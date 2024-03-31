Christ is Risen, Christ is King on this the most profound Day of Visibility the world has ever known. Joyous and blessed Easter to you all.
Happy Easter for you, my friend. Pentecost is in 50 days, I hope the Spirit illuminates the US bishops so they got the courage to do their job and excommunicate Brandon… and all of us, so we take the narrow road that takes us to partake in the Resurrection
A blessed and holy Easter to you too.
This feast is a reminder of how much we need Our Lord in our lives, after all.
Hallelujah!
Correct yourself while it’s time, sinners. Easter is in a month. (I suppose everyone but us Orthodox Christians will go to hell.)
Happy Easter (on the wrong date – for reference, ask Ianto) in that case. 🙂
Happy Easter!!!