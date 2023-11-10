Abortion Is Only The Symptom: Here Is The Disease

Was listening to the radio and the propagandist said something like, “Ohio voters enshrined the right to abortion in the state’s Constitution…”

They never do hear themselves, do they.

Enshrined. Put into a shrine. A shrine, of course, being is a place of worship.

“Briggs, that’s too literal. Women don’t treat killing the lives inside them as any kind of ritual.”

That so? Then how do we explain this—admittedly honest—young lady who claims to be a witch, and who has used those killings, twice, as “birthing magic and death magic simultaneously”?

No, don’t answer. I’m only teasing. The women is real enough, but she and her spells are in the minority. So far, anyway. Incidentally, her term is “womb body” and not “woman.”

We’re more interested in the bulk, the great mass, of womb bodies who shrieked with joy at the enshrinement. And even not so much these creatures, but the shriveled testicle bodies who cheered them on.

Richard Hanania—who, I predict, will soon announce his betrothal to James Lindsay—is one of these. About the election night results, he tweeted:

Women have no moral obligation to be gracious winners here. As men, our role is simply to get out of the way and give them complete dominion over this area of life. It is their bodies, their choice…. …Congratulations to all women.

And (with today’s title picture):

I just feel such goodwill towards women on days like this. Here they are celebrating in Columbus last night. How can anyone be against such joy?

Passing quickly by the hope-she-sees-this-bro nature of these tweets, I find it utterly astonishing that after decades of “sex education” that most have no clue, none at all, how babies are made.

The women who have abortions either have forgotten, or perhaps never knew, that the man they were with is equally responsible for the life that will be killed. One would assume that in a “rights” obsessed culture that men would clamor for their “rights” to be recognized in this, and at least insist on the “right” of joint decision.

Of course, often men would soon forget the whole thing, while women have no choice but to remember. This is nature. This difference in nature between the sexes therefore explains the discrepancy in “rights” screeching. Women only insist on the man’s “rights” when she decides not to kill the life, but birth it, and then seek monetary support for the life’s raising. Men always have to pay, too.

So. The Hananias among us lamented abortion being on the ballot—not the act itself, but it’s presence in elections—because it harmed Republicans. Who, said these Hananias, would have a better chance to win if they did not have to support abortion bans.

The Hananias are, of course, right—up to a point. The only thing wrong with these analyses is the implicit premise that it is good for Republicans to win. Which, you must admit, is hilarious. Anyway, this will soon enough be a moot point as state after state build their shrines and there will be no more need for abortion ballot measures.

But there will be a need for any number of other anti-Reality measures, especially after whites are no longer a majority and the racial aggravations really kick in. All of these will be losing positions to take. And so, to win, the Republicans must eschew all of them.

And be left with what, exactly?

Truth is, nothing. Because no measure will ever be on the ballot which attacks the foundation of leftward drift. Which is the entire liberal project, began in the perfectly oppositely named Enlightenment.

Recall its three premises: Secularism, Egalitarianism (Equality), and Utilitarianism.

With decreasingly frequent minor local exceptions to secularism, such as funding for certain parochial schools, no measure to weaken secularism will ever appear on a ballot.

Utilitarianism drives the Expertocracy, which is believed with absolute certainty by all elites and rulers. You cannot vote out Experts.

Finally, Equality, which is the driver of DIE. Those who are for Equality, the false belief that men and women are “really” the same, and must be treated the same, will always take the position that women have the “right” to do whatever they want with “their own” bodies. After all, men have that “right”, and used it to make the life, so women should allowed their own “right”.

The entire Civil “Rights” Act was premised on Equality. It doesn’t matter that in practice every use of it violates it, because here Equality, which would forbid the anti-white rulings now so prevalent, becomes Equity. Equality of outcome. Which, of course, means superiority of outcome for designated Victims.

So, sure, stop pushing abortion, appear to be more “moderate”. Which is to say, more like a leftist. It’s the only way to win votes. But not to Win.

