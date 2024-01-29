The Border Happening & The Weakness Of The Regime

Simple math: 5,000 x 365 = 1,825,000. Check me. Is it right?

That 5,000 is the number of “migrants” the Regime Senate would allow in each day—each and every day of the year, in perpetuity. Five thousand a day is just under 2 million a year. Every year.

This daily number, instead of annual, is well calculated to assist propagandists. You will hear idiotic things like, “They’re only letting 5,000 in.” Listen for this.

Special addition! No sooner did I write this article, then I heard on the radio news: “The new Senate deal would allow President Biden to shut the border down if migrants reached 5,000 or more”. With not a word about this being daily. And notice who it allows the power. This was Fox News radio.

Those 5,000 are just the legal ones. How many daily illegal “migrants”? Who knows. Not zero. One guy says there are now nearly 7,000 “migrant encounters” at the border daily.

Migrant encounters. Lord help us.

That 5,000 a day is the “deal” the Senate is “offering” to fix the wholly manufactured “crisis” at the border. English demands an outcome cannot be a crisis if it was desired, aided, and abetted. Yet English has already been sacrificed to the woke, who have lunatics strutting around announcing “their” pronouns.

Now some of this is surely also due to incompetence. If there is anything we learned these last three years is how incompetent our elite are. But it is a directed incompetence, especially with its emphasis on DIEing.

The only real solution, therefore, is replacing that elite.

At any rate, you will have heard the news. Last week, Governor Abbott declared an “invasion” and Texas forbade the Feds from monkeying with its border razor wire. This incensed, quietly, those same Feds. Biden issued an ultimatum: back down or else! Abbott did not back down. Then a slew of other governors announced “support” of Abbott. As of this writing, nobody really knows what this “support” means in practice.

Yet what was hilarious was Biden’s “or else.” After Abbott held, Biden issued some penny-ante decree pausing approval of natural gas terminals, which will sting Texas (and other states) in some small way. Biden blamed “the devastating toll of climate change” for the pause, and not Abbott.

Not only this, but then the White House starting touting the Senate deal as the “solution”, which we might call Open Borders Lite, the math of which we saw above. And then Biden backed down again!

He had somebody issue a hilarious tweet declaring the border is “broken” and saying that “It’s long past time to fix it”. And he said if he got Open Borders Lite, he would act.

Gorgeous propaganda! It will certainly fool every NPR listener and suchlike folk who are eager to find an excuse, any excuse, to continue to support the Regime. None of them will even pause to consider Abbott has already acted after Biden refused to. Consistently refused to, and, of course, abetting the invasion.

On the other hand—and here comes our main point—those NPR types might not ever hear of any of this. A quick scan at the time of writing (Sunday evening), and I don’t see word one on the New York Times on-line site. Last relevant article about Abbott or Texas was from the 22nd about another SCOTUS ruling issued before Abbott’s declaration.

Regime propaganda outlets are doing their absolute best to remain as quiet as they can about this genuine crisis, even though the Governors of half the States have issued declarations of support and against the Regime. Which one would assume is both shocking and newsworthy.

The reason for the hush is that the Regime is pathetically weak, and know it, and they look it. They tried muscle and blew it. Which weakens them. Abbott, so far anyway, has refused to budge, and he got Biden to surrender twice.

Yes, it’s all small stuff. So far. But the Regime could have done much more, if they really had the strength. For instance, many on-line lefties (none of whom are in any power) have called for the Regime to nationalize the Texas National Guards, which they have the authority to do.

Can you imagine them doing that in an election year, though? This would be the equivalent to the campaign slogan Vote for Biden and Open Borders — Or Else!

Probably the Regime is preparing some sort of “devastating” legal move, which might even work. Don’t forget, “conservatives” pride themselves on following the law, even when the law is insane. (The left has no such compunction.) Abbott may back down.

Yet now is the time to push them. Any use of force on the Regime’s part is the beginning of their end.

