Academics Have Contest To See How Many Times They Can Say ‘Racist’ In An Article: An IQ Story

His name wasn’t the first given, nor even the second. But it did appear. There was a special sense of anticipation waiting for his name to come. For you knew HE would arrive. The Ultimate Evil. It was inevitable he would, because the discussion was of intelligence and how not all peoples are equal in their possession of it. And how “vile” “racists” have the temerity to mention it, and, worse!, publish it.
Therefore, I don’t even have to say his name: you already know it.
The article, or rather article and podcast, was “Journals that published Richard Lynn’s racist ‘research’ articles should retract them” in Stat. The hersterical assault began with the scare quotes in the title and continued with shrieking gusto throughout the podcast and article.
I counted fifteen uses of racist, six racism, and eight race in the article alone. And that’s before we add in all the uses of bias and terms like lack of critical thinking, racial cleansing, Nazi, ridiculously bad (“but still being cited in medical journals to this day”), fringe (as in journals, right after complaining Lynn’s work appeared in the best journals, and how dare they), poor quality and practice, careless and so on and so forth. I didn’t tally words in the podcast, my ears being unable to withstand the aural battering of squeaky academics.
Anyway, they are mad that Lynn was allowed to publish, and now that he’s dead they want to make sure you know they are mad, and that they are better and more pure than Lynn, because some have mistaken Lynn for an academic, and they are academics, too. Or something. It’s hard to tell what their beef really is, because the whole is incoherent and self-contradictory.
My guess is that it’s a combination of Lynn’s and others’ expression of forbidden thoughts, and standard academic jealousy. Jealousy among academics is far stronger and more biting and nasty than between celebrities. These “racism”-users can’t stand a dead guy is still getting more air than they are.
It’s odd and worthy of consideration why academics will allow that some individuals are more or less intelligent than others, but it is forbidden to think that therefore some peoples are more intelligent than other peoples. Which would deductively follow, as long as we assume, which in fact happens, that like peoples tend to group together. Even in spite of egalitarians’ assiduous efforts at mixing them. We also need the premise that intelligence, however we are defining it, has some biological component. Which, all human history demonstrates, is a true premise.
Strike that. There is one exception to this rule. The peoples who are allowed to be thought different than others are whites, but only if those differences are negative. But you knew this.
Now I have written on IQ many times (here and blog/Substack, for example). I belong neither to the there-is-no-such-thing-as-IQ-if-it-hurts-“minorities” or the IQ-is-real-and-fixed-and-determinative camp. I am in the IQ-scores-are-useful-but-incomplete-measures-of-intelligence group. We say inferences made from IQ scores are usually too certain. Not wrong: too certain.
Our hersterical academics, in the first camp, say “There is no such thing as a culture-free test of cognitive ability.” But then they also imply that IQ scores are just fine, and that they know for certain-sure fact that they are perfectly uniformly distributed across countries, and therefore peoples.
The first contention is true, but the second false. They are right that all tests which measure intelligence necessarily have a cultural component, and that, therefore, raw comparisons of scores from these tests must be tempered by that knowledge. But they are wrong when they push uniformity, for it never appears in real life (only models).
That means if you compute the mean IQ for country A and compare it to the mean of differently cultured country B, the standard statistical methods used to quantify the difference and its uncertainty will be too sure of themselves. It’s not that the mean differences will be wrong per se, but more like the variability around that difference will be too narrow. Which is a modest correction, impossible to quantify because culture itself cannot be perfectly quantified, but not a wholesale damnation.
We also agree there are others difficulties with national-level IQ scores. Heterogeneity being the obvious. Comparing, say, the USA to Norway, without a truckload of caveats, is silly. And because of the unshakeable error in which people come to believe they have the intelligence close to the mean IQ score of the nation they happen to be in. If that were so, a man from the Belmont area of Detroit would suddenly becomes more intelligent once he steps on, say, Japanese soil. As long as he can get permanent residence status, that is. This is the Magic Dirt theory beloved of migration enthusiasts.
What our hersterical academics demand is for all of Lynn’s papers to be “retracted”. This is the word academics use for shunning. Retraction is a purely performative act these days, because once papers are released into the wilds of the internet, there is no possibility of pulling them back. But it would allow academics to avoid naming Lynn. They want his name erased from history. So that theirs appear brighter.
