So this thoroughly unpleasant foreigner, an Indian, took to Twitter to complain of the “racism” he faced when moving to our country. I would show you the tweet, but the author deleted it (and I stupidly neglected to screenshot it).

But it ran something like this. He whined about “subtle” “racism”, because people asked him questions about India, like arranged marriages, and said nice things like “I like Slumdog Millionaire” (a movie, I take it, set in India).

This privileged (he has some high-ranking tech job) ungrateful slob took the curiosity and politeness of the native population as “racism”. And so he went online to insult these polite people, who invited him to their country when they did not have to, and surely should not have.

Well, since this is a family blog, I cannot say what this dirty stupid person needs to hear. I can say: go back. Leave. We do not need you. We do not need to eat your idiotic crap about “racism”. What in the unholy Hell did you expect when you come into somebody’s home? That you insult the owners and be cheered for it? Why are you here?

This scheming loathsome ungrateful botch is, alas, only one of many, though his arrogance particularly stuck in my craw. We could, with terrible ease, find many such examples.

My lesson to you, my dear native brother and sister, with this and with our further examples below, is to stop eating crap. Stop shrinking back and apologizing over every cry of “racism”. Stop feeling guilty. You have nothing to apologize for and no reason for guilt.

For crying out loud. Your ancestors build a culture in which people think and act in more-or-less homogeneous ways, and, being overly polite, invited others in to partake of it. And when these ungrateful wretches arrived, they started complaining our culture is not their culture—and you apologize? What is wrong with you. Stop that. Demand assimilation.

And don’t give us any nonsense about “slavery.” Get over it. Everybody did slavery, and there’s lots of it still, and always will be. It’s got nothing do to with any of us here now.

Just you think of moving to China and start screaming and agitating and berating natives about “racism” when you are treated like a foreigner living in a foreign land. See how far it gets you. Report back. If they allow wifi in your prison.

Here’s a typical DIE example, chosen from a sea of similar excrescences, here selected by Reason magazine (all original):

in June 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, “Wong [Assistant Vice Provost for Educational Equity] expressed her intention to cause Penn State’s white faculty to ‘feel the pain’ that [he] endured;”

in a “breathing exercise,” Wong told “White and non-Black people of color to hold [their breath] just a little longer—to feel the pain;” that October, Naydan, [Chair of the English Department and] De Piero’s supervisor, co-led a professional development meeting on multiculturalism that included “supposed examples of ‘racist’ comments” where every hypothetical perpetrator was white;

the following month included an event called “Arts and Humanities as Activism,” where De Piero alleges the facilitator “condemn[ed] white people for no other reason than they spoke or were simply present while being ‘white,'” including by “condemn[ing] … ‘white elites’ and ‘white self-interest;'”

Why are you putting up with this? Tell these white-hating loathsome fools to take a long walk off a short dock. Tell them that after they eliminate “whiteness” you are going to eliminate Asianness, and Jewishness, and blackness, and whatever.

Do not comply.

Are you going to sit there and be tortured, albeit subtly and psychologically, just because you’re white? Tell the wench to hold her own damned breath until she passes out to see what DIE exercises are really like.

Sue the ugly SOBs. March right into your boss’s, or HR’s, office and say you are filing a complaint with whatever pathetic government agency that tracks “racism”. Get a lawyer.

When they try to march you off to reeducation camps, do not go. They are telling you that they are punishing you because you’re white.

Stop taking it. You are part of the problem. Enough damned surrender. The proper response to some midwit DIE zampolit who says it’s impossible to be “racist” against whites is to say, in language as salty as you like, “You are a bad person.”

You want to know how to handle journalists, administrators, or indeed any anti-white wacko? Like this guy (his language is rough, ladies):

NEW: UFC champ Sean Strickland tells Canadian journalist to go "f**k" himself after the journalist tried asking a 'gotcha' question about the LGBT community. ??? "You're a weak f**king man. You're the f**king problem. You elected Justin Trudeau." "The fact that you have no… pic.twitter.com/LpThPtBFwD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 17, 2024

“You are an infection, you are the definition of weakness, everything wrong with the world is because of you!”

That is what to tell the woke.

One last thing. I don’t know if you saw A Solider’s Story. Sergeant Waters was supposed to be the bad guy. He was not. I will not elaborate.

