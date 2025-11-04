Little Nate’s Plan To Save The World

Guffaw is not a word met on the street, but is seen in books and other literary matter, and until last week I had never heard anybody say it.

I said it. Or, rather, made a noise like it, revealing the word, to my surprise, to be onomatopoeia.

The noise-word spontaneously emerged after reading Little Nate Cofnas write, and write in full and great earnestness and in service to his Grand Plan to save the west, that “Liberal Elites Care about Facts and Logic“.

Maybe you, too, guffawed, or perhaps snortled, or brayed, or even, as they used to say, barked out laughter.

Little Nate’s idea is that liberal elites can, in the language of epidemiologists, be exposed to facts and logic about ineradicable human differences and so can come to believe, as we do, that therefore peoples cannot be made the same. And when the realization hits, thus ends Wokeism.

Warming to his favorite theme, which is his superior intelligence, Little Nate tells us:

Advances in science and philosophy always reach intellectual elites first, and sometimes trickle down to the plebeians over the course of decades or centuries. Smart people have far more influence than dumb people over the culture. The former are more likely to gain political power and create effective, knowledge-generating institutions. So public discourse tends to reflect the views of the cognitive elites.

Public Discourse from our Cognitive Elites is: PREGNANT MEN, WOMEN KILLING OFF THEIR KIDS, DIE, COVID PANIC, “CLIMATE CHANGE”, OPEN MIGRATION, GLOBALISM, WHITE HOUSE REMODELING (!), SCIENTISM, many other similar inanities and, of course, EQUITY, the utopian state that will arise after those with mighty brains are put above us to direct our affairs along scientific lines.

Perusing this list, to lesser untrained uncredentialed unacademic minds like mine it would seem there is a problem with liberal elites and their ability to use facts and logic. But perhaps this is an illusion caused by insufficient intelligence. Little Nate will correct us.

He got to his conclusion from this starting point:

Wokism is based on the following logic: Empirical premise (equality thesis): All races and sexes have on average the same innate distribution of socially relevant traits. Moral premise (moral equality): All people have an equal right to achieve their potential. Conclusion (wokism): The persistence of massive group disparities presents us with a moral emergency to fix the environment and bring about equality of outcome.

Little Nate has a Big Problem. He holds in his magnificent cranium a perplexingly strange thought: he wants Liberal elites to use facts and logic to reason themselves out of the belief they used facts and logic to reason themselves into. A belief to which they are now deeply committed to the point where the state of Equality is as taken from God himself. Or the Universe, in a manner never explicated, given liberals do not hold with intellectual powers greater than their own.

Can liberals, using facts and logic, find a way back to Sanity and Reality? Well, why not? Men err and sin, yet mistakes are corrected and repentance found. And sometimes the paths back to the light are found using facts and logic. But not that often. Something more is almost always needed.

Little Nate himself knows his syllogism wasn’t always so. Liberals, like Realityists, used to know, and more importantly acknowledge, the obvious: that peoples differ in unchangeable ways. Indeed, Little Nate presents a quick history of how liberals, beginning with truths known to all mankind for all time, and even running to the eugenics versus dysgenics debate a century ago, used facts and logic to reason themselves into Fantasy. Because why?

Because they had that other premise, which was itself the logical deduction of Enlightenment principles, which was community of property. Equity. The notion that all things must be equal was not the conclusion, but the first premise. It was that moral judgement which corrupted minds and led liberals, using facts and logic, to conclude that because things were not in fact equal, that peoples were in reality “Equal”, and that those who denied Equality were holding back Equity.

A most curious use of facts and logic. But far from the first time Desire wins an argument.

Little Nate more or less sees this, but then he lapses into PBS special-mode and says things like this:

With each advance of science, the space for God became smaller and smaller. The fire-and-brimstone, in-your-face God of the Middle Ages eventually became an aloof “God of the gaps.” This process reached its logical conclusion around the end of the 19th century, by which point most elite intellectuals took the position that there was probably no God at all, and we would be better off abandoning religion altogether. As atheism trickled down to the masses, the result was not an efflorescence of rationality. Instead, many people found alternative outlets for their irrational and violent impulses.

Liberals, abandoning God, used facts and logic and reasoned themselves into Communism, and so began a joyful slaughter of millions in a sincere effort to usher in Equity. Yet even with the oceans of blood spilled, and the best efforts of our greatest minds, there were still all these lingering nasty “disparities” between peoples.

Conclusion? Facts and logic insisted peoples were actually the same, but bad people still thought them different. But how did bad people tell the peoples apart if they were all actually the same? The magic of “racism”. Merely holding bad thoughts, but being forbidden to act on them by law, and indeed being forced to act in direct opposition to them, guaranteed the existence of the “disparities”. Bad thoughts created bad vibes, which seeped out like an invisible fog crawling across the land and made those “disparities” happen, even though every resource and force was marshaled to eradicate them.

Solution?

There is no law of nature that says truth will win in the end. But it is an empirical fact that liberal elites have shown themselves to be responsive to reason and evidence on a wide range of issues including religion, evolution, and economics. Why wouldn’t they be responsive to evidence for hereditarianism?

It is an “empirical fact”, Little Nate insists, that Liberals are our best thinkers, and so more likely right on everything. Except, somehow, the powers of facts and logic have been inaccessible to them on this one subject. Blocked by “racists” vibrations and the need to be cool. Little Nate agrees with that shocking conclusion, and says part of the problem is:

Conformity: The vast majority of people (claim to) believe that hereditarianism is evil pseudoscience. This message is repeated by almost every credible source of information.

The strange places facts and logic take you! Like the need to conform.

Though by “exposing” liberals to a histogram here, a summary of arrest statistics there, liberals see have their superior native thinking powers return to them. No longer will the hunger for conformity to the mass delusion that rule their minds. They will boldly speak what none want to hear!

What happens next?

Suppose I’m wrong, and the left clings to race communism even after accepting hereditarianism. This wouldn’t be all bad. We could at least have a political debate that’s grounded in reality. Hereditarian race communists might demand quotas and wealth transfers. But, when it comes to basic facts, they would be living on planet Earth. If they recognized that disparities are the fault of Mother Nature, they would have no need to blame whites for imaginary racism, or to cancel people for microaggressions. The Grievance Industrial Complex could not continue in its present form.

Nothing changes, DIE quotas would remain, whites would still be punished, Victims still pandered to, crime and corruption still fester, but, Great Praise To Science!, at least we’d be able to say we got all this because of facts and logic.

A monumental piece of reasoning using facts and logic.

