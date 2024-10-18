Trust The Models: Rare Candy Podcast

I was on the Rare Candy podcast earlier this week. Fun discussion of the over-seriousness of science, the over-reliance on models, and much more. They tell me that they have done work on remote viewing. I haven’t had time to look into that yet, but they have an article on their Substack about it.
They asked an excellent question at the end, paraphrased as Since you’re Catholic, Briggs, how can you reconcile your interest in psychic phenomena with your religion?
Easy. The “magic” I practice is all fake, in the branch called “mentalism”, which is the art of fooling people into thinking you have psychic powers. Necessary, absolutely necessary, training before you begin the search for any real or genuine effects.
The reason is obvious: there has been a ton of cheating, and of researchers fooling themselves. You’d think it would be difficult for people to be fooled, especially if they are looking for possible paths of “sensory leakage”. You would be wrong. Quite wrong.
It’s easy. I have a small library of books, magazines, and pamphlets discussing a myriad, and more than a myriad, of ways to cheat. The most innocent appearing situation can be loaded against you through more angles than you can look.
Surprising, maybe, is that the easiest way to fool people is to use no “gaffs” at all (no tricks which need some apparatus or gimmicked tool), in something called a “cold reading”. Briefly, it’s a way of using subtle feedback from the victim to convince them that you “revealed” to them what they told you. The more someone wants to believe in your “powers”, the easier this is. But it can work even on those who are hardened skeptics, especially if you can frame demonstrations as “science”.
I think there’s a line about the biggest dupe being the quack himself. Or some such thing. Meaning the easiest person to fool is yourself, especially in areas like psychic research, where, really, few or nobody has any idea what is going on. Which maybe is nothing. We identify patterns that aren’t there with frightening ease.
What’s lacking is a viable metaphysics. Materialism doesn’t work for psychic powers. Which is to say, all the easy paths to convey information, using some form of energy which must be necessary is materialism is true, have been ruled out. One can always claim, like cold fusion people do, that the effect is just a little smaller than thought, that it’s still there, hiding yet. But this convinces no one but true believers.
One thing I’m certain of is that you can trust no result which is touted because of its wee P. You should never believe any study because it has a wee P. These are never evidence for any hypothesis.
I have been thinking of doing a class about this, maybe on line. I want to walk people through experiments that can try themselves. Maybe I write a separate post about this and see if there’s an interest. Let me know.
Apple feed of the podcast. Instagram feed of the podcast.
One of my favorite scenes in the original ” Ghostbusters” ( the funny one), had the Venkman character; Bill Murray, administering an E.S.P. test.
The Amazing Randy’s foundation still offers a million dollar prize to anyone able to prove they have psychic powers. Fifty years, and nobody’s claimed it yet.
Randy made a fool of Yuri Geller more than once on live TV, and yet Geller still made a mint fooling people.
People want to be fooled.
In fourth grade my teacher demonstrated her psychic powers to the class. She told us she was going to leave the room for one minute, during which we were to quietly pick a number between one and ten, which she would discover, telepathically, when she came back. When she returned, she looked around, then went to one kid, apparently picked randomly, and laid her hands on the sides of his head. After closing her eyes for a moment, she told us the number, and she was right! She had read the kid’s mind! We were all dumbfounded. Then she revealed the trick. Before class, she had recruited that kid as a shill. When she put her hands on the sides of his skull, he tensed his jaw muscles the magic number of times, which she could feel but we couldn’t see. Nine-year-olds are probably easier to fool than adults, but it was a lesson in how easy it is to be tricked when you want to believe and you’re not looking for fraud.
“Maybe I write a separate post about this and see if there’s an interest. Let me know.”
WHAT??? And deprive you of your opportunity to exercise and test your psychic abilities???
Yes please on the class/article! You could call it “debugging humans”, a topic I’ve recently been pondering.