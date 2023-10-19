Shifty Unscrupulous Sanctimonious Judge Sentences Douglas Mackey To 7 Months Prison For Making Anti-Regime Jokes

Here it is. The “crime” which landed Douglas “Ricky Vaughn” Mackey, who ran a Twitter account that was well known and obviously parody, to seven months in prison.

Seven months prison, a sentence given by “judge” Ann Donnelly, who, I am embarrassed to say, is from Michigan. Appointed by Obama, of course.

This foul sanctimonious shifty extreme-left partisan unscrupulous hack thin-lipped harridan and Regime apparatchik said Mackey’s jokes were “insidious” and “nothing short of an assault on our democracy.”

Our democracy, their favorite phrase to describe any action of people expressing their will, means their Regime. Which it is a “crime” to challenge.

Mackey, whose wife just gave birth Tuesday, will have to surrender to authorities on Jan. 18. Donnelly denied his request to be free on bond pending his appeal.

Perhaps amusingly, a juror sent a note to the foul jaded judge asking for leniency for Mackey, and begged for no prison. The juror was ignored.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Paulsen called a prison sentence “essential” to deter others. “It’s gonna send a message to the people who celebrated what this defendant did,” he said. “And it’s gonna send a message to those who want to follow in his footsteps.”

The evil Paulsen is right. This was a message sent, and his message received. The Regime will not tolerate dissent, and will punish all effective efforts against it. At least those in support of Trump, who enflames their passions to pitched irrationality.

And Paulsen is evil. He nailed Mackey because Mackey’s jokes passed through an internet cable that was in New York. That was his pretext. And, as you might have heard, the prosecution could not prove, and even made no attempt to prove, that anybody, not a single person, was taken in by Mackey’s joke, which Paulsen called a “conspiracy”.

There is a site for donations for Mackey. I gather there will be an appeal and funds are needed for at least that.

The appeal is largely fruitless, as one of us, Richard Greenhorn, who is a lawyer commented: “The reason for its brevity is that seven months is too short a time to appeal the conviction. The unconstitutional law survives for other bogus prosecutions.”

Mackey won’t even be able to clear his name, even if a sane judge vacates the conviction, for as Greenhorn said “what does it mean to have his record cleared? He’s still a treasonous troll to half the country. An appeal could do nothing for him personally.”

Greenhorn is surely right: the “law” will be used to go after other Regime critics. Which is why if you are making good jokes against the Regime, you must ensure you remain anonymous. Practice good “opsec” as they say. Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. But don’t stop teasing them. It is, as is clear, what they hate the most.

Jibes identical to Mackey’s will go unpunished, as long as they are directed at Regime enemies. At this link is a woman making the same jokes at Trump’s expense. She didn’t harm “our democracy”, but aided it.

And do you remember when Hillary Clinton made from whole cloth the Russian-election-interference fiction so that the Regime could sic the FBI on Trump, spy on him and screw with his election? And do you also remember later when her lie was exposed? And then whole thing was utterly forgotten? Even though as far as election interference goes her act was the galaxy is to Mackey’s mote?

Yet there is no point whining about any of this.

My friends, there is no law. Never was. The “law” is, was, and will be whatever rulers say it is. The “law” is Congress announcing a “pronouns day”. Our current rulers say criticizing them with biting humor is illegal, at least in support of the man they hate above all men, and punishable by prison. Just as, say, stealing is no longer a crime, as long you belong to a Regime-designated Official Victim group.

Why, you could even storm the Capitol, and not only get away with it but be cheered on by the Regime. As long as your storming is in favor of “our democracy.”

What we’re seeing is the old, and uneradicable friend-enemy distinction. We are the Regime’s enemy. The Regime rewards its friends. What’s written on a piece of paper is only ever the “law” when they need it to be.

This was ever so, it will ever be so. It is the Way Things Are. Which means the solution to our current predicament is the same solution the Regime is using. Eliminate enemies and reward friends.

Make good friends.

