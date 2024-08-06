Why Do Our Rulers Hate Us?

In England, fed up at last, a few hearty Englishmen took to the streets to demonstrate to their rulers that they were displeased with rulers’ behavior.
Rulers there, as here and elsewhere across the West, have concocted the idea that importing great masses of people, wholly unlike the natives, must be official policy. The numbers of imported persons is already large, growing larger, and shows only signs of accelerating. Here in the USA, for example, rulers announced they would “only” allow some two million more official aliens to cross the borders illegally each and every year. How many more on top the official number is a number no one knows.
There have been endless discussions of this. Many reviews of Camp of the Saints. Perpetual preposterous propaganda. Lies compounded with lies so bombastic they would make a timeshare salesman blush. Complaints. Hyperbole. Anger. On and on. Nothing changes. This you know.
But here is what you don’t know. In all this, the real question has never been answered satisfactorily. Why. Why are rulers doing this to the people they rule over? Why in the face of “migrant”-caused mayhems cataloged like these, with only the promise and certainty of more to come, why when there are so many good arguments against open borders, why when bloody experience has innumerable times proved the policies a failure, why do rulers persist?
Before we get to the Why, here (link) is an English lord demanding that police arrest British “rioters”, and demanding covid-like dramatic measures, which, he says, “The British public will back”. That’s the entire thing in miniature: he does not grasp that it is the British public which is protesting.
Here we have a genuine English lord who does not know nor love his own people. Amazing! How can that be?
Many say that rulers allow the flood of “migrants” because of greed. The unwelcome newcomers are cheap labor, which allow rulers and their oligarchic friends to steal more than they ordinarily could.
There is surely some truth in this, but this cannot be the whole of the explanation, or even a good part of it. The theft would only be at the margins, a few percentage points here and there on payrolls. And it ignores the costs, which include inflation from all the giveaways. In the end, the amounts rulers can grab would not seem worth it.
The next explanation, and a better one, is egalitarianism. Our rulers have thought through Equality, and arrived at the valid deduction, given that premise, that all peoples are the same, and should be made to be. Indeed, there are no peoples, just people, all interchangeable and equal except for circumstance. Adjust the circumstance to provide “an equal starting point” or “level playing field” and all peoples will turn out identical. And equally malleable.
The deduction is valid, given the premise. It is not a sound argument, though, because the premise is not only false, but absurd. And anyway, it is not entirely clear rulers believe it in all its particulars. They do believe it in general, in a vague sort of way.
A problem is that one can claim to be an egalitarian, and even believe it sincerely and ardently, but no one can be an egalitarian, because Equality is both false and stupid. All efforts to implement Equity (the natural end result of Equality) will and must fail. Claiming to be an egalitarian, and trying to put those beliefs into action, is like claiming people are no different than fish and forcing them to breathe underwater. You demand the people hold their breath for longer and longer periods of times until they give up their speciest idea of the necessity of gills. The drownings you cause are ascribed to malice and “hate”.
The targets rulers aim at can’t be hit, because they are illusory. But—and here comes what I think is the real reason for their apparent insanity, the genuine explanation of the Why—they cannot bear to admit that they are wrong and so have their authority challenged. They are addled, morally, spiritually and physically weak, strangely squeamish, but worldly powerful. They are effeminate. Effeminacy of Experts is the answer. Our rulers are effeminate Experts.
They are egalitarians, yes. About you; not about themselves. They have concluded it requires their unequal and obvious (to them) superiority to usher in the Utopia of Equity, a land of magic illuminated by Light Bearers. They have been told since birth that they are more gifted than the common man, to whom they are committed in theory to believe they are Equal to. This contradiction does not bother them. Through their uniform, global-in-scale schooling (this is crucial: blog, Substack), in ordinary and arcane matters, and through their ancestral connection with other elites who have been honing and perfecting their Theory, they become rulers and Experts.
Again, one cannot be an egalitarian in Reality. One can only play act as one. These rulers and Experts chant “We are all brothers.” But they know we are their cousins. They believe, since we are most like them, that we should act and believe like them. We do not. They put our behavior down to irascible stubbornness (clinging to guns and Bibles and belief). So we become their bitter enemies. This is because of the universal human rule that no one is hated more than a traitor. To them we are inveterate and incorrigible traitors. This is why they hate their own people above all others.
