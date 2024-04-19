The Week In Doom: The Distraction Of Truth Edition

It’s True If You Believe It

Item: NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher on the truth.

NPR's CEO Katherine Maher on the truth.

You could have made book that this was from a TED talk. It is true, in Maher’s sense, that I got her tape on What Is Truth released to coincide with my Class on Quid Est Veritas, which focused on the difference between local and necessary truths.

Which means it is false—but that I would like it to be true. Which is the form of all woke truths. I.e. false but desired.

This is why she says truth is a “distraction”. Which, indeed, it is. Especially when it is an unwelcome truth. Which are most necessary truths that conflict with woke fantasy local truths.

Recall: a woke local truth is a conclusion in a simple rational logical argument, where at least one of the premises is false. But desired. This is why she says there are “many different truths”, which means many desirable but false beliefs.

She agrees with me entirely when she says “we all have different truths”, which are produced by “mixing facts about the world with our beliefs”. Just so. That it what it means to be woke: a hostile and obstreperous rejection of Reality.

I gather Maher was the boss of wokepedia for some time. Which explains everything.

Cracked Mirror

Item: “Gen Z Believes Wokeism Is Only For Ugly People”.

“Honestly, mom, kids my age all think that woke is only for ugly people,” is allegedly what the 16-year-old son of Twitter user @WeAllNeedJesus1 said when she teased him she wouldn’t pay thousands of dollars for him to go to college and come home “woke.”

The problem is not ugly people, but ugly people (in mind or body) who want to be called beautiful. Woke reject Reality and want to enforce their local truth, usually by law. Hence criminalizing “discrimination”.

A Mother With Balls

Item: “A mother may soon be allowed to have her son castrated without the father’s permission because she believes her son is transgender:”

California’s court system is preparing to allow a divorced mother, Anne Georgulas, to have her 11-year-old son castrated against the will of the father, Jeff Younger, based on the mother’s claim that the biological boy identifies as female. A pro forma hearing on April 25 will have court-ordained transgender “experts” take the stand, per National File. Younger will not be allowed to testify in defense of his son during the hearing.

The balls are not the mother’s, but her son’s. She wants to have them in her purse so that she can show them off to her woke friends, and score virtue points.

This is in woke California, naturally. The local truth they believe is that cutting off a little boy’s testicles will turn him into a girl.

Well, this is obviously insane, and the people who wield the knife, should it come to that, ought to be hanged publicly, their corpses left to decompose in the Capitol at Sacramento as a warning to others. The mother should be forced to pull the levers—before herself being led to the scaffold. All done legally, of course, relying on laws California will pass.

What will happen instead is that these ghoulish butchers will win at least the accolades of their colleagues if not awards from soulless organizations like the AMA. The mother will become a celebrity, showing off the desiccated testicles of her forever son on woke TV shows.

All will be shown tolerance and not the rope.

Speaking Of Tolerance

Item: “Unpopular opinion: Mind your own business and leave the guy alone.”

That deservedly unpopular opinion was given by one Peter Boghossian, who calls himself a philosopher, in response to the outcry of discovering a politician from Spain who filmed himself joyfully eating his own excrement, as part of some “sexual” practice.

The practice itself is a “sexual orientation”, and therefore is beyond criticism, as philosopher Boghossian deduced. Philosopher Boghossian said that critics “are not merely authoritarian, they demonstrate pervasive normative rigidity that comes from Christian fear of judgement. The downside of western supremacy mindset”.

All local truths. Given the false premise that any practice deemed sexual are not only to be allowed, but celebrated with Pride. And celebrate you must. Lest you be accused of being a religious bigot.

Not uncoincidentally, in response to last week’s class some complained of having to learn philosophy, which seemed to them a waste of time. Doubtless they had philosophers like the lunatic Boghossian in mind. He is, as he says on his webpage, “currently a Founding Faculty Fellow at the University of Austin”. Which place was supposed to be an answer to woke university. He is also a speaker for the Richard Dawkins for Reason and Science. Which can be no surprise.

My friends, as I have told you, academia is not science, it is also not philosophy. We cannot reject all philosophy because of the shallow-brained Boghossians of the world. That wholesale rejection is, of course, a philosophy. What we need instead is a proper philosophy.

Headline of the Week

Item: “Biden suggests uncle eaten by ‘cannibals’ in New Guinea — but military says his WWII plane lost at sea”

Cannibals have no taste.

