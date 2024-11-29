Russia’s New Paradigm — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

When Thomas Kuhn released his famous book The Structure of Scientific Revolutions in 1962, it riled a lot of people. Mostly those who were wedded to the old way of looking at things, an Old Paradigm, and couldn’t look at data in any other way, which prevented them from seeing anything they weren’t already looking for.

This causes problems when the Old Paradigm doesn’t adequately answer new questions posed by outsiders. Eventually, there comes a time when the Old Paradigm still rules, nominally, but it has lost its ability to sustain belief. At the same time, the nascent, emerging New Paradigm is not fully visible to all, and thus it too lacks a public united in belief. Thus, this period, this interregnum, produces a vacuum of power.

This vacuum, when it revolves around the scientific nature and conduct of war, is a very dangerous thing. Those times can produce chaotic and even deadly results. Think of August, 1945. The events of that month have ruled the scientific-military world for the past 80 years. The ironclad rules that emerged from that time (e.g. Mutual Assured Destruction) have shaped everything in international relations since that time. But that Old Paradigm has been fading from view. At least, to those who have been looking at it closely. It is evident, at least to me that a New Paradigm is emerging.

And in fact, that moment has already come. The new paradigm has finally emerged. Not that it wasn’t already here. But it has now been revealed to a global viewership. The question is, has anyone near the Western Big Red Button noticed this changing of the guard? A guy named Vlad has.

Let’s say you find yourself scheduled for a gunfight. Better have three things available. First, of course, a gun. Loaded, preferably. Second, a faster hand. Third, truer aim. Now let’s examine the state of those involved.

Does the West have a gun? Well, maybe. But is a blunderbuss a credible threat? And is it even currently loaded? These points can be debated. But the other guy seems to have something better. And he just demonstrated it. More on that later.

Now, to the matter of the faster hand. Does the West still have it? Can it launch its load without undue preparation? And hesitation? In a first strike, of course, the first mover has the advantage. He is also then the aggressor. By definition. Maybe he is justified. Maybe not. That judgment belongs to the onlooking crowd. They are the potential jury. Joe and his handlers are seeking to provoke their opponent into making the first move. But only in a local area, and not in a global fashion.

Regardless of Joe’s intent (if he even has a coherent one), the real question is the third one mentioned; who has the truest aim? You can have a Gatlin Gun and still miss your mark, while Sgt. York only needs one shot.

We are in the midst of a Paradigm Shift. A time when the old rules become irrelevant as the new rule descends upon our common landscape. Basically we are witnessing two poker players engaged in a very high-stakes game of winner-take-all. At least one of them is, by definition, bluffing. And as the cards are shown, the bluffer jumps up, and claims his opponent is cheating. Now they are about to square off in a gunfight.

That’s what has happened this past week. The cards were shown. The only question now is, will the bluffer challenge the winner to a gunfight? And if so, does he have the three things I mentioned above?

Here’s the lead-up to last week. Joe, or his Gang, have decided to continue to poke the Bear. They perceive there is no risk in this, as the Bear has not responded in rage to any previous provocations. He has simply matched the raise, at each stage of the game. No roars of pain, no epithets of reprisal. He simply meets the bet. The West then, in typical Western fashion, raises the bet again, and hopes that the Bear will fold, or try and flip the table in rage, while Joe reaches for his sawed-off shotgun. In ‘self-defense’, of course. But Joe seems oblivious to the fact that he doesn’t really have the right weapon to kill the Bear.

Why would Joe do this? Because it’s all he can do. All he holds is a pair of deuces. If the game goes to a final call and show, Joe would lose. So, before that final call comes, Joe has to provoke the opponent into doing something rude. He has to get the opponent to violate the rules of the Marquis of Queensbury that govern the game. The rules of the Old Paradigm. The MAD Rules Based Order, as they are known to all those watching this game.

But now the new Paradigm has emerged. There is a new player who has refused to fall for the outrages of a dealer who deals from the bottom of the deck. A deck he has stacked with wildcards and Jokers. A deck designed to ensure the opponent has to fold, because Joe seems to be able to raise the bet at every round. He seems to have a printing press available that meets each response. At some point, every opponent runs out of dough. They either have to fold, or flip the table. Which leads to the showdown in the street. Where Joe (and his assassins) win. Think of the Maidan, and all those roof-top snipers.

But this time, Joe’s opponent remains calm. He hasn’t run out of money. He’s matched every raise. He’s remained calm, and now, at this point, he has matched Joe’s latest raise but raised it back by shoveling a big pile into the pot. A huge raise of the bet. Joe looks stunned. The Bear has shoved a new Paradigm onto the table. And it looks like he may shove it down Joe’s throat, if Joe doesn’t take the hint.

Translation. The West has continued to increase the violations of Russian sovereignty. The latest violation was the western allowance for Ukraine to use longer-range Western missiles to throw onto actual Russian turf. Missiles that can theoretically reach Moscow. Missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Which you cannot discern until they land.

Wanna wait for that telegram? Or do you respond in-flight, in-kind? That’s what Joe is wanting. He wants the Bear to respond in rage, in Europe, thus giving Joe the justification of launching a full strike on the Russian nation. In self-defense, of course.

