Register Your Predictions For 2025!

My Dear Friends and Despised Enemies, Happy New Year.

As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We looked at how well we did last year on Tuesday. Better than in 2023, but nothing to brag about. I predict we’ll do better this year. But recall I bombed in my prediction last year.

Rules:

Number your predictions, using numbers, like this. Limit your predictions to 3 (THREE), a number less than 4 (FOUR). No sports or other celebrity tittle tattle. Attach a probability word if you are less than certain. Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific. The winner will be announced New Years Eve.

These need not be politics! Feel free to cast your mind on the sea of ideas and see what you net. If you’re going to guess Trump assassination (which I anticipate some will), give us details. Poison? Bomb? NPR piped into this shower every morning?

We’d all be grateful if you included one prediction covering your area of experience. Fun and educational for the rest of us.

Obviously, this post did not come in time to register the prediction “More terrorism from Official Victims on US soil”, but you are of course free to suggest the total number during the course of the year.

My guesses:

It is tempting beyond my ability to ignore to see this as the year in which many more tire of Official Victims and the pervading automatic deference and obsequiousness to Official Victims. DIE is still with us, and will remain because it is the law of the land. But among the people, less automatic reticence when dealing with Official Victim crimes. This may be wishcasting on my part, coming so close to the new terror attacks. But it is true that as whites dwindle in the population, the greater the pressure they will face to act in their own interests. The immediate after-war generation that was so horrified of difference, leading them to falsely insist no differences exist, is fading fast. My prediction is we’ll see some concrete, loud verification of this, of a kind that will be immediately apparent. Such as drastically culling or suspending H1Bs, or some high-ish official saying after an incident, “They are just like that.” The bird flu panic that are trying to juice won’t catch on, though they’ll certainly give it the old college try. They’ll also float “Covid is still with us”, and anything else that can be made to sound scary. Like UFOs. This is not a conspiracy, merely the effects of Experts seeking attention. There is a small chance this is the year in which somebody mistakenly announces to great hype AI has reached “sentience.” It won’t, I think, be an AI worker, because they should know better. It will be an academic in another field, like psychology or neurology or something similar. The academic, or team of them, will say AI passed some test (greater than the Turing), or it is reached some calculation density, or some other drivel that means we now have to give AI “rights”.

If you think your skills are tops, or if you know someone who fits that description, register your or their perspicacity for all to see and verify!

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: \$WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank. BUY ME A COFFEE.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