1/2
Hey, William. I’m glad you wrote on this subject today. I’ve been wanting to talk to you about this for a while. Since you wrote this article: “The Taboos & Magical Beliefs Of Primitives And Science” (https://www.wmbriggs.com/post/46992/). In it, you say that a man named Albert Schweitzer was canceled for writing, in his book African Notebook, that “he African is my brother, but he is my younger brother by several centuries”. That book also said that: “I have given my life to try to alleviate the sufferings of Africa. There is something that all white men who have lived here like I must learn and know: that these individuals are a sub-race. They have neither the intellectual, mental, or emotional abilities to equate or to share equally with white men in any function of our civilization. I have given my life to try to bring them the advantages which our civilization must offer, but I have become well aware that we must retain this status: we the superior and they the inferior”.
I don’t know who that man is. And I find very repulsive the cancel culture, such as is practiced by those people who identify as “leftists” (I mean: that left-right thing doesn’t exist, but in their minds, but they believe in that and behave as if it were real). But that statement is very unacceptable, on many accounts: but you can summarize them on one umbrella term: racism. At least: Racism as a principle of philosophical anthropology for the interpretation of human reality; and as a principle of cultural anthropology for the identification of human groups.
Is it hard to civilize barbarians? Sure. To latin Christians, it took seven hundred years to civilize german north european peoples. You just have to read the sorrowful laments of Saint Gregory the Great on the devastation brought to Rome by the Lombards (longo bardos, long bearded men): circa the year 600 a.D. (read, for instance: Henri Daniel Rops, L’Eglise des Temps Barbares). Or the account on the state of the German peoples in Germany itself, in the VIII century, by the great Winfrid-Saint Boniface, their civilizer and apostle wrote: it was a disaster and he talks, mainly, of ordained priests (vid. Etienne Gilson, History of Christian Philosophy in the Middle Ages [a deceiving translation of this title, because Gilson studies jewish and mohammedan philosophers also: in Spanish, it’s: The philosophy in the middle ages]).
The West was fully developed by the end of the Eleventh century, but the two centuries prior to that were, maybe, the worst ones, with the norsemen, magyar, finnish and bulgar invasions… So, it’s an incredible injustice, after thousands of years of cultural integration and development, to criticize others that haven’t had the same opportunities; especially, after such a complex history. For instance, Christopher Dawson says that the protestant revolt was the response of the northern europeans to the latin form of civilization that was brought to them in the 1200 years that preceded it. On that lens, the text I’m commenting on is a huge injustice, maybe, not “cancellable”, but very problematic.
2/2
Besides, for us, not latins, but Hispanics, it’s doubly hard to take that type of diatribe. You just have to look at things like this one:
“Florida’s story began with a positive contribution: the foundation of missions for the Indians. If in later English colonies to the north the only good Indian was a dead Indian, as Herbert E. Bolton concluded (“The Mission as a Frontier Institution in the Spanish American Colonies,” American Historical Review, XXIII, October, 1917), in the Spanish colonies it was considered a Christian duty to improve the native for this life and to prepare him for the next. Before the House of Burgesses met at Jamestown and well before the Pilgrims set foot on Plymouth Rock, the Indians of Florida were being taught the elements of Christianity and the arts of reading, writing, and singing. A century before Fray Junípero Serra’s friars could count 26,000 settled Christian Indians along the camino real of California, an equal number lived under the sound of missions bells between St. Augustine and Tallahassee, and along a second line northward from St. Augustine to Saint Catherines Island. Their villages bore such names as Name of God, Holy Faith, St. Joseph, St. Francis, Holy Cross, Ascension, St. Michael, and Our Lady of the Rosary. And the mission chains survived until 1702-1704, when the Spanish Indian system, based upon religion and agriculture, came at last into fatal collision with the English system, based upon trade and aggrandizement.
The thoroughness and cruelty with which Colonel James Moore of Carolina annihilated the missions of Florida has few parallels in American history. Only in comparatively recent years, thanks to careful research conducted at the two oldest universities in the state, the veil drawn over that incident by English-oriented writers of our national adventure has been lifted from the border-land proscenium, and the cause for the temporary collapse of Catholic life in early eighteenth-century Florida has become apparent. By 1763 when Florida was ceded to England, the Indian missions belonged to history, and after the retrocession in 1783 they were never successfully revived” (From: The Cross in the Sand, by Michael Gannon. University Press of Florida, Gainesville, 1983, pp. XII-XIII).
I don’t agree with the stupidity of “you are in stolen lands”, that communist use to destroy our American countries: on earth, every country comes from some sort of conquest; political societies are historical fact. It would be good for you to read the great Orestes Brownson on that point: he talks about those sentimental men who like to weep for lost nationalities. It needs to be said to them: “get over it, that’s human history, human condition”. The US is a historical fact, and that’s all you need to know. But there’s a big difference in the way different peoples do things… For me, as a Hispanic Catholic, it’s terrible to watch any kind of materialistic way of interpreting human reality. Very hard to swallow.
Excuse me for such a long comment… I needed to take that out of my system (hahahaha)…