Surgeon General Demands Label War Against Wine

Warning! Do not hit thumb with hammer. Warning! Do not drink this bottle of cement-cleaning acid. Warning! The hot coffee is hot. Warning! Everything you see, touch, taste, small, or feel might contribute to your death.

I have quoted these words from Mark Twain many times: I quote them again in answer to the soon-to-be-ousted Surgeon General who wants to put Warning! labels on anything that contains alcohol.

There are people who strictly deprive themselves of each and every eatable, drinkable and smokable which has in any way acquired a shady reputation. They pay this price for health. And health is all they get for it. How strange it is. It is like paying out your whole fortune for a cow that has gone dry.

Some read that as an excuse for indulgence and gluttony, which it assuredly is not. The idea of moderation is built into it. Twain was complaining of the Longhouse, of scolds, or busybodies, of the pinch-face shrews who got our very Constitution amended to ban alcohol.

Funny that happened a Century ago. Plenty of time for people to have forgotten the madness of it. And to try it again.

Before we get to the report, it’s well to remember that nobody drinks “alcohol”. We drink beer, we enjoy wine, we sip the very water of life. It is also true that everybody alive, and even exceptions like Joe Biden, knows that drunkenness is bad. There is no reason in the world to “raise awareness” or to warn about excessive drinking which is already known and acknowledged by every living, and even every undead, soul.

The Surgeon’s General report didn’t have much direct evidence about “alcohol”, and instead pointed to papers which were supposed to have that evidence. The first touted reference was to “Proportion and number of cancer cases and deaths attributable to potentially modifiable risk factors in the United States, 2019” by Islami and others in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Only that paper didn’t have anything direct, either, pointing to still other papers. There were a sparsity of those, too, in alcohol-cancer ties.

The first reference to alcohol-cancer I could find was to “Proportion of cancer cases and deaths attributable to alcohol consumption by US state, 2013-2016” by Sauer and others in Cancer Epidemiology. Finally, I thought, we’re getting somewhere. But where?

The Methods say they looked at a survey which asked people how much they drank and whether they had cancer. But they converted everything into one “risk” number, and we never learn how much drinking is “linked” to cancer; instead they implied that any drinking is bad. They also use direst causal language in their conclusion about their correlational model and say this-and-such number of cancers were because of drinking. A no no.

Now no one would, or should, be surprised to learn that drunks contract liver or esophageal cancer, but it does not follow that therefore the sober are “at risk” because of modest drinking. Yet the attitude is the opposite. Take the doctor on Twitter who repeatedly chirped “No amount of alcohol is safe.”

Or take the Surgeon General himself (I am assuming his pronouns, a dicey move under his watch). He says “scientific evidence demonstrates a causal relationship between alcohol use and increased risk for at least seven different types of cancer”. And that the “risk may start to increase around one or fewer drinks per day”. Or fewer? See the way he implies any amount is “unsafe”?

That attitude is found among Experts. Look at this very carefully titled peer-reviewed Lancet paper “No level of alcohol consumption improves health” by Robyn Burton and Nick Sheron. Think about that title before reading more. This is one of the main papers in that journal’s Global Burden of Disease project.

They say (my emphasis):

The conclusions of the study are clear and unambiguous: alcohol is a colossal global health issue and small reductions in health-related harms at low levels of alcohol intake are outweighed by the increased risk of other health-related harms, including cancer.

A curmudgeonly diffident petulant not-so-scientific way to say low levels of alcohol are good for you.

Another paper the Surgeon General mentions is “Alcohol consumption and site-specific cancer risk: a comprehensive dose–response meta-analysis” by Bagnardi and others in British Journal of Cancer. (Thanks to Paul Fischer for digging this up.)

They open saying “Alcohol is a risk factor for cancer” of various kinds. But their main findings are (again my emphasis) “Relative risks (RRs) for heavy drinkers compared with nondrinkers and occasional drinkers were 5.13 for oral and pharyngeal cancer” and etc. etc. for other cancers. So again not all alcohol is bad for you.

All this is besides the voluminous evidence proving modest amounts of wine are good for you. Christopher Snowden is particularly good on this.

