Mandating Too Many Women In Science

Too many of the big stories in our fading empire have to do with the destructive caustic leveling effects of egalitarianism. The Faith of the Enlightenment.

Equality is the false belief that all peoples are the same, or, if not, that they should be made the same by continuous tyrannical oversight. This is proved below.

From Equality comes the Fairness Fallacy. This happens when an inequality is noticed and the equalitarian demands that it should be removed in the name of Fairness. A viciously circular argument, you see.

Inequality is a strict and absolute necessity to get the world to work. A statement which I take to be so obvious it needs no argument. Remove Inequality by force, which is the only way it can be removed, to satisfy the cravings for Fairness, and the End must come. We will DIE. Nothing will survive Equality.

We’ve seen recently the shape our End with DIE hires, people put into position because of their demographic achievements, the overarching goal to increase Equality and not Quality. Yet the project is doomed to failure. One fellow estimates “There are about 1.2 million whites in the US with an IQ above 140, about 225,000 Asians, but only about 4,000 blacks.” Even given the usual caveats about intelligence testing, it is clear there is not enough Diversity to go around. In those areas of science which require high intelligence, there will never be enough blacks and other “minority” groups to satisfy demands for Fairness. Thus the unqualified must be hired, and because there are only finite positions, the qualified must be passed over. We will DIE.

Women are usually considered one of the “minorities”. Now it is well known, having been demonstrated over a long period of time in every possible situation, that women are not, on average, as adept quantitatively (or athletically) as men, and at the top of ability there are acres more men than women. Thus we would expect if hiring was only merit based, we’d see only a few women physicists and so on.

Which is precisely what we did used to see. Before Fairness reared its screechingly ugly head.

Here’s a new paper in Nature called “Sexism in academia is bad for science and a waste of public funding” by five earnest females.

Sexism? They mean the absence of Fairness, by which they mean they have noticed some areas in which women do not yet predominate. In their minds, and not in Reality, women are the same as men, and therefore any departure from Equality must be because of “sexism”, and not because women are not as good as men in those areas.

They speak of “the cost of losing women at early career stages”, completely forgetting the science of reproduction. It is embarrassing to have to write that women have kids at younger ages because that is what they can, and that these younger years are the best for thinking. You’d think if anybody would remember these simple facts, it would be a female. Yet, apparently, it is not so.

Instead of the natural and obvious biological explanation that many women exit science to reproduce, or because in any case they aren’t as good at science as their male colleagues, our angry ladies blame “hostile workplace environments” which “remains pervasive in academic workplaces.” Which is an insane opinion. Have they actually seen a standard academic department?

They have. The problem is that as more Equality is mandated and regulated, the greater the moral force to remove the remaining barriers to full Equality. The more Equality there is, there more every triviality is magnified and gains a terrible importance. For instance, our ladies lament that some female scientists “experience” academia as “isolating”. And that “Women at later career stages report being tasked with excessive service and experiencing a lack of supportive social networks.”

In other words, the lack of cheer-leading and excessive praise over minor, and forgettable contributions, is seen as some sort of conspiracy against women. Nothing can be their fault.

They therefore demand quotas and other forms of tyranny:

Achieving gender equity will require that relevant national statutory bodies provide more effective oversight of HERI [higher education and research institution] governance, monitoring implementation of equality policies, reviewing equality measures and ensuring compliance.

Ensuring compliance.

I know you won’t make me write out what that means. DIE. We will DIE.

But not, however, without some laughs on the way. Jerry Coyne has a small article on what happens when women reach a certain proportion of leadership. They demand everybody plays nice.

So we have Scientific American whining about manly astronomy writing, with its collisions and blowing up of mighty galactic objects. No longer acceptable. Sensitive ladies are being “triggered” by the “needlessly violent” “non-inclusive” language.

All this will be purged from the science longhouse. Where Equality rules.

