling house of cards. The more knowledge we gain, the more impossible the theories become. For instance, there have not been enough generations, by several orders of magnitude, to alter and fix the known genetic differences between chimps and humans by random DNA mutation.
Belief is natural to humans. If you lack belief in the Almighty, then you will fall for belief in the ridiculous or the evil. Too many have faith in ¡Science!, and have placed academicians upon the pedestals formerly reserved for saints and pious priests. Science cannot speak to morality, it is entirely outside its purview.
As well they should. The sticky bit is discerning falsity. And then constituting an incorruptible authority for enforcement. Is there any human institution immune to corruption? I can’t think of one. A man may be incorruptible. An institution, rarely. Especially when it wields worldly power. Paraphrasing Conquest, to understand an institution, imagine it is run by a cabal of its enemies.
Discernment is on a man’s own shoulders. Even if he delegates the responsibility to another he must first discern a trustworthy delegate. When we left the Garden we all became Protestants. So, is the earth round or flat? Interesting question. Water seeks its own level but on earth is curved. Is a bowl of water curved? If it is, shouldn’t it be possible to devise an experiment to detect it? If a bowl of water is flat, then at what point does water go from flat to curved? One mile? If the Truth Czar declares it to be either flat or curved does that make it either flat or curved? If the Truth Czar declares all must believe that six million died or go to prison, does that mean it’s true? In the Garden did Adam & Eve have to use discernment? Evidently so. Bloody amateurs.
Sticky weather here. Perfectly July. Briggs is probably off in his vintage Chris-Craft trolling for lake trout on Gitchee Goomie. Must be nice. I move we install Briggs, the Apostle of Uncertainty, as Truth Czar. That’ll show ‘em. Let the New World Order be run by a cabal of its enemies.
Can Evolution Produce an Eye? Not a Chance!
https://answersingenesis.org/human-body/eyes/can-evolution-produce-an-eye-not-a-chance/