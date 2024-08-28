The Farcical Evangelical ‘Betrayal’ Argument Against Trump

This is a slow week, so I thought it would be amusing to look at a ham-fisted campaign the left is running to discourage Christian Trump voters. (As I was writing this, I saw Z-Man’s idea that this was due to the RATS, the Republicans Against Trump.) The idea is that because Trump would not, we hear, support a nationwide abortion ban, he must be punished. Such betrayal!
Legislation like this is, of course, all but impossible—can anybody truly believe the craven GOP, should they win everything, would pass a nation-wide abortion ban?—so that claiming Trump would not support this near-impossibility is of almost no meaning, a pure hypothetical. But this gives pure-at-heart evangelicals an excuse not to vote for Trump.
Here’s one example of many, a supposed evangelical bleeding out his heart (here is a thread with many examples of this same bot script):
Don’t believe me. Go to Twitter and do a search for “I am an evangelical voter in” (in quotes, just as you see), and you will see a slew of many fresh examples (click ‘Latest’).
One of the top ones is from some big-name evangelical named Benny Zeisloftythoughts, or some such thing. He says the news of Trump’s “leftward shift” is intolerable. He says “I refuse to reward betrayal with my vote.” Betrayal. All those accounts in the campaign use the same phrase (or very close to it): “I want to vote Trump. But his leftward shift/betrayal on abortion has forced me to withhold my vote.”
Many of these accounts are obvious bots. Some are like Loftythoughts, real folks who enjoy their positions in the polite controlled “opposition”. (Did Roe being canceled really hurt pro-life fundraising that much?) Since they refuse to vote for Trump, they are happy to have Harris voted in. Harris & Co. are at least consistent. They are pleased to have partial-birth, and even “live-birth” abortions. Which isn’t a betrayal, because they’ve been for these all along.
This turn of affairs allows purity evangelicals to remain unsullied by admitting they voted for Trump, a real concern for them, for then they have to suffer the opprobrium of their woke (or woke signaling) colleagues.
Now since this campaign became known (in the thread linked above), there are more people chirping up saying they will still vote Trump, even in the face of the news about absurd, never-to-come abortion legislation. But since many of these folks use the same language, you’ll have to scroll back a day or two before the con was exposed if you want to see the bots and limp wristers.
You’ll recall last week we gave arguments why Christians could vote for Trump (blog/Substack), in answer to an article by Ed Feser. Here, from a thread I did on Twitter, is an amplification of why the idea of only voting for Trump in swing states is suboptimal.
Potential difficulties of voting for a write-in candidate in Blue states and barely voting for Trump in Swing states. We all take it as granted that no Reality-loving person can vote for the left.
1) Blue state rulers will go more blue, encouraged that Trump, who espouses some right-wing ideas, is more unliked than he actually is. Unless write-in candidates get an overwhelming number of votes (they won’t), rulers will ignore the numbers.
2) A bare Trump victory in Swing states will have to be more than bare, given how common the left cheats (“fortifies”). And this election there are more potential swing states than typical.
3) A bare popular vote victory in Swing states again encourages the left, or leads them to dispute the election (“Russian interference!”, “Days of rage”, etc.).
4) Voting for a write-in might cause Trump to lose the overall popular vote, which though he wins the Electoral College, again encourages the left in ways we have already seen.
5) A “landslide” Trump win discourages the left, and the many GOP members who wish they could be Democrats, or are in spirit. A landslide can drive them somewhat right, at least for a time.
6) The right sitting out, or protest voting, in the hope it will punish the GOP and cause them to reform their ways won’t work. Many in the GOP are Never Trumpers. Leaders will see they lost some on the right, but will conclude that they (a) the lost were Never-Trumpers themselves, or that (b) the lost will have no choice but to vote them in future, even with the flawed platform. They will say “We will fix the platform after you elect us.” Which, of course, they will not.
(7; There was no 7. I forgot 7. Math is hard.)
8) A better idea is to reject as forcefully as possible the left’s candidates, and then encourage Trump to see the light (he has become more right through time), or to create a new party.
9) Besides the other obvious reasons for Trump over the others, do not forget that Trump, for no sane or good reason, drives the left mad. The more their madness is exposed, the better it is for us.
10) The more real votes Trump gets, the harder the left has to cheat, if it is determined to fortify the election to completion. And the harder it cheats, the more it is obvious it has cheated, which weaknes their authority.
This is IT folks!
This is THE election!
What makes this election night unlike any other night?
On all other nights we voted for the lesser evil, and on this night there is only greater evil.
On all other nights we voted in person, on this night, and probably several days after, we can mail in our ballots which shall be counted for several more days.
On all other nights, we needed proper identity, but in this night, no more! Trust the system!
On all other nights we felt certain that we could try again in 4 years, and on this night we don’t even know if we’ll have another 4 years!
We have said the same thing about every other night ritualistically for a long long time now, but THIS TIME we really really mean it!
We must practice the same democracy that has been destroying democracy for decades now!
But THIS time! It’ll work! 47th times the charm! A 4 & a 7! Good Vegas odds!
Let’s hope the House of Zion can overcome their civil war with the Lefty Jews and rig it in our favor if they want that war with Iran under Trump rather than a Kamala Palestine! This division means we have a chance! This night is different! This night, all our adversaries are in each others way! This night, there is only Monkeypox! The possibility of a widespread cyberattack taking down the electric grid and voting machines, necessitating more nights of counting! The Night of a thousand long state of emergencies! A Night of a riot to remember with our loved ones by the warmt of a burning Wal Mart! The Dark Night where we have to VOTE HARDER than EVAR!!!
Have you ever voted contrary to your best interest to send a message? After the election, did you feel like your message was received? Or did all the pundits explain that the results sent a message exactly opposite of your intended message? This Edward Feser fellow is politically clueless, and verbosely so.
If Trump loses in November, the message will be cast as Trump wasn’t sufficiently pro-baby-murder. End of story.
Trump has proven to me that he knows how to win elections. He won in 2016, and then again in 2020, the latter by a landslide. (Don’t forget that 20% of the voters in states that mailed out ballots willy-nilly to all registered voters admitted to voting at least twice, by voting ballots signed by others. What percentage of that 20% do you think voted for Trump?)
My advice is to stop second-guessing Trump, he knows what he is doing. Running for potus is a nasty business, if you don’t enjoy the sausage-making process, get out of the overheated industrial kitchen.
Trump will win in a landslide again iff that 20% cheating rate from 2020 can be reduced significantly.
The Bible is full of flawed men used by God for a purpose. I could see the hand of God at work during Trump’s presidency; I can see the hand of Satan at work in Kamala Harris.
Milton, Amen.
Trump will win, positively, with no way that anyone could skew the election. See this election as the last opportunity for America to see how our country could have been. Trump will do good in many ways and people will be thinking that the good old days are back, but they will not be back. So many opportunties and time have been given to all to honor the only Living God, and they have not been received but by some. Now is the time to get our own selves right with Him in and through His Son, Jesus Christ, by the Holy Spirit. Difficult times are coming. Be prepared in Christ. Be His witness as led of and by the Holy Spirit. Receive God our Father’s loving and fathering of you and yours.
Two Bystanders: ” Interesting words you write, dear lady, but have you no concern, no worry?” “That I do have somewhat, but I am counting on the faithfulness of God to see us through …. even to the multiplying of the meeting of needs as needed.”
God bless, C-Marie
Reason number nine sealed the deal for me the first time. It hasn’t gotten any less attractive – he drives all the wrong people nuts.