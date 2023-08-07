The Cultural Event Of The Year! Or, What I Did On My Summer Vacation

No Homework Turned In?

I see I mystified most of you last week with that series of technical articles showing how easy it is to generate The Science. Very few comments. Maybe this is a good sign. Maybe it’s that the material was so easy that you all assimilated it without difficulty. What a nice thought.

Last week was only a fraction of the ways Science goes wrong, while simultaneously assuring itself it is going right. (See the global warming banner post.) This is crucial stuff, my friends. We need to understand. Like in Newsom’s California, England is also set to ban gas and diesel cars by 2030, because “climate change”. They say.

Well, we’ll certainly be coming back to bad science and Experts insisting they must control all our lives. The only way to reach Utopia, you know. Meanwhile, here’s what I did on my summer vacation…

High Culture

The Cultural Event of the Year took place this past weekend, and Yours Truly was there to cover the festivities.

I speak, as you already know, of The 48th Boyne Falls Polish Festival!

Got there early. There were fewer indoor tables this year because they expanded, wisely, the dance floor. Whoever was in charge of the sound system turned the volume to 11. I could not have failed to memorize the lyrics to E-I-E-I-E-I-O at that setting. Later, thankfully, somebody turned it down.

There were plenty of perogies, kielbasa, sauerkraut and, yes, beer. I remembered to take some pictures early on. But recall the American Photographical Society rated, officially, my pictorial abilities as “criminal”.

The guy in the t-shirt is the patriarch of an enormous clan that shows up every year. Most of them wear red, as you see in the picture. While you’re watching them, the feet of the kids don’t seem to touch the floor.

1. Mass in the beer tent? Yes.

Mass was packed. I only captured a portion. The Communion hymn was, yes, on an accordion.

What’s nice about polka, for those of us who are mathematically challenged, and can’t use their feet to tap out a beat, is you have no need of counting higher than three. Even as far gone as we are now, most can still do this. Even Yours Truly.

I only knocked over one old lady this year. So I’m improving.

SDR

I blew two straight days playing with software-defined radio, or SDR. Simple to do: hook an antenna to a device which converts radio waves to bloops and bleeps, which are fed into a computer that displays the results.

The antenna can be as trivial as a hunk of wire, the device as cheap as an RTL-SDR (plugs into USB), and the software opensource. My exhaustive, creative-language-displaying experimentation revealed SDRPlusPlus > CubicSDR > GQRX. I hear good reports of SDR#; alas, I don’t have a Windows machine, and most agree that trying to run it through Wine on Linux is futile.

I run Kubuntu: I like the command line. I also have a Mac, which is even worse for SDR; though I recommend SDR Angel for it. It’s little wonder why Mac people don’t do SDR. You can’t picture Mac users soldering wires together.

The RTL-SDR is rather nice for the price. Works well at 30 MHz and above (you can pull in FM radio easily, or use it like an old-fashioned scanner; you can hear the FBI as they come for you). Its performance on HF (where the hams reside, and where shortwave broadcasters used to be) is meh. And it stinks on MW (the AM broadcast band), even with a decent antenna. I saw no signals on LW (where beacons used to be, and radio still is in parts foreign). But it wasn’t really designed for signals below the belt, so it’s not a substantial criticism.

Point is, for about fifty bucks, with spare wire rigged as an antenna, you can have a nifty radio that would cost a lot more. The coolest thing is the frequency plot. In days or yore, one had to spin the dial and hunt for signals. Here they’re displayed in vibrant blue glow. This is especially helpful looking for other hams.

Behold! A screenshot. I’m listening to two old guys chatting (reasonable signal, but much better on an old IC-R75).

I should do another for you when one of my neighbors is charging her Tesla. Looks like a dystopian Christmas tree all across the dial.

