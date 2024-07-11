Academics Have Contest To See How Many Times They Can Say ‘Racist’ In An Article: An IQ Story

His name wasn’t the first given, nor even the second. But it did appear. There was a special sense of anticipation waiting for his name to come. For you knew HE would arrive. The Ultimate Evil. It was inevitable he would, because the discussion was of intelligence and how not all peoples are equal in their possession of it. And how “vile” “racists” have the temerity to mention it, and, worse!, publish it.

Therefore, I don’t even have to say his name: you already know it.

The article, or rather article and podcast, was “Journals that published Richard Lynn’s racist ‘research’ articles should retract them” in Stat. The hersterical assault began with the scare quotes in the title and continued with shrieking gusto throughout the podcast and article.

I counted fifteen uses of racist, six racism, and eight race in the article alone. And that’s before we add in all the uses of bias and terms like lack of critical thinking, racial cleansing, Nazi, ridiculously bad (“but still being cited in medical journals to this day”), fringe (as in journals, right after complaining Lynn’s work appeared in the best journals, and how dare they), poor quality and practice, careless and so on and so forth. I didn’t tally words in the podcast, my ears being unable to withstand the aural battering of squeaky academics.

Anyway, they are mad that Lynn was allowed to publish, and now that he’s dead they want to make sure you know they are mad, and that they are better and more pure than Lynn, because some have mistaken Lynn for an academic, and they are academics, too. Or something. It’s hard to tell what their beef really is, because the whole is incoherent and self-contradictory.

My guess is that it’s a combination of Lynn’s and others’ expression of forbidden thoughts, and standard academic jealousy. Jealousy among academics is far stronger and more biting and nasty than between celebrities. These “racism”-users can’t stand a dead guy is still getting more air than they are.

It’s odd and worthy of consideration why academics will allow that some individuals are more or less intelligent than others, but it is forbidden to think that therefore some peoples are more intelligent than other peoples. Which would deductively follow, as long as we assume, which in fact happens, that like peoples tend to group together. Even in spite of egalitarians’ assiduous efforts at mixing them. We also need the premise that intelligence, however we are defining it, has some biological component. Which, all human history demonstrates, is a true premise.

Strike that. There is one exception to this rule. The peoples who are allowed to be thought different than others are whites, but only if those differences are negative. But you knew this.

Now I have written on IQ many times (here and blog/Substack, for example). I belong neither to the there-is-no-such-thing-as-IQ-if-it-hurts-“minorities” or the IQ-is-real-and-fixed-and-determinative camp. I am in the IQ-scores-are-useful-but-incomplete-measures-of-intelligence group. We say inferences made from IQ scores are usually too certain. Not wrong: too certain.

Our hersterical academics, in the first camp, say “There is no such thing as a culture-free test of cognitive ability.” But then they also imply that IQ scores are just fine, and that they know for certain-sure fact that they are perfectly uniformly distributed across countries, and therefore peoples.

The first contention is true, but the second false. They are right that all tests which measure intelligence necessarily have a cultural component, and that, therefore, raw comparisons of scores from these tests must be tempered by that knowledge. But they are wrong when they push uniformity, for it never appears in real life (only models).

That means if you compute the mean IQ for country A and compare it to the mean of differently cultured country B, the standard statistical methods used to quantify the difference and its uncertainty will be too sure of themselves. It’s not that the mean differences will be wrong per se, but more like the variability around that difference will be too narrow. Which is a modest correction, impossible to quantify because culture itself cannot be perfectly quantified, but not a wholesale damnation.

We also agree there are others difficulties with national-level IQ scores. Heterogeneity being the obvious. Comparing, say, the USA to Norway, without a truckload of caveats, is silly. And because of the unshakeable error in which people come to believe they have the intelligence close to the mean IQ score of the nation they happen to be in. If that were so, a man from the Belmont area of Detroit would suddenly becomes more intelligent once he steps on, say, Japanese soil. As long as he can get permanent residence status, that is. This is the Magic Dirt theory beloved of migration enthusiasts.

What our hersterical academics demand is for all of Lynn’s papers to be “retracted”. This is the word academics use for shunning. Retraction is a purely performative act these days, because once papers are released into the wilds of the internet, there is no possibility of pulling them back. But it would allow academics to avoid naming Lynn. They want his name erased from history. So that theirs appear brighter.

