Let’s Check In On Global Warming—Excuse Me: Climate Change—Propaganda

No image better summarizes the preposterous hersteria (there is no misspelling) and fatuous The Science around global warming, now called “climate change”, than this one:

A deranged man in thrall to the idea he is ackshually a woman, a man in charge of the nation’s health, announcing that the world is ending because “climate change”, women and minorities hardest hit.

As you look at this, and, if you have any sanity left, if you have even the barest memory of Reality, you think to yourself, How can anybody take this seriously?

I’ll tell you: incessant blaring idiot panicked propaganda.

Don’t think so? Then gaze at this headline: “Hollywood movies rarely reflect climate change crisis. These researchers want to change that.”

Propagandists are good at their job. They get good because they don’t just push out preposterousities for people to believe and leave it at that. They test whether their efforts stick or stank. They refine.

For instance, take this commissioned survey to gauge how well their panic propaganda is faring. Which gives them the feedback needed to fine-tune their efforts. But they don’t leave it at that. What separates the kiddies from the men, is that they released the results of the survey to multiply the effects of their propaganda. Brilliant. No wasted effort.

The headline is: “Half of Americans think climate change will destroy planet in their lifetime: poll.”

Right off, it doesn’t matter whether it is true that half of Americans really do believe “climate change” will destroy—destroy! what a word!—the planet in the next twenty or thirty years. How many people really believe that is irrelevant to the propaganda. What counts is whether they can get you to believe that half believe this monumentally achingly childishly stupid idea.

There are really only two possibilities.

The first is that the weak-minded, which form the great bulk of any population, will look to the headline and say to themselves, “If that many people believe the world is ending soon, there must be something here which I should probably believe, too. Let me stock up on toilet paper.”

Incidentally, why in every “emergency” do people flock to the toilet paper aisles? Are they thinking they’ll be scared crapless?

Anyway, the second possibility is to attempt to instill despair in the stronger-minded. “If people are that far gone that they really believe something so simplistically moronic like the planet will be destroyed by ‘climate change’,” these good people think in moments of weakness, “Then there is no hope for any restoration of normalcy. Honey, crack open the ammunition.”

Since you, dear readers, are in the second camp, the word attempt will not have escaped your notice. Nor will have moments of weakness. For none of us when sober or distracted would fall for any of this claptrap. Constant pummeling can take its toll—even famous boxer John L., the Boston Strong Boy, once took the L. Once. Most of us shake off the punches and swat our enemies aside.

A man in a dress put in charge of the nation’s health, installed by a regime that dares you to call him a man, a regime that busily butchers children in service to the satanic ideology that one’s sex can be changed by surgery and drugs, and punishes you if you take that dare. That is despair-worthy. But no thinking person can hear the words climate change will destroy the planet and take them seriously.

No thinking person.

Half of Americans believe climate change will devastate the earth during their lifetime, according to new research. The survey of 5,000 Americans, split evenly by state, revealed that 48% of all respondents believe they’ll live to see climate change destroy the planet.

One minute of arduous searching failed to turn up a post I wrote years ago showing that we’d need a square hole something like a mile or so on every side in which we could fit all people. There just aren’t that many of us: we are not that important to “the planet”.

Population has increased since then, so I have to redo the math. But there is no way this puny mass of biologics (us) can destroy the planet. Even if we blew off every nuke everywhere all at once, we could not destroy the planet. It would kill most of us, sure. But it would not destroy the planet. The only consequence would that everywhere in ten years would look like Detroit.

One last word on propaganda, more proof of its worth, if you needed it. The survey we’re discussing was commissioned by—try not to laugh—Avocado Green Mattress. They flog beds which, they boast, are “Certified organic” and “certified for low emission”.

That’s a lot of certification.

