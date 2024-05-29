Let’s Check In On Global Warming—Excuse Me: Climate Change—Propaganda

No image better summarizes the preposterous hersteria (there is no misspelling) and fatuous The Science around global warming, now called “climate change”, than this one:
A deranged man in thrall to the idea he is ackshually a woman, a man in charge of the nation’s health, announcing that the world is ending because “climate change”, women and minorities hardest hit.
As you look at this, and, if you have any sanity left, if you have even the barest memory of Reality, you think to yourself, How can anybody take this seriously?
I’ll tell you: incessant blaring idiot panicked propaganda.
Don’t think so? Then gaze at this headline: “Hollywood movies rarely reflect climate change crisis. These researchers want to change that.”
Propagandists are good at their job. They get good because they don’t just push out preposterousities for people to believe and leave it at that. They test whether their efforts stick or stank. They refine.
For instance, take this commissioned survey to gauge how well their panic propaganda is faring. Which gives them the feedback needed to fine-tune their efforts. But they don’t leave it at that. What separates the kiddies from the men, is that they released the results of the survey to multiply the effects of their propaganda. Brilliant. No wasted effort.
The headline is: “Half of Americans think climate change will destroy planet in their lifetime: poll.”
Right off, it doesn’t matter whether it is true that half of Americans really do believe “climate change” will destroy—destroy! what a word!—the planet in the next twenty or thirty years. How many people really believe that is irrelevant to the propaganda. What counts is whether they can get you to believe that half believe this monumentally achingly childishly stupid idea.
There are really only two possibilities.
The first is that the weak-minded, which form the great bulk of any population, will look to the headline and say to themselves, “If that many people believe the world is ending soon, there must be something here which I should probably believe, too. Let me stock up on toilet paper.”
Incidentally, why in every “emergency” do people flock to the toilet paper aisles? Are they thinking they’ll be scared crapless?
Anyway, the second possibility is to attempt to instill despair in the stronger-minded. “If people are that far gone that they really believe something so simplistically moronic like the planet will be destroyed by ‘climate change’,” these good people think in moments of weakness, “Then there is no hope for any restoration of normalcy. Honey, crack open the ammunition.”
Since you, dear readers, are in the second camp, the word attempt will not have escaped your notice. Nor will have moments of weakness. For none of us when sober or distracted would fall for any of this claptrap. Constant pummeling can take its toll—even famous boxer John L., the Boston Strong Boy, once took the L. Once. Most of us shake off the punches and swat our enemies aside.
A man in a dress put in charge of the nation’s health, installed by a regime that dares you to call him a man, a regime that busily butchers children in service to the satanic ideology that one’s sex can be changed by surgery and drugs, and punishes you if you take that dare. That is despair-worthy. But no thinking person can hear the words climate change will destroy the planet and take them seriously.
No thinking person.
Half of Americans believe climate change will devastate the earth during their lifetime, according to new research.
The survey of 5,000 Americans, split evenly by state, revealed that 48% of all respondents believe they’ll live to see climate change destroy the planet.
One minute of arduous searching failed to turn up a post I wrote years ago showing that we’d need a square hole something like a mile or so on every side in which we could fit all people. There just aren’t that many of us: we are not that important to “the planet”.
Population has increased since then, so I have to redo the math. But there is no way this puny mass of biologics (us) can destroy the planet. Even if we blew off every nuke everywhere all at once, we could not destroy the planet. It would kill most of us, sure. But it would not destroy the planet. The only consequence would that everywhere in ten years would look like Detroit.
One last word on propaganda, more proof of its worth, if you needed it. The survey we’re discussing was commissioned by—try not to laugh—Avocado Green Mattress. They flog beds which, they boast, are “Certified organic” and “certified for low emission”.
That’s a lot of certification.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.
In a world of Chicken Littles, your thoughts (particularly the sarcastic) are a welcome and refreshing wind.
Meanwhile Washington and the Pentagon are working very hard to bring about real climate change by instigating nuclear armageddon. Last night they ordered Ukraine for the second time since 25th of may to attack a russian ICBM radar early warning system with drones. Last time they put a big hole into a building. Foto on Larry Johnsons blog https://sonar21.com/friday-update-icj-rules-against-israel-as-ukraine-crosses-a-major-red-line/ From a military point of view, this makes no sense at all for Ukraine.
Ridiculing climate change propaganda is certainly fun, this is not.
Your cubic mile is pretty close. Alternatively, we could fit everyone standing up in the state of Delaware, which would surely tip over into the Atlantic thus solving climate change and other problems.
Proving once again that polls are simply a tool of propagandists.
The real problem is normies and their compliance to obvious fraud and lies.
— Incidentally, why in every “emergency” do people flock to the toilet paper aisles? Are they thinking they’ll be scared crapless? —
Logically, that would incline them in the opposite direction. But on the larger point, the demand for skilled propagandists seems to have outstripped the supply, recently at least. That’s my inference from the evidence: the flood of highly inept propaganda, which appears mainly in outlets that already pander to the excessively credulous. But the numbers of the credulous appear to be on the increase, which does not bode well.
Briggs, you Fool! Everywhere you go, you always take the weather with you! Everywhere you go, you always take the weather! Every human action counts! And every human is affected by human actions, especially minorities and colors! Raindrops keep falling on their heads, but that doesn’t mean the regime will soon be turning red, because the sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows and everything that’s scientific and queer and fake and gaaaayyyyy, means they are casting a wide net, and therefore the propaganda needs to be all inclusive! One form of propaganda affects another form of propaganda! Women and minorities and pieces of color MUST be most included! That is what you are seeing in the Gen. Leviathan! The sum of all fears! They are afraid Briggs! They have tried to scare you into believing, but they themselves have scared themselves into believing harder! Because the more we disbelieve, the harder they have to act like they are terrified! We didn’t start the fire! It was always burning since we weren’t learning; so forget about the models and the trends, they are fated to pretend! And so they have to win the propaganda war, because if we’re right, then their entire lives are lies, and it’s all on record, and it’s spinning far-right round, baby, right round, so they double down that it all starts with rising tides and earthquakes, hurricanes and Boeing airplanes bouncing in increasing turbulence, because it’s the end of their world as they know it, but we’ll be fine… and they cannot allow that Briggs, it suggests that the world will be better off without them specifically! They need to make themselves useful, which means your business is their business, and you must be controlled and grateful for it, that is why alongside their Big Tech allies and the entire entertainment and sex industry and mattress and banana fruit company and electric vehicle and fancy phone manufacturer and social media dating A.I. app at their disposal, every breath you take, every move you make, every meme you fake, every claim you stake, they’ll be watching you!