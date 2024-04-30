The Man In Charge Of The Vatican Says You’re A Fool If You Don’t Believe Athletes Will Run 0.006 Seconds Faster Per Degree Temperature Increase

In my long studied career of insolence and rough defense of Reality, not to mention my general constitutive abrasiveness—I was “born that way”—I have been called every variety of choice name. Along with each vulgar and colorful variant of jerk, even the anatomically impossible ones, I’ve been labeled an idiot, misogynist, Nazi, “racist”, anti-Semite, homophobe, transphobe, white supremacist, hater, denier and several more besides.

But I think this is the first time I have been called a fool, and called that by the highest authority in the Vatican.

According to this story,

Pope Francis spoke out against climate change deniers, calling them ‘fools’ in his first ever interview on American television… There are people who are foolish, and even foolish if they show you them research. [sic] they don’t believe it,’ he said through an interpreter. ‘They don’t understand the situation or because of their interest, but climate change exists,’ he added.

You will recall a “climate change denier” is not one who denies that the earth’s climate changes. I have never met, and do not know of, any soul that says the climate on earth has never changed. This set of “deniers” is exactly zero, and I foresee no growth of it.

A “denier”, then, is one who casts doubt in, dislikes, disparages or, worst of all, disproves Expert “climate change” “solutions”. It is, except for a handful who like to play with science toys, i.e. models, the desire for these “solutions” that drives interest in “climate change”.

What I found fascinating was this part of the quote: “if they show you them research. they don’t believe it”.

Let me some show you some research and see if you believe it, or if you are a fool.

Why not the peer-reviewed paper “Warming climate is helping human beings run faster, jump higher and throw farther through less dense air” by Shixin Wang and a host of others in Nature: Climate and Atmospheric Science?

On the face of it, the claim is asinine and laughable. If human beings could jump higher and so forth in hot, thinner air, then the only thing saving Cpngress from flying off into space is them being anchored to earth by your wallets.

Which, when you consider it, doesn’t sound so implausible after all. Anyway, the great news from the Abstract:

Conventionally, climate warming is revealed to negatively impact human activities. Here, we reveal that human beings’ performance in anaerobic sports may benefit from climate warming. Using global weather observation and athletes’ performance datasets, we show that world-top athletes’ performances in nearly all athletics anaerobic events (i.e., sprints, jumps and throws) substantially improve as ambient temperature rises. For example, 100 m performance monotonically improves by 0.26 s as ambient temperature rises from 11.8° to 36.4 °C.

Let me first translate from Barbarian to civilized units so this is understandable. They say that from 53 degrees F to 98 degrees F, according to some model, elite runners gained an advantage of 0.26 seconds, or roughly 0.006 seconds per degree.

“Climate change”, they say, will cause globally averaged temperatures to soar a degree or so. Let’s be generous and say 5 degrees F. Real end-of-the-world number. Which means that as the world ends in heat death, elite runners attempting in vain to flee destruction will gain on average at most 0.028 seconds when they run 100 meters. It’s not clear what happens at 101 meters and beyond. More research is needed.

Those of us who plod along at more sedate rates toward our doom will perhaps realize an advantage of a millionth of a second.

If you think that’s something, wait until you learn what our scientists have to say about “reducing the air resistance to the competitors and throwing implements for hummer throw and all the sprints”.

Hummer throws, yes, a word not the result of one of my many enemies (they are everywhere) inserting a typo. On the other hand, I haven’t followed the Olympics since I was a boy and the American hockey team bested a young Vladimir Putin-led Soviet squad in 1980. So it might be that hummer throws are now a thing.

Well, all this is science, and not only science, but The Science done in the name of “climate change”. This The Science was so good, it even had equations. Here’s one of them, cut and pasted from the paper.

This is obviously science. Therefore, according to the Man in White, only a fool denies it.

