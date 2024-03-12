Only A Bare Majority Of Scientists Believe In Sexual Reproduction

So the Brit paper The Telegraph had the idea of polling 200 scientists at British universities and asking whether or not they were science deniers.

Sit down, dear reader. I don’t want you falling over from the shock. A full 42 percent of scientists were inveterate science deniers, or were too cowardly to say whether they supported science or not.

Perhaps “science denier” is not the best term. Especially considering Regime scientists insist that whatever they call science is The Science. And no Regime scientists is a The Science denier. Indeed, each must swear to The Science as condition of entry.

Let’s use “truth denier” instead.

Now you won’t believe it, but the specific truth they denied was sex. They denied sexual reproduction. Can you imagine any of these truth-denying scientists going to their parents and saying “You scientifically had nothing to do with me”? Imagine it you must, because it’s a distinct possibility once you deny sexual reproduction.

Some details. The paper said “Less than a third (29 per cent) agreed with the statement” that sexual reproduction is how animals are recreated, “while one in eight people (13 per cent) had no views or preferred not to answer.”

Ignorance or cowardice explains the last two categories.

Ignorance can be a perfectly reasonable excuse for a non-scientist member of the public. After all, look at the “education” they receive. They majority of the time is spent saying things like “There is no such thing as race, which is why the white race is racist”. Very little science can be learned this way.

Yet scientists who have glommed onto university appointments have no such excuse. They should at least have an opinion, no matter how ill informed. Which makes us wonder whether the entire 13 percent were cowards.

Cowardice is much easier to understand. We are surrounded by it. Seeped in it. Imagine the lonely real scientist suffering through yet another departmental meeting, when some lady chirps up, “I don’t believe in sexual reproduction!”

He could say, “Neither does any man who sees you.” But he won’t. He will sit silent and let the missed opportunity gnaw at his guts. He won’t be alone, but he will think he might be. He won’t know who to trust. The other cowards keep quiet, too. The shriekers win by default.

That leaves the 29 percent who openly deny the truth of sexual reproduction. These are all Regime scientists, by definition. Almost a third. That’s a lot. Still, it isn’t a majority. But it’s close, especially as they get the cowards and ignorant by default.

This is important because a large amount of science that is done by a vote. Consider publishing, grant giving, and hiring. All votes. Let’s think about what that means.

The majority still holds with sexual reproduction, which is good. But these scientists are to a large degree still polite people who want to get along with their hostile shrieking colleagues. So they will cast at least some votes to the deniers. This allows the deniers to grow in strength. The damage is asymmetric, because the deniers will never vote in favor of Reality.

Which means that if trends hold, the deniers will soon form the majority, which means the truth tellers will never or rarely get any votes. None will be hired, few will win any grants, and their papers will suffer the ignominies of peer review.

The revolution will be complete.

Or, rather, that one facet of it will be. The revolutionaries will not be content with their victory, as the Reality sayers would. That’s because there is a fundamental inequality between truth tellers and revolutionares.

Once you hit Reality you have to stop. There is nowhere left to go. There it is, the Truth, and you have seen it and you have spoken it. Best you can do is fill in little gaps here and there.

But not so for the revolutionary. His vision is infinite. Since he is driven by fantasy, such as “gender fluidity”, an absolutely meaningless term with no basis in Reality, his work is never finished. Because new fervid dreams can always be had. New realms of the imagination he can insist are realer than Reality.

Thus we see in science what we see in culture in general. Leftist spirals into lunacy, with the destruction and horror that follows in its wake, followed by restorations of sanity. But not for some time to come.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