A prime exemplar is this physiognomic wreck of a ruler: he excuses all behavior of those most unlike him, reasoning that these strangers don’t know better. But he thinks his own people should. So he promises to crush all those most like him. Enjoying and embracing all contradiction, he says, “We will use violence to show these traitors that violence is never the answer.” (You may recall hearing versions of that.)
The lord was right, the devolving situation is like covid. Experts then did not admit error, either. They stifled and punished, as best they could, all opposition. They had (idiot) fear on their side then. Not so much now.
Our rulers have to go.
Not going to disagree with your conclusion that we need to get rid of our rulers. I 100% agree with that.
The simple truth is that they really truly are just afraid of being called racist. It has been beaten into westerners’ heads for so long that racism is the ultimate sin, that they (we) are more willing to destroy our society and tear it down than we are endure the shame of being called a mean ‘ol racist white guy.
Why, didn’t the KKK want to enforce law and order, too? And we don’t want to be like them, do we?
Proposal: “Our rulers have to go.”
Response: “Truer words have never been spoken.”
Our leaders take no interest in the problems they cause. Those problems are really features. If they were called problems, then solutions would have to be discussed. The problem, then, according to our leaders is our reaction to the wonderful diverse features that our leaders have so selflessly provided. They are happy to solve that problem.
Briggs, this is too pollyannaish. You are talking around the point. Kier Starmer demonstrates malice toward the British not just because of his effeminacy or his group-think or his false beliefs or his pride. He demonstrates malice toward the British because his OWNERS have malice toward the British.
Obviously the selection process for all Western leaders is tightly controlled. No-one is ever presented to the electorate who hasn’t been pre-vetted by the owners. All analysis of the thoughts and feelings of “leaders” misses the mark. These are not entrepreneurs, they are employees. These are not producers, they are actors. The malice is felt and demonstrated by the funders/controllers/order-givers.
Why did all Western leaders in lock-step force their citizens (of all colors) to endure lockdowns and forced masking and forced medication, with almost NO dissenters among the leadership class? It had nothing to do with their fears or feelings or expertise. They did it because they were ordered to do it. And the lack of exceptions to the rule shows how tight the control is.
These “leaders” will turn on a dime when ordered. They will promote any policy when ordered. They will adopt any “Narrative” when ordered.
The control is multi-faceted. From most direct (bribery and blackmail) to moderate (basic careerism) to indirect (organic social pressure). But the control is very, very tight and strong. These people do what they are told, always. And if they don’t, they can be quickly removed and replaced.
In the case of forced 3rd world immigration into previously white Western democracies, DECISIONS were made, long ago, to invade and undermine these countries via uncontrolled immigration of low-skilled military aged males from cultures unlikely to assimilate but rather likely to be destructive. DECISIONS were made to import rape gang types. These decisions were made well above the policians’ pay grade. The instructions to wave in the invaders have been consistently obeyed by all politicians in all parties, for 60 straight years.
This is not driven by confusion, or pride, or equality, or anti-racism. This is mandatory policy, set on high, and always followed slavishly by politicians.
Does Kier Starmer also feel hatred toward his fellow Britons? Sure. He hates them because his bosses/owners hate and fear them. He hates them for questioning him. He hates them for reminding him of his treason against England. But are his ACTIONS determined by his feelings? No. His actions are determined by the instructions he is given.
Why oh why do “our leaders” keep doing these obviously destructive things? Maybe they are confused, or upset? Nope. They do destructive things at the bidding of those who wish to destroy.
“Our rulers have to go.”
Our sins have to go.
Hagfish Bagpipe: Who are our rulers? What are our sins?
Thank you for writing this Mr Briggs.
It’s Marxism. It’s dark.
Ushered in under false pretences of guilt, sympathy and ‘virtue’.
Bait and switch:
Corrupt Media fuel the transmission of atrocious lies, Soviet style;
Islam is just one weapon;
Law is used by changing definitions to help the lies;
British citizens must pay the price.
