The Weak British Regime’s Over- Under-Reaction

So this squeezy squeaky gaunt gasping little apparatchik, obviously not suffering the burdens and responsibilities of possessing a great intellect, an Expert and functionary in the British Regime, a man calling himself the “Met Police Chief”, has threatened to arrest overseas whites who post mean tweets about the Regime.

By the way, it is not a coincidence that Squeaky’s counterpart in Liverpool is a woman as full of bluff and bluster as Squeaky and who looks identical to Squeaky (best shot here). Whatever caused that similarity must have been responsible to whatever happened to this female:

What man wants to take violence orders from a woman like this?

Anyway, the foreigners who the Regime lets flow in at ever-increasing numbers won’t be treated harshly. Those people the Regime will excuse almost any crime. No. The foreigners Squeaky means are people like you, dear reader, folks who do not reside in the once United Kingdom. “We will come after you,” squeaked Squeaky.

No he won’t. He’s lying. He is bluffing. He cannot carry out this girly threat.

The appalling Squeaky will arrest native (white, Christian) Brits who speak out against the Regime. And they will send these people to jail. Here is an effeminate-looking and sounding “judge” sentencing a man for being mean to twenty months in prison. For “hate”. The “judge”, knowing the cameras are on him and he himself is therefore going to be judged by the Regime, says to the man being tossed into the dungeons, “Your sentence is unavoidable.”

Unavoidable. Said the judge who can very well avoid this nonsense.

What a curious word to use. Especially considering the untold numbers of non-sentences being not-handed out to non-white, non-Christians in the UK who commit actual crimes (brutal meme on this). For instance (one of many), “An immigrant who raped a 13-year-old girl in the UK was allowed to walk free because he didn’t know rape was illegal.” Another comparison: a non-Christian “immigrant” assaulted an official, and got off because he doesn’t speak English, but a white man got twenty six months inside for “gesticulating” at Police. The Regime is even releasing real criminals early so that they can fit in protestors.

To counter that, here is a black man, speaking for England’s National Black Police Association saying “The evidence doesn’t show that there’s a two-tier system” of justice. There was no word from the National White Police Association. Likely because there is no National White Police Association. Any white man trying to form such an association would be arrested for “hate”. The list of such things goes on and on and on.

People who now only happen to be in the area where non-Regime approved activities happen are now being arrested. Just for watching what happens. That is, whites and Christians are being arrested. For instance, “Cameron Armstrong, 18, from Belfast, was charged with rioting despite his lawyer stating he had only gone to the area where protests were taking place ‘to have a look.’ Judge Rafferty said: ‘He doesn’t have to throw a petrol bomb or brick to be involved in disorder if he’s present at disorder.'” Yes, he does.

Here is the entire thing in miniature: a female cop holds onto a Brit as foreigners attack the Brit.

The Regime now refuses bail for onlookers arrested. That’s usually the harsh treatment reserved for multiple murderers.

Here’s a black African woman, with no Irish accent, who turns out to the mayor of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, who says people against inviting people like her into Northern Ireland are part of an “organised terrorist group.” Quite an accusation. She demands the Regime “take action now.” What action? Well, arresting her enemies. So that she might bring in more people like herself. Incidentally, do you, dear non-“racist” reader, have the right to move to her country and demand its people treat the natives who object to your moving in (and being given any number of gifts for having done so) as terrorists? Explain this to us.

Here’s a quiet-talking Expert, who looks like he suffered some trauma early in life in the boy’s lavatory, who is the Director of Public Prosecutions in England an Wales, saying he will arrest you if re-tweet words he thinks might be “hatred”. Not if you write the words yourself, but re-post them.

The black worshipping (the man kneels in awe of the race, as the picture heading today’s post proves) nervous ruler in charge of England has labeled all his enemies, which is about half the country, as “far right”. He vows to crack down on them, then crack down, then crack down some more until….what exactly?

Ah, good question. And so we come to our point.

Squeaky, like I said, is bluffing. He may not know he is bluffing, though I think he does. But if he does try arresting someone, say an American, for being mean to him online he will very quickly learn he is bluffing. Or if he soon does not try arresting people outside UK’s borders, he will be seen as all squeak and no muscle.

Any grandiose bluff that is called makes the bluffer appear weak, and in proportion to the size of the bluff. Squeaky’s bluff was large.

The judge’s “unavoidable” sentence, especially when non-sentences are being handed out to genuine criminals, and being seen to be not handed out, is not the act of a tough or hardened man. It is fearful overreaction. So is The Kneeler’s promise to punish all those who refuse to censor anti-Regime information. Like a mewling woman he cites “safety”. He means his own, though he might not yet be able to articulate his fear. He thinks that if he can just get people to shut up he himself will be safe. Here he is calling for blasphemy laws against Islam (main story). Not Christianity. Of course.

The British Regime’s actions are too much and too little. They could have gone out and shot “rioters”. Really cracked down. On all sources of trouble, including that caused by “immigrants.” But they can’t. They are squeamish. Their punishments are like sneaky teachers juicing a bad report card, adding false infractions, in the hopes that parents will take care of the unruly child.

This isn’t the end of their Regime (nor ours), but it seems clear that rulers will not have the stomach to endure a crisis. I don’t know when a crisis will come, or the shape of it, but if history has taught us anything, it is that they always do come.

