The Real Cause Of Climate Grief

Nicolas Gomez Davila said “Cultures dry out when their religious ingredients evaporate.”

If you want an example of extreme religious desiccation, then look no further than some fruitcake boasting he got a vasectomy because of—and I swear to you this is what he said—climate grief.

Now this fellow is a Canadian, and in Nova Scotia, a country and a region in no danger from a slight warming, which they might get once “climate change” hits. So why the grief?

Seems he heard on the radio that temperatures were rising somewhere. And he heard that the Atlantic Ocean was “disturbed”, whatever that might mean. And that, he heard, “the North Atlantic hurricane season was intensifying due to climate change”. Which, of course, it wasn’t, didn’t, and hasn’t.

Here’s his explanation:

A planet worrier since my early teens, I told each successive romantic partner that I wanted love but not children. How can we bring a child into a world we know doesn’t want it, will have trouble feeding.

We might be tempted to pass by the hilarity of this planet worrier’s “each successive romantic partner” nonsense (judging by his picture this would seem to be a thin line of succession), but I think it is key.

This man does not want kids because he wants to concentrate all his efforts on himself; he is, with the possible exceptions of caressing his occasional transient “partners”, an entirely selfish being. If he wasn’t, he wouldn’t have had cause to say “each successive romantic partner”. He would have said “wife”.

Our culture is gasping its last breaths. Only a remnant still feels part of it at any deep level, and only a few want to sustain it. Many, on the right and left, want to it change fundamentally. But change from what? Few can even identify what the culture is anymore. As a result, people draw inward and allow their inner narcissist to shine. Hey, it’s all going to end, and we might as well enjoy ourselves going out.

Of course, few want to admit to selfishness. So they seek something other than themselves that they can blame. Why not “climate change”? Well, and what choice besides “climate change”.

Our man (I’m feeling generous) has obviously absorbed, as have most, choking levels of propaganda. Enough, and more than enough, to poison and corrupt his ability to reason about the subject of “climate change”. His diet has not even been very good propaganda, but it doesn’t have to be great, it merely has to be good enough, and is. It merely has to touch, lightly, the spot left empty by what used to be our religion.

This isn’t in isolated incident. The term “climate grief” is being embraced as just the right excuse. A moment’s search reveals “climate grief” is embarrassingly fashionable. We have time to cover only one more typical story.

Here’s the subtitle on a recent article, riding atop a picture of a typical looking academic white guy (badly dressed, beard, permanent sanctimonious visage): “Climate scientist Peter Kalmus visits a fossil-fuel-free homestead in Maine, looking not for solutions to climate change, but for a better way to survive it and make peace with his grief.”

This is a fellow who should know better, but doesn’t. He must be of at least modest intelligence, but he has chosen to believe something absurd. Almost certainly, I say, because he wants to. To take the pain away. The pain of the only conclusion one can reach with the departure of religion: that life has no meaning.

The article paraphrases him: “the Biden administration is clueless on climate, and that he might get fired from his job at NASA if he is arrested for a third time protesting what he views as downright madness: the continued use of fossil fuels.”

This man’s motivation is not selfishness, it’s the desire to fill a void, and really give his life meaning. He wants to end to come, even if he wouldn’t admit it to himself.

“Climate change” is in real danger of becoming the old-fashioned self-fulfilling prophecy. Cut off oil, gas, and coal, and you stop being able to feed most of the world. The Malthusians (and not so much Malthus) keep getting it backward. It’s not that there are too many people eating too much food, it’s because there’s so much food there’s so many people.

If these lunatics get their way, we’re all going to suffer “climate grief”.

Incidentally, today’s picture was generated by the prompt “Group of female Harvard professors crying hysterically about climate change.”

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