Ditto any other Christian country.
Then it will be individual Christians.
It’s on each of us in the UK to tell the truth to power.
Where is Uncle Mike? Dav? Johnby john b()?
Rulers have more in common with each other and their struggle to remain in power than to
their subjects. Continuous wars drain the public treasury and act as a ‘flywheel’ on the peasant
economy; a perpetual money pump upward. Chaos and division are their guiding principals
and have been since the beginning of time. Only the poor and disconnected die in the trenches or are buried
in the ghetto rubble. A Cold War is the gift that keeps on giving hanging over every brief interval of peace. The
major powers only conduct wars that are mutually beneficial for the absolute control of domestic populations and
the dominance of natural resources held in the commons. They are all working in conjunction murder, torture and
blackmail are but tools to prod the boulder from the ledge.
Because their lord and master, Satan, hates us, and also them, but they masochisticly depend on him to feed their sinful addictions to power and pleasure.
How many gaudy gay fat demonic event opening ceremony public broadcasts and half-time shows and parades and ugly art projects do you need to finally realize this fact?
The dumbos at the bottom who support them and all the current things are indoctrinated in the errors of Russia; Communism. Equalism. Schism. Etc. Etc. And error compounds error. And when errors become creed and dogma reinforced for hundreds of years and an American flag, they follow and live out the illogic into insanity.
When you consider sticking your rooster into an asshole – love, or murdering children – freedom, or believe that nothing for no reason produced rocks that became fish, who turned into people, and when you explain away the complete inability of science to experimentally demonstrate the Earth’s presumed flying and twirling through space as due to magical forces that bend space and time and mass in imperceptible and immesurable ways thanks to invisible matter and energy hiding in other dimensions you cannot see, from which you make nonsensical assembly-line Hollywood superhero franchise comic book movies out of, where a man who puts on a dress can win gold medals punching women legally, then your entire society is going to go MAD, stark RAVING MAD! BRIGGS! YOU FOOL! Have you not realized all which must happen before the gods punish us???
Our rulers KNOW they have to GO! But they don’t want to! The JUDGEMENT scares them! They know they are screwed! So they do the only thing they know how – politics – hence why they are cozying up to, and signing treaties, with SATAN!!! That is what all their professional career Expurt advice screams out at them to do! The screams never stop! They are hanging themselves, and want to use us, the invaders, and the Russians, as material for the noose! It doesn’t matter how, they need you to help participate in their great euthanasia plan so that they can make a dignified exit as martyrs for the army of Hell where all are finally experiencing the best standard of equality they’ll ever have!!!
Johnno, that beats any of my best late-night drunken rants. I’m in awe.
Paraphrasing Rand Paul
They hate us because they fear us
> he excuses all behavior of those most unlike him, reasoning that these strangers don’t know better
If true, this just shows he’s a crypto-racist. 🙂 That many in Z-Anon kind of knew already, but it’s nice to get a concrete (if tentative) proof. 🙂
Charlie nailed it. Our “rulers” are not rulers. They are only foremen of the hidden rulers.
I can only add that hating us is a signal of status and a mark of belonging to the foreman class.
The question is how to get rid of the rulers without resorting to the debased methods they use in Gaza.
These people are the worst of the worst, while most people pursue interest such as sport, science, engineering etc…these people lust after just one thing…power over others and to dictate how they want the world to be.
In Britain the public have a right to remove the Starmer government because they never reached a majority of anything in the elections, they’re illegitimate yet the system allows them to rule?
The Americans should also de-legitimize the red and blue dichotomy by ticking none of the above then ask them nicely to vacate the Whitehouse when they try to hoodwink you by concocting a government.
People, they bluff you with this authoritarian dictatorial manner…look how they had puppies when a group walked into the hallowed halls of power on January 6th!
Power is never given only taken…go take you country back people.
Ditto all the above comments identifying fear as the primary driver of all the ruling class insanity. Their reaction to January 6th was the big eye-opener for me. If you can’t control what you fear, destroy it and replace it what you can control.