Why would Joe do that? Simple. He hasn’t got any more ammo for the gun he brought to the fight. At least, something other than a nuke in the last chamber. The other chambers are already empty. This is all he’s got left. The Big Red Round. And he wants to deliver it before Donald gets installed because he’s afraid Donald will fold. He’s afraid Donald won’t continue to provoke the Bear like Joe has done for the last four years. And in any case, because Joe seems to think the Bear won’t retaliate on a massive scale.

Why does Joe think that? Because the Bear has refused to respond in kind for the last four years. And because Joe wants to hand all of this off to Donald as a means of keeping the provocation game going. Joe thinks that, at the very least, the Bear won’t hit America with his own Big Red round.

But here’s the problem for Joe. The Bear can now beat Joe’s bluff. The Bear just showed his new gun. He just responded to the latest goading of western missiles by unleashing his new six-gun. But doing this in a very calm manner.

Now it’s Joe’s turn to decide whether to respond in rage. Does he go out in the street with the Bear? If he does, he now knows that the Bear is ready to draw. And based on this week’s occurrence, the bear can shoot very fast. And very straight. But here’s the scary part for Joe; the Bear’s gun shoots the equivalent of Big Red rounds, without the radioactive smoke.

Here’s the reality of what I’m trying to impart. Vlad the Bear has just unleashed, in public view, his new strategic (but non-nuclear) weapon. A gun that is faster and more accurate than Joe’s red-rounds, but which can deliver equal or greater devastation. Without radioactive results.

And here’s the only relevant question for Joe: will the Bear wait for Joe to make the first move next time? Or will he take Joe and his Gang out now?

Now? Yes, as in now, in this dangerous time between the election and the inauguration. After all, that’s what this is all about. Joe is trying to saddle Donald with a continuance of the Poke-The-Bear game that makes all this money for his MIC Gang, our real rulers. After all, that’s how he got the job in the first place. His total willingness to cater to the rape of the American taxpayer, for the benefit of the Imperial (MIC) Oligarchy is what got him the job in the first place. And his last act in this job is to make sure that this rapacity continues unabated.

So here’s the problem, for Donald, as well as for you and me. Vlad has just unveiled a weaponry paradigm that flips the previous eighty years of history. A history that says that we, as the possessors of nuclear hegemony, can rule the world by fear. After all, we can nuke you. And we’ve shown we will. And everyone has assumed, since August 1945, that the Empire’s strategic (atomic) might was matched at the tactical (conventional) level of war.

This previous presumption, on the part of the Rest of the World (ROW), has enabled the Empire to rape both the ROW and its own ‘citizens’ for this whole time. How? Simple. Use conventional air power to destroy any lesser powers, and taxation of ‘citizens’ to fund this air power. And here’s the clincher. The Empire makes sure never to go head-to-head with anyone who has their own real air-power. Or nukes. In which case your impotence is never revealed.

Which brings us to today. And today, guess who has Nukes? And also air-power? And not just that, they have superior air power. As in hypersonic platforms that are unmatched by any other nation. A platform that doesn’t need nuclear or even conventional explosives for the warhead. These weapons are so fast that they can’t be detected, let alone be stopped. Now everyone can see the emperor has no clothes.

The Old Paradigm was ruled by the physics of Energy = Mass x C^2. The mass there was a lump of fissile metal, a lump almost entirely converted to energy. Very efficient conversion. The speed of delivery was not the mainstay of the equation. But it is in the New Paradigm. Take a mass of non-fissile metal and hurl it at hyper-speed, and you can produce impact energy nearly equivalent to a tactical nuke, via the physics Energy = (Mass/2) x Velocity^2, where speed (velocity) is now the mainstay. And without the radiation (and the accompanying public denunciation).

In other words, you can now use non-nuclear weapons to achieve strategic ends, without the blowback. Which is exactly what the Bear demonstrated this past week at the Yuzhmash Complex in Ukraine last week, the former production center of most of the USSR’s nuclear weapons production. And the site where the last of the Ukrainian war production facilities currently are (were) located.

The newest weapon system is known as ‘the Grove’. An intermediate range missile that can reportedly contain up to 36 sub-munition warheads, each independently targetable. Kinetic kill-vehicles, traveling at hypersonic speed. Vehicles that can penetrate even to the deepest bunkers (as Yuzhmash was) and destroy them by the shock wave resulting from the Velocity side of the Momentum equation. The more speed, a lot more energy.

Once again, leave it to Russian math and physics geniuses. If radioactivity is the political problem, then dump that lump. Subtract the plutonium. Load up on Iron-ium. Change the mass. But step on the gas.

The Bear seems to be saying ‘I don’t need to escalate this situation to a nuclear level, because I can defeat your efforts, conventional or nuclear, with my New Paradigm weapons. Weapons that, with their hyper-speed and force, can both defend our homeland, and destroy your threats’.

Therefore, it is now up to the West to decide whether to risk escalating this battle without having the weapons to win it. It appears that the Bear may be calling our hand. And we have nothing left in our arsenal to raise his call. Except the Big Red Button.

Is the Bear bluffing? Can he really defeat the Big Red Button? Is the West that confident? Or worse, that stupid? Either way, we need to pray that the Bear can do it. By means of his non-nuclear New Paradigm.

We’ve had our 80 years of owning the Old Paradigm. Look where it’s gotten us. And the rest of the world. Like them, I’m more afraid of our real rulers than I am of Vlad. Let’s let someone else drive for a while. I need to go fix up my house.

Pray, all you real patriots. Root for the Bear. Oremus!

