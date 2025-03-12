Magnetically Created Lesions In The Brain & Telekinetic Movement Of M&Ms

Stick with me today, my friends. There is an important lesson buried in the madness, with a wider application than is at first apparent. A reader asked me to look at the paper below, and I thought some others might be interested.

The M&Ms made in Hackettstown, NJ are white, red, orange, yellow, blue, green, pink, purple, and brown. A typical bag has about 56 M&Ms. Some autist counted, if you can believe it, and discovered about 14% of a pack are yellow. That makes about 8 yellows per bag.

Let’s suppose we get a large number of these bags and pat and lay them flat, with the main writing right side up. Then we carefully cut each bag down the middle, moving individual candies one way or the other as the knife gently pushes them. Each side will thus have roughly 28 candies, and also about 4 yellows. Whatever the number, we count the total yellows and the yellows per side and note whether the left side has more yellows than the right.

With me so far? We won’t see what side has more yellows until we cut the bag open. That’s crucial.

That’s only the end of the experiment.

Here’s the beginning: before we ship the bags from factory, from wherever you are, concentrate and move the yellow M&Ms so that they all gather on the left side of the bag. You will use your powers of micro-telekinesis to do this. Telekinesis is the ability to move objects using only your mind. Small objects, too, given the “micro”. So it won’t take much effort.

There will be all kind of chaotic forces acting on the candies in the manufacturing process, most of them small and subtle. You will thus not need to exert much force to push the yellows left.

We’ll have a gross of bags sent to volunteers, and have the bags cut open and counted by impartial judges. I’ll do the statistics. There’s some fancy bits having to do with ties and odd numbers that I won’t bore you with, but rest assured that only the best test, with the weest P-values, will be used.

Now all this might sound asinine to you. How in the world am you supposed to “reach out” hundreds, even thousands, of miles away, and push around some yellow blobs you can’t see?

But see if this simple substitution makes the silly sound suddenly sane: instead of yellow M&MS, make it the output of a random number generator. No—a quantum random number generator! Concentrate and move the quantum particles and manipulate the quantum forces so that more 0s than 1s appear. It’s quantum! Spooky! Eerie!

In other words, you become the hidden variable in the no-hidden-variables system. (If you know, you know.)

This swap is not your uncle sergeant Briggs’s bright idea: it’s from the authors of the peer-reviewed paper “Enhanced mind-matter interactions following rTMS induced frontal lobe inhibition” by Morris Freedman and others in Cortex.

They zapped people’s brains with magnetics, because why not, “to induce reversible brain lesions in the left medial middle frontal region in healthy participants.”

Reversible.

The newly enlesioned volunteers were then invited to use their broke-brained micro-telekinesis “to influence the numerical output of a portable Random Event Generator (REG) that produced 0s and 1s with equal probability”. Only not with equal probability: not when the mind looked into the electronic quantum beastie and began pushing it around. They say.

The 0s and 1s were coded to slide an arrow on a computer screen left or right. People were instructed to “push” the arrow with their mind, in exactly the same way you can will push M&Ms.

The “Random Event Generator” was acquired from Psyleron, Inc. I naturally looked them up. They sell the REG-1, which they insist “is a quantum mechanical device, and thus is not affected by normal external physical forces. Its output is fundamentally random and impossible to predict.”

I don’t know how much they cost, because they’re out of stock, but I do know the better versions come in a handy aluminum case. (My guess is they use a diode near its breakdown voltage.)

I also know that not one person in a thousand can look at a circuit board and tell what its components are or what their function is. That being so, how can a person ignorant of what part of the electronics is responsible for putting out the 0s and 1s “push” it with their minds correctly? Pushing on the power supply, for instance, would do zipadeedoodah to the 0s and 1s, though it might sink the voltage. How do people know not to push too much? Or how much is enough? Yet Psyleron says their devices can be pushed even when unseen, even when located miles away. Like the M&Ms.

But it’s all quantum! And therefore any curious results can be put down to mysterious forces.

Or bad statistics. Here at last is the point. After a lot of statistical manipulation, they found a wee P-value. Sort of: “This significant effect was found only after we applied a post hoc weighting procedure aligned with our overarching hypothesis.”

Ah.

Don’t take these criticisms as applying only to psychic experimentation! They apply everywhere statistics are used to “prove” cause. You must watch/read this lecture for why this is all unbelievable.

Our authors spent a lot time on the theory behind how broke brains can enhance or block psychic powers, which is part of a causal explanation, and so in their favor. But they never bothered to explain how brains, given temporary lesions or lesion-free, can do what no other power on earth has so far been found to do. They brush all this aside, never even speaking of it, and say weird statistical manipulations are sufficient to prove these causes must exist.

That happens, I repeat, everywhere. We saw it yesterday with the claim a tiny bit o’ butter causes cancer. How? Never mind! Look at our statistical manipulations and wee P-value instead!

Statistics are not going to find cause. Finding, and demonstrating causal mechanisms, is going to find cause. As I always say, that part is brutal hard work.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: \$WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank. BUY ME A COFFEE.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